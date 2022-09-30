Remember, they are as afraid of you as you are of them.

Phasmophobia was released in 2020, but with recent updates, the game has gained incredible notoriety for being a horror fest that’s going to be remembered as the years go by.

Players enter haunted houses as paranormal investigators to go toe-to-toe with all the ghostly activity that resides inside. Players will record each and every encounter they have, with the goal of surviving.

There are a bunch of things to learn before you become a pro ghost catcher, so get your pens out and jot some of this down.

What is considered freezing temps in Phasmophobia?

As soon as you find out what spirit is lurking around each corner, players will have to whip out their thermometer. This little gadget will help you uncover all the spooky residents within the house.

Players will be able to tell if it’s freezing cold if you can see your breath on your screen. As soon as you spot your ice-cold breath, grab your thermometer.

Thermometers that read 0°C at any time of weather are evidence that a ghost is haunting that location. Also if it reads 3°C in Clear Skies, that is another piece of evidence for a ghostly presence.

Here’s a list of the ghosts you can find in freezing temperatures:

Demon

Hantu

Jinn

Moroi

Oni

Onryo

Revenant

Shade

The Mimic

The Twins

Yurei

Remember, the temperature sometimes doesn’t drop because the ghost isn’t in that particular room, so waiting is occasionally the best course of action.