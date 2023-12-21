How to find Ghost Orbs in Phasmophobia

To successfully determine what kind of ghost you’re dealing with in Phasmophobia, identifying evidence is essential. One of the core pieces of evidence to watch out for is Ghost Orbs, which are notoriously tough to spot.

Knowing how to spot this phenomenon is essential for any contact you tackle since many ghosts have this as one of their evidence types, so here’s how you can find Ghost Orbs in Phasmophobia.

How to spot Ghost Orbs in Phasmophobia

To catch Ghost Orbs in Phasmophobia, you need to use a Video Camera since they can only be seen when you are using one. With this tool, there are a few different ways to scout for Ghost Orbs.

You can take Video Cameras inside the map and place them down wherever you want. Then, you can return to the truck to watch a live feed of what they see. This is usually the best way to spot Ghost Orbs since you can pick precisely where the cameras sit and the truck screen provides a very steady and clear shot as long as the ghost doesn’t knock your cameras over.

Video Cameras are handheld pieces of equipment which means you can search for Ghost Orbs by holding one in your hand and scanning the area. This method can be helpful if you cannot cover all angles of a room with the cameras you have.

If you are ghost hunting with more than one player, you can have someone equip a Tier I version of Head Gear and head inside. They then act as a first-person camera as they move around the map and everything they see is livestreamed on the truck Video Feed.

On some bigger maps, there are already built-in cameras around the area you can view from the truck Video Feed right away. If you're lucky, you might catch Ghost Orbs on one of these cameras without ever having to put in any work, but this is usually fairly rare since these cameras generally cover hallways and not specific rooms.

Ghost Orbs are most clearly visible from the truck. Video by Dot Esports

What do Ghost Orbs look like in Phasmophobia?

Ghost Orbs look like small white balls of light moving around the space. They usually slowly float across the screen one at a time. You might just see one then nothing for a while or you might see one after another follow in quick succession.

They are only ever visible when looking through a video screen and are completely different from other puffs of light or air you might see without a camera such as the airball ghost event. Because of how Ghost Orbs work, patience is key when trying to spot them. There have been many times where I stared at a camera for five minutes or more without seeing any orbs only to then see a ton of them at once, so be careful about ruling out this evidence type too soon.

You can spot them in person using a handheld Video Camera. Video by Dot Esports

Where can you find Ghost Orbs in Phasmophobia?

Ghost Orbs only spawn in the ghost’s favorite room, which is why they can be rather tricky to catch. You will never catch them anywhere else other than the designated favorite room, although if you play on a higher difficulty like Nightmare then the Ghost Orbs will move rooms as the ghost’s favorite room also changes periodically.

If you’re having a tough time spotting Ghost Orbs from the truck, try holding a camera and heading inside to the ghost room. Generally, I’ve noticed Ghost Orbs only tend to spawn in one specific hotspot on one side of the room, which means you can miss them completely if you don’t have cameras facing all angles.

Sometimes Ghost Orbs move right over DOTS to blend in, so watch out for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Because of this, walking inside with a Video Camera in hand is a quick and easy way to check all areas. Be sure you have a Crucifix placed down if you use this method otherwise, the ghost may end up hunting you and interrupting your evidence-gathering process.

Another helpful tip for catching Ghost Orbs is to place down a Tier II or Tier III Tripod since these can be rotated remotely from the truck to shift the Video Camera angle. But if you don’t have either type of Tripod, your general best bet is to set up many Video Cameras or head inside to check it out yourself.

Anytime you do successfully spot Ghost Orbs in Phasmophobia, you can mark this off as official evidence with the singular exception of The Mimic, which uses them as false evidence. There are 10 different ghost types outside of The Mimic that have Ghost Orbs as official evidence so you can expect to catch them fairly regularly.