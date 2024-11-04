Phasmophobia presents quite a few different real-life methods you can use while ghost hunting. One of these is the highly dangerous Ouija Board, a Cursed Possession you can use to directly communicate with ghosts.

If you come across the Ouija Board in an investigation, you need to know exactly how it works before you start messing with it. You may end up accidentally starting a ghost hunt and dying if you don’t, so here’s a complete breakdown of how to use the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia.

How to find the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

Scan each location carefully to ensure you don't overlook it.

The Ouija Board has a one in seven chance of spawning on each map in regular Phasmophobia contracts. The chance of finding one varies in challenge modes like The Apocalypse Draws Near and No Evidence, so always check the specific rules for them before searching for this tool.

On each map, the location of the Ouija Board is fixed which means you can check the same spot every time to determine if it’s there. If you don’t see it, a different Cursed Possession has been chosen, so look around for other ones like the Tarot Cards, the Voodoo Doll, and the Monkey Paw.

How to use a Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

To use the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia, you either need to pick it up and use the voice chat recognition system to ask it questions aloud or use the text-based UI to select between a few different options. The process for using it looks a bit different depending on which system you’re using.

To start, pick it up with an empty inventory slot and toggle the Use button. The default button for this interaction varies by platform and depending on whether you’ve chosen to swap it out yourself, but you can check which button you need to press by opening your Journal, navigating to the Options page on the Pause Menu tab, selecting Controls, and locating the button assigned to the word Use.

It's a powerful but deadly device.

Once the planchette is down on the Ouija Board, you know it’s active which means you can start using it to communicate with the ghost. The next step is to choose how you want to use the board. You can switch between the voice chat and text-based UI for the Ouija Board at any time by opening your Journal, opening Options from the Pause Menu, and toggling Voice Recognition Mode to whichever system you prefer.

If you’re using the voice chat system , start asking valid questions aloud and wait for the ghost to respond. All of the questions you can ask are listed below.

, start asking valid questions aloud and wait for the ghost to respond. All of the questions you can ask are listed below. If you’re using the text-based UI, select one of the three categories then choose a question from within it. You only have a few pre-selected options to choose from when using this method, so not all of the questions listed below are available to you.

All Ouija Board questions in Phasmophobia

There are many specific questions you can ask the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia to elicit a response. You must ask the ghost one of the following questions if you want to receive an answer. The Ouija Board won’t pick up any other questions, although you might find that you sometimes get a response when you say something that sounds similar to one of the official questions, so be careful what you say to avoid accidentally starting a hunt.

Here is every question you can ask the Ouija Board. Some of them are more useful than others, but all of them drain a decent chunk of your sanity, so choose your questions wisely based on the information you think will help you most.

Category Questions Answers Meaning Sanity drain Bone location “Where is the bone?”

“Where did you die?”

“Where is your body?” The room where the bone is located is named. You learn where the bone is. 50 percent. Location “Where are you?”

“Are you here?”

“What is your room?”

“Are you close?”

“Where is your room?”

“What is your favorite room?” The ghost either replies with yes or no or names the specific room they’re currently in. The ghost names where they can be found at the time of asking. 50 percent if they give you a specific room and 20 percent if they give you a yes or no answer. Behavior “Do you respond to everyone?” Yes or no. The ghost tells you if they respond to only those who are alone or to everyone. 20 percent. Hide and seek “Hide and seek?”

“Do you want to play hide and seek?” Counts down from five to zero. Initiates a countdown from five to zero followed by a cursed hunt. None. Age “How old are you?”

“Are you old?”

“Are you young?”

“What is your age?” A number between two and 90. The ghost randomly selects an age to tell you. Five percent. Number of people “How many people are in this room?”

“How many people are here?”

“How many ghosts are in this room?”

“How many ghosts are here?”

“Are you alone?”

“Are we alone?”

“How many people are present?”

“How many ghosts are present?” A number. The ghost tells you how many people are in the room. 20 percent. Death “When did you die?”

“How long have you been dead?”

“How many years ago did you die?”

“How long have you been here?”

“How long ago did you die?” Any number between 50 and 1,000. The ghost tells you how long they have been dead for. Five percent. Death method “How did you die?” The ghost can say accident, murder, slipped, drowned, choked, shot, or fell. The ghost shares with you how they died. Five percent. Sanity “What is my sanity?”

“Am I insane?”

“How crazy am I?”

“How insane am I?” Healthy: 80 percent or more.

Good: 60 to 80 percent.

Average: 40 to 60 percent.

Bad: 20 to 40 percent.

Awful: 20 percent or lower.

Not Very: 50 percent or better.

Very: 50 percent or less.

No: 90 percent or better.

Maybe: 20 percent to 90 percent.

Yes: 20 percent or less. The ghost informs you of what your sanity currently is. Five percent. Intention “What do you want?”

“Why are you here?” The ghost will say trapped, lost, love, scared, revenge, hatred, you, peace, or kill. The ghost shares their purpose. Five percent. Feeling “Are you okay?”

“How are you feeling?”

“How do you feel?” The ghost might say cold, angry, empty, strong, weak, hurt, excited, lonely, or sick. The ghost lets you know how they are feeling. Five percent. Joke “Knock knock.”

“Marco.” The reply will be “Who’s there?” or “Polo.” The ghost replies to your joke. Five percent.

Overall, the most useful category to ask a question from is Location. This information is always important and relevant to the investigation while most of the other categories aren’t. The Sanity and Bone categories can sometimes be helpful too, but I recommend only using them if necessary.

Always say goodbye before you leave.

How to deactivate the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

Once you are done using the Ouija Board, you can deactivate it by saying “Goodbye” out loud or selecting the “Goodbye” option. Once the planchette disappears, you’re good to go and safe from a cursed hunt. If you don’t say bye, you risk triggering a cursed hunt which you generally want to avoid at all costs.

Does using the Ouija Board cause a cursed hunt in Phasmophobia?

Using the Ouija Board doesn’t always cause a cursed hunt, but it certainly can initiate one depending on the actions you take. There are a few instances in which the Ouija Board will break and activate a cursed hunt:

If the Ouija Board is left without saying goodbye and no player is within five meters of it.

and of it. If the player asking questions to the Ouija Board doesn’t have enough sanity to pay for the question.

to the Ouija Board to pay for the question. If any of the Hide and seek category questions are asked.

Once the Ouija Board breaks, you can no longer use it, so be very careful if you want to ensure you still have access to this tool. Make sure you snap a photo of it if it does break though since you’ll earn quite a lot of photo reward money for doing so.

