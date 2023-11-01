Phasmophobia Ghost Cheat Sheet: Here’s how to identify every ghost in Phasmophobia

As there are 24 Ghosts in Phasmophobia, identifying them can be challenging because they often share similar characteristics and evidence. However, there is a way to identify each ghost if you know their three types of evidence.

How to identify every ghost in Phasmophobia

To identify your ghost in Phasmophobia, you will use various tools to uncover evidence fitting their characteristics or traits. Although you can only identify ghosts using three types of evidence, there are seven in total, including:

DOTS Projector: When placed near a ghost, you may see their silhouette.

EMF Five: If a ghost interacts with the environment, the EMF reading will show a specific number, like five.

Fingerprints (Ultraviolet): Under UV Light, some ghosts will leave fingerprints.

Freezing Temperatures: This refers to temperatures that drop below 14°F.

Ghost Orb: Orbs will spawn in certain rooms, and they can only be seen via a camera with night vision or a video feed with night vision.

Ghost Writing: If given a Ghost Writing Book, some ghosts will write inside it.

Spirit Box: This device will play white noise until a ghost communicates with you.

Phasmophobia ghost cheat sheet

With this Phasmophobia Cheat Sheet, you can identify all the ghosts by their three types of evidence.

Ghost Evidence Evidence Evidence Banshee DOTS Projector Fingerprints Ghost Orb Demon Fingerprints Freezing Ghost Writing Deogen DOTS Projector Ghost Writing Spirit Box Goryo DOTS Projector EMF 5 Fingerprints Hantu Fingerprints Freezing Ghost Orb Jinn EMF Five Fingerprints Freezing Mare Ghost Orb Ghost Writing Spirit Box Mimic Fingerprints Freezing Spirit Box Moroi Freezing Ghost Writing Spirit Box Myling EMF Five Fingerprints Ghost Writing Obake EMF Five Fingerprints Ghost Orb Oni DOTS Projector EMF 5 Freezing Onyro Freezing Ghost Orb Spirit Box Phantom DOTS Projector Fingerprints Spirit Box Poltergeist Fingerprints Ghost Writing Spirit Box Raiju DOTS Projector EMF 5 Ghost Orb Revenant Freezing Ghost Orb Ghost Writing Shade EMF Five Freezing Ghost Writing Spirit EMF Five Ghost Writing Spirit Box Thaye DOTS Projector Ghost Orb Ghost Writing Twins EMF Five Freezing Spirit Box Wraith DOTS Projector EMF 5 Spirit Box Yokai DOTS Projector Ghost Orb Spirit Box Yurei DOTS Projector Freezing Ghost Orb

While many prefer the table format for the cheat sheet, I’m more of a visual person, meaning I like to quickly flick through columns to find what I need, which is why I’m including a comparison table, as well.

Ghost DOTS EMF 5 Fingerprints Freezing Ghost Orb Ghost Writing Spirit Box Banshee ✓ ✓ ✓ Demon ✓ ✓ ✓ Deogen ✓ ✓ ✓ Goryo ✓ ✓ ✓ Hantu ✓ ✓ ✓ Jinn ✓ ✓ ✓ Mare ✓ ✓ ✓ Mimic ✓ ✓ ✓ Moroi ✓ ✓ ✓ Myling ✓ ✓ ✓ Obake ✓ ✓ ✓ Oni ✓ ✓ ✓ Onyro ✓ ✓ ✓ Phantom ✓ ✓ ✓ Poltergeist ✓ ✓ ✓ Raiju ✓ ✓ ✓ Revenant ✓ ✓ ✓ Shade ✓ ✓ ✓ Spirit ✓ ✓ ✓ Thaye ✓ ✓ ✓ Twins ✓ ✓ ✓ Wraith ✓ ✓ ✓ Yokai ✓ ✓ ✓ Yurei ✓ ✓ ✓

How to use the cheat sheet to identify a ghost in Phasmophobia

By using the cheat sheet, you can narrow down and identify your ghost in Phasmophobia through a process of elimination. While there are several ways to do this, I like to use the tables to narrow down my ghosts like this:

Start with the most common evidence item. This is Fingerprints and Spirit Box, as they each have 11 ghosts who use this as evidence. So, pick whichever one is easier for you. Go inside the haunted house and either rule it out or mark it down as a piece of evidence. From the cheat sheet, take note of the ghosts who either have or don’t have this evidence. For example: If you chose Fingerprints and found Fingerprints, you’d take note of all 11 Ghosts who have Fingerprints as evidence. But if you chose Fingerprints and didn’t get Fingerprints, take note of the 13 ghosts who don’t have Fingerprints as evidence. From your new list of potential ghosts, find out what the most common piece of evidence is, and repeat the above steps until you have all three pieces of evidence.

It sounds simple, but when you add in the adrenaline from being chased by a ghost, your friends locking you out of a cupboard, and nothing but your flickering torchlight to guide you out, the process of elimination becomes much more challenging. I recommend using a pen and paper or the notes app on your phone to make remembering and eliminating ghosts easier.

Although there are 24 ghosts in Phasmophobia, you can use the cheat sheet and the elimination process to narrow down which is haunting your location.