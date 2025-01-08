All Phasmophobia 42 Edgefield Road Cursed Possession locations

Finding the ghost and gathering evidence can be rather tricky in Phasmophobia, but you can use Cursed Possessions to make the process easier. These items are incredibly high-risk, high-reward, and tough to locate around each map including 42 Edgefield Road.

Most of the Cursed Objects you can find are very small or blend in with a regular household environment. It’s easy to completely overlook them, so you need to know where they can appear on each map if you want to try them out. Here are the exact locations of every Cursed Possession at the 42 Edgefield Road map in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia 42 Edgefield Road Cursed Item locations

There are four items that spawn on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Two objects can appear upstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Only one item can spawn in the basement. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are seven Cursed Possessions that can spawn around the 42 Edgefield Road map. This map has three floors and the Cursed Objects appear across all of them.

First floor Ouija Board: Sitting on the ground in the laundry room under the shelves. Music Box: On the table that’s up against the wall next to a lamp in the living room. Tarot Cards: Sitting on a small table to your right as soon as you enter the front door. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the wall between the end table and the stairs that lead up to the second floor.

Second floor Monkey Paw: On the changing table in the orange children’s bedroom that has a loft bed. Voodoo Doll: Sitting on the bed in the large blue bedroom at the very end of the first hallway.

Basement Summoning Circle: On the ground in the middle of the small room in the basement.



In most contracts, you’ll only find one of the seven items on the map. Specific challenge modes and custom modes can change this, though, so make sure you know the rules before you start investigating. Even though there’s generally only one Cursed Object to find, checking all seven spawn spots is the easiest and quickest way to figure out which one has been selected.

42 Edgefield Road Ouija Board location

The Ouija Board is tucked away under a metal shelf in the laundry room attached to the kitchen. Head inside the house and proceed straight down the hallway. Turn left into the kitchen once you reach the end of it.

Once you’re in the kitchen, walk all the way over to the back wall that has a window and a sink. Turn right to enter the doorway that leads into the laundry room. Look down to your right to find the Ouija Board on the ground.

It looks like it just fell off of the shelf. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road Music Box location

You can find the Music Box sitting on a small table up against the right wall in the living room. Right after you enter the front door, walk forward slightly and turn left to enter the living room. Look at the table on your right to find the Music Box sitting near the edge in a green bowl.

The Music Box is sitting in a small green bowl. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road Tarot Cards location

The Tarot Cards are near the edge of a small table on your right in the entryway as soon as you step into the house. They’re completely blocked from your view when you the swing the door open, so it’s easy to accidentally walk right by them.

It’s easy to walk right past it when you enter this map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road Haunted Mirror location

The Haunted Mirror is hanging on the wall in the entryway between the stairs and the small table where the Tarot Cards can appear. Look right as soon as you enter this house to check if it’s there.

You might have mistaken this object for just a regular wall decoration. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road Monkey Paw location

You can find the Monkey Paw sitting on the changing table in the children’s bedroom on the second floor. Head up the stairs on your right as soon as you enter 42 Edgefield Road. There are lots of doors in the hallway at the top of the stairs, but you only need to enter the second door on your right to check this spot.

You’ll know you’re in the right room if the walls are bright orange and there’s a loft bed to your left after you enter. Head straight towards the back wall to find the light blue changing table where the Monkey Paw may appear.

Need a hand? Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road Voodoo Doll location

The Voodoo Doll is sitting on a bed in the blue bedroom at the end of the first hallway on the second floor. There are quite a few rooms in this area, so finding the right one can be a bit tricky. Start by heading up the stairs on your right after you enter the house.

Once you’re at the top of the stairs, turn left and left again to make your way down the first hallway. At the very end of it, head through the doorway on your right rather than continuing left down the next hallway. Inside, you’ll find the Voodoo Doll napping on the bed in the middle of the room.

He’s just a sleepy little guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road Summoning Circle location

The Summoning Circle is drawn on the ground in the basement. Starting at the front door, head straight down the hallway. When you reach a crossroads, turn right and right again immediately after to open the basement door.

Walk down the stairs and into the small basement hallway. Go forward slightly and open the door on your right. Behind the many rows of tall shelves, you’ll find the Summoning Circle on the ground tucked away near the right corner of the room.

It’s tucked away behind some shelves in the basement. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are several other maps you can investigate using these powerful items, so once you’ve mastered this one, you can start hunting for more Cursed Possessions at Camp Woodwind, Bleasdale Farmhouse, Maple Lodge Campsite, and Point Hope. As you wander around these maps, be sure to keep an eye out for all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia since there are plenty of them waiting to be uncovered.

