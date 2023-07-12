How to use the Haunted Mirror in Phasmophobia

The Haunted Mirror is one of the six Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia and it’s perhaps the simplest of all of the items to use. However, it’s also one of the most useful, as it allows players who look into it to see which room the ghost is hiding in at that moment in time.

As the mirror is a Cursed Possession, it has a one-in-six chance to spawn on the map. There can only be one Cursed Possession on the map during a session, and if your session happens to spawn the Haunted Mirror.

Here’s how the Haunted Mirror works and how best to use it in Phasmophobia.

Using the Haunted Mirror in Phasmophobia

If you manage to find the Haunted Mirror on the map, you can pick it up using your interaction key—for most PC players, it’s “E”. With the mirror in your hands, it will begin to slow and the glass will be replaced with images of the room the ghost is currently in.

You must be in the house for the Haunted Mirror to work. If you exit the residence, then the mirror will cease glowing and it will look like a regular mirror. You must be careful while using the Haunted Mirror, though, as every second you hold it while it’s active, your Sanity will begin to drain.

The longer you hold the mirror, the faster your Sanity will fall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your Sanity reaches zero while holding the mirror, a Cursed Hunt will begin and the mirror will break. The sound of the mirror breaking will be heard by other players, so avoid this at all costs.

The glimpse of the ghost room won’t be overly helpful, as most of the rooms look quite similar. However, if you hold it long enough, you can usually get a good idea of what room the ghost is in.

The Haunted Mirror can be found in all 11 main maps in Phasmophobia, and is normally found on the ground or hanging on a wall. If it’s on the ground, it’ll be leaning against an object. As mentioned above, there is only one mirror per game, and once it breaks it cannot be used again.

