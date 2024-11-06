All Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Cursed Possession locations

Cursed Possessions are highly dangerous but extremely rewarding items you can use to learn key information about the ghost. They can be tricky to find though, especially on massive maps like Maple Lodge Campsite.

If you want to ensure you know how to find all of these items, it’s a good idea to learn their locations. Each item can only spawn at one specific spot on this map, so tracking them down is easy enough once you know where to look. Here are the exact locations of every Cursed Possession around the Maple Lodge Campsite map in Phasmophobia.

All Maple Lodge Campsite Phasmophobia Cursed Object locations

They’re all over the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are seven Cursed Possessions you can find around Maple Lodge Campsite in Phasmophobia:

Tarot Cards: Sitting on a picnic table near the cabin and lake.

Sitting on a picnic table near the cabin and lake. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the wall in the reception building.

Hanging on the wall in the reception building. Ouija Board: On a shelf in the small supply cabinet between the bathrooms.

On a shelf in the small supply cabinet between the bathrooms. Summoning Circle: Next to the kitchen in the cabin.

Next to the kitchen in the cabin. Music Box: On a log by the campfire near the north end of the camp.

On a log by the campfire near the north end of the camp. Voodoo Doll: Leaning up against a log by the campfire near the west end of the camp.

Leaning up against a log by the campfire near the west end of the camp. Monkey Paw: Sitting on a barrel in the staff area.

In most contracts, only one of these seven items will be present. Regular contracts randomly spawn just one of the seven Cursed Possessions for you to find and use. This can change depending on whether you’re playing a challenge mode or custom mode, but the best way to find the Cursed Possession that’s up for grabs is to check for each one, so here’s a breakdown of how to find each item.

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Tarot Cards location

To find the Tarot Cards, make your way all the way back to the cabin and pier area right by the massive lake. This spot can be found near the northeast corner of the map.

Once you’re there, locate the picnic tables on your left near the fence. Approach the one situated in the corner that has lots of playing cards scattered around it. You’ll find the Tarot Cards Cursed Possession in the middle of all these cards.

Some of these cards are not like the others. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Haunted Mirror location

The Haunted Mirror is hanging on a wall in the reception building. Start at the front gate you open after exiting the truck and head directly forward until you reach two double glass doors.

Open these doors and head inside. Turn left as soon as you enter to find the Haunted Mirror hanging over the red plaid couch between two sets of emerald green curtains. It blends in with the environment quite well, so this is an easy one to miss.

It looks like a simple decoration, but it’s so much more than that. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Ouija Board location

The Ouija Board is sitting on a shelf between the two bathrooms. Make your way over to the west end of the Maple Lodge Campsite map to locate the bathrooms, which are right behind the campfire area to your left upon entering this map.

Once you find the bathrooms, proceed to the small supply cabinet hallway directly in between them. Approach the shelf at the end of it to find the Ouija Board sitting on the third row.

It’s on the third shelf. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Summoning Circle location

To access the Summoning Circle, you need to enter the cabin by the lake. This is the trickiest one to get to since the cabin is locked until you grab the Maple Lodge Campsite Key.

Once you’re inside, look left and walk towards the kitchen area. The Summoning Circle is drawn on the ground on the right side of this area, near the stairs leading up to the second floor. If you want to use it, make sure you grab an Igniter before leaving the truck since you need it to light the candles.

This is the toughest one to access. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Music Box location

The Music Box is quite small, so it’s easy to miss. It can be found sitting on one of the many logs around the campfire at the north end of the map. The easiest way to find this spot is to head straight out of the gates outside the truck, through the central reception building, and back to the wall at the north end of the map.

Near this wall, you’ll find a campfire surrounded by log stools. Look for the one that’s closest to the tall totem pole in the center of this area to find the Music Box sitting on top of it.

Play a haunting song by the campfire. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Voodoo Doll location

The Voodoo Doll is sitting by the other campfire on this map, which can be found near the west end of the area. Starting at the gates outside the truck, head left immediately to find the campfire surrounded by tents.

Look for the log stool sitting on the right side of the guitar near one of the white tents in this area. The Voodoo Doll can be found leaning up against it. It’s small and nearly the same color as both the log stool and the ground, so it’s an easy one to accidentally overlook.

The Voodoo Doll seems to be enjoying the cozy camp atmosphere. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Monkey Paw location

The last Cursed Object you can find at Maple Lodge Campsite is the Monkey Paw in the staff-only area. As soon as you enter this map, turn right and walk through the staff-only door.

Continue through this area until you’re almost at the exit door. Look for a barrel between the door and the white tent on your left to find the Monkey Paw sitting on top.

Need a hand? Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While you’re hunting around Maple Lodge Campsite to find the Cursed Possessions, be sure to keep an eye out for the many Easter eggs and secrets you can find around the area. This map has more secrets than any other, so there’s plenty to uncover while you’re hunting for ghosts.

