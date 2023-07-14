How to find the Maple Lodge Campsite Key in Phasmophobia

If you have ventured into the Maple Lodge Campsite in Phasmophobia, you might have noticed a large, two-story cabin near the back of it. For those who have tried to get into the cabin but were unsuccessful, you likely realized that you need the Campsite Key in order to gain entry into the building.

The Maple Lodge Campsite is quite a large area, though, so searching for the key can be an arduous task. Luckily, I’m here to fast-track your endeavors and tell you precisely where you can find the Campsite Key and how to use it in Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite Key location

To find the key, all you have to do is look right under your nose. At the cabin, look for the front door near the area of the lit-up building. When you find the front door, look down to see a welcome mat on the ground. More specifically, though, a bluish-colored key will be slightly showing itself underneath the right side of the mat.

Related: How to use Smudge Sticks in Phasmophobia

With the key in sight, you can press the “Use” key to pick it up and discover that it’s the Maple Lodge Campsite Key, as you expected.

How to use the Maple Lodge Campsite Key in Phasmophobia

With the key in your possession, you can now enter any door inside the two-story cabin at the Maple Lodge Campsite. Since you’re already near the front door, though, this is the best place to start. Approach the front door, press the “Use” key, and you will now be able to unlock it and walk through.

You are now able to explore the entirety of the cabin and discover some of the hidden secrets inside. There is the possibility of a ghost hiding inside, though, so don’t let your guard down too much.

That’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Maple Lodge Campsite Key in Phasmophobia.

About the author