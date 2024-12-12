Forgot password
All Maple Lodge Campsite Krampus Box locations for Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia

Here are all of the possible spawn locations for Krampus Boxes around Maple Lodge Campsite in Phasmophobia.
The trickiest map to traverse in Phasmophobia’s Winter’s Jest event is Maple Lodge Campsite. This vast area is dark and mostly outdoors, so if you want to find some Krampus Boxes, knowing where to look is incredibly helpful.

Maple Lodge Campsite is a daunting map in regular investigations, but the harsh, snowy conditions from the winter event make it extra difficult to navigate. It’s a real challenge to play here, so if you’re determined to try, you need to know all of the possible Krampus Box spawn locations around Maple Lodge Campsite in Phasmophobia.

All Krampus Box locations at Maple Lodge Campsite in Phasmophobia Winter’s Jest event

A goat like Krampus ghost standing in a shower under a wreath in Phasmophobia.
Krampus might pay you a visit while you’re investigating this map.

There are 18 possible spawn locations where you might fight a Krampus Box around the Maple Lodge Campsite map during the Winter’s Jest event. Although a Krampus Box can spawn at any of these spots, you’ll generally only find around two or three in each match but may find more or less depending on your luck.

The best strategy is to check all of the possible spots to ensure you open as many as possible, so here are all of the locations you need to visit. This map is an especially tricky one to check which means there might be some super well-hidden spots, so if we end up finding any additional spawn locations, they’ll be added here.

LocationExplanationImage
Outside the reception buildingSitting on a picnic table as soon as you enter the map. Head through the entry gate and look to your right to find it.a krampus box outside the reception room in phasmophobia.
Back room in the reception building Sitting on a table in the back room attached to the reception building. From the front gate, head straight to enter the reception building. Open the door on your left then turn right to find this box.A krampus box by in the reception building in phasmophobia.
CampfireSitting on a log stool by the campfire. Turn left after you enter the front gate and walk over to the campfire. Check the stool that’s closest to the back fence for a box.a krampus box by a campfire in phasmophobia.
Food tentOn a table in the back of the food tent. Head left after you enter to head toward the front campfire area. Once you’re near the campfire, turn right to find the white food tent. The Krampus Box is sitting on a cardboard box on a table up against the back wall.A krampus box in a food tent in phasmophobia.
Green tentSitting on the ground inside the green tent. It’s on the left side of the food tent, so you may already be close to it. If not, head left after entering the front gate, walk past the campfire, and turn right after the white food tent to find it.A krampus box in a green tent in phasmophobia.
Games tentOn a table in the games tent. This one is also near the campfire to the left of the green tent. From the front gate, turn left and walk around the campfire to the back of this area. Head inside the white games tent to find the box sitting on a table up against the back wall.A krampus box in the games tent in Phasmophobia.
Eastern bathroomOn the ground in a shower in the eastern bathroom. This area is just past the campfire near the gates. From the campfire, head north and continue straight down the pathway between the games tent and the green tent. Walk through the open doorway and down to the shower at the end to check this spot. A krampus box in the eastern bathroom in phasmophobia.
Hallway by bathroom and tent areaSitting on a rock in some snow by the dumpsters, in the hall between the bathroom and tent area. Starting at the front gate, turn left, head past the campfire, and continue past the bathrooms. Just past the west bathroom, you’ll find the snowy pile by the dumpsters.a krampus box on a rock in some snow in a hallway by some dumpsters in phasmophobia.
Staff storage tentSitting on a tall stack of boxes in the storage tent that’s in the staff-only area. From the front gate, make a right and proceed through the door that has a staff-only sign. Turn left after entering this area and walk forward to find the white storage tent on your left. The box will be sitting on a stack of boxes in the corner.A krampus box in a storage tent in phasmophobia.
Trashcan outside staff doorOn top of a trashcan outside the staff door that leads into the tent and picnic area. Head right after entering the front gate and proceed through the staff area. Once you reach the other side, head through the door and look right as soon as you exit.A krampus box on trashcans outside the staff area in phasmophobia.
White tentOn the ground inside the white tent. Starting at the front gate, head straight through the reception building and make a left just before you reach the totem pole outside. The white tent will be on your left here and the Krampus Box is tucked away in the left corner of it.A krampus box in a white tent in phasmophobia.
Red tentIn the red tent. It’s right across the way from the white tent if you last checked that spot. If not, make your way through the reception area from the front gate, turn left, and walk past the totem pole. You’ll find the red tent on the left side of the campfire just past it. a krampus box in a red tent in phasmophobia.
Next to the yellow tentStuck in a snow pile on the ground next to the yellow tent. From the front gate, head straight through the reception building, turn right then walk around to the right side of the yellow tent.A krampus box by a campfire in phasmophobia.
Pathway leading to picnic and pier areaOn the ground in some snow at the end of the hallway leading from the staff area into the picnic and pier area. Head right after entering the front gate and walk through the staff area. Continue straight through the door and all the way down the pathway to check the pile of snow at the end.a krampus box on the ground in some snow in phasmophobia.
Picnic areaSitting on a wooden picnic table in the picnic area by the cabin and pier. This area is near the very northeast corner of the map. From the front gate, head right into the staff area, through the door that leads out of it, down the hall, and turn right at the end. The box can spawn on a picnic table to your right as soon as you enter this area.A krampus box in the picnic area in phasmophobia.
At the end of the pierAt the very end of the pier at the lake. Head past the picnic tables to find the pier and walk to the very edge of it to check for a box.A krampus box at the end of the pier in phasmophobia.
Cabin kitchenOn the kitchen counter in the cabin. This building is back behind the picnic area. Make your way through the staff area, past the picnic tables, up the wooden stairs on your right, and grab the Maple Lodge cabin key under the mat at the top of the stairs. Head inside and look left to find this spot.A krampus box in a cabin kitchen in phasmophobia.
Cabin bedroomSitting on a small end table in the cabin bedroom. You may already be here if you just checked the cabin kitchen spawn spot. If not, start at the front gate, go through the staff area, past the picnic tables, and into the cabin. Head upstairs once you’re in the cabin and walk straight to the back wall of the room to find this table on the left side of the dresser.A krampus box in a cabin bedroom in phasmophobia.

Maple Lodge Campsite is one of the best maps to visit when you’re on the hunt for Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia, so since you’re already there, be sure to look for these too. If you get tired of investigating this map for the event, you might switch it up by checking all Krampus Box locations at 6 Tanglewood Drive instead.

