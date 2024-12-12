All 6 Tanglewood Drive Krampus Box locations for Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia

The house at 6 Tanglewood Drive is one of the smaller maps included in Phasmophobia’s Winter’s Jest event, but it’s still a tricky one to investigate. There are many different spots where you might find a Krampus Box and knowing where to check for them is crucial.

Opening Krampus Boxes is one of the best ways to contribute progress in the Winter’s Jest community event. They can be fairly difficult to find, but it’s a lot easier if you know where to look. Here are all of the possible Krampus Box spawn locations around 6 Tanglewood Drive in Phasmophobia.

All Krampus Box locations at 6 Tanglewood Drive in Phasmophobia Winter’s Jest event

Watch out for Krampus while you’re tracking down the boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 possible spawn locations for the Krampus Boxes around 6 Tanglewood Drive for the Winter’s Jest event. You’ll never find all 10 spots filled with them as only around two to three generally appear, but it’s best to check all of the spots to ensure you open all of the available boxes since some matches will have more than others.

Location Explanation Image Blue bedroom Sitting on the dresser in the corner of the blue bedroom next to the desk with a computer. This is the bedroom in the hallway to your left as you enter the house. Nursery Sitting on the changing table in the nursery. Head left after entering the front door then go right and enter the door at the end of the hallway. Walk to the back of the room and look to your left to find the box on the pale blue changing table. Master bedroom On the end of the bed in the master bedroom. You can find this room by heading straight after you enter the house and making a left just before you enter the living room. Master bedroom closet Sitting on top of a stack of two cardboard boxes in the closet attached to the master bedroom. Head through the door on the right while in this room to access this area. Living room On the couch in the living room. You can find this room by heading straight to the very end of the hallway from the front door. The Krampus Box is sitting in the right corner of the room underneath the window. Dining room Sitting on the dining room table. Starting at the front door of the house, head down the hallway and make a right when you reach the living room. Walk to the end of the next hall and turn left to find the dining room table. Kitchen On the kitchen island in the center of the kitchen. Head straight down the hallway from the front door, make a right, walk forward, and turn right again to find the kitchen. Utility room Sitting on top of the snow on the washer and dryer in the utility room. Make your way down the hallway by the front door, turn right at the end, then turn right again to enter this small room. Garage Sitting on a red metal table with wheels near the back right corner of the garage. From the front door, head down the hallway, make a right by the back of the living room couch, and make another right into the utility room. Walk through the door inside this room, continue straight past the car, then look to your right to find this one. Basement On top of a small cardboard box in the basement. Head down the hallway by the front door, turn right when you reach the living room, and turn left to enter the next door you see. Go down the stairs and turn right. Walk over to the freezer up against the wall and look to the right of it to find the cardboard box the Krampus Box can spawn on.

While you’re hunting for Krampus Boxes around this map, you also might want to find the hidden potato. This is one of the many Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia and 6 Tanglewood Drive is one of only two maps where you can find it.

