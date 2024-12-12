How to complete the Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia’s annual event for the winter holidays has arrived and brought with it a terrifying Krampus ghost, festive holiday decorations, creepy Krampus Boxes, and some exclusive rewards to claim. This one has a lot, so you might need some help completing the Winter’s Jest event.

This seasonal event is a community one, which means all players must work together to successfully claim the available rewards. There’s a lot to do and only a limited amount of time to do it, so here’s a complete guide to completing the Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia.

Winter’s Jest event guide in Phasmophobia

Watch out for Krampus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Winter’s Jest event is a community-focused experience that requires all players to work together to finish three unique goals:

Identify ghosts correctly.

Complete optional objectives.

Open any Krampus Boxes you find.

You can earn points for this event in any difficulty, but the higher difficulty you play on, the more you get. This means tackling a hunt in Insanity mode is the absolute best way to contribute the maximum amount of progress in the event but also the most dangerous.

All Winter’s Jest event locations in Phasmophobia

You can complete all Winter’s Jest tasks around four different maps for the duration of the event. All of these maps have a present icon on the map board and are adorned with special winter decorations. These four are the only ones you can play on when you want to contribute progress in the event.

Location Map size Image Bleasedale Farmhouse Small 6 Tanglewood Drive Small Maple Lodge Campsite Medium Point Hope Small

How to identify ghosts correctly for Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia

The first key goal in the Winter’s Jest event is correctly identifying ghosts. This is the key gameplay mechanic in Phasmophobia, so you should already be familiar with completing this process.

The safest way to ensure you identify a ghost correctly is by catching all three types of evidence. To do so, you need to test for all seven possible types of evidence, including Spirit Box, DOTS Projector, Ghost Writing, Ultraviolet, EMF Level Five, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Orbs.

Although all ghosts have three types of evidence assigned to them, they won’t always showcase all three if you’re playing on higher difficulties. This means you also sometimes have to rely on special ghost behaviors and patterns to determine what type of ghost is present.

Get as much equipment down as possible so you can work on catching evidence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are lots of unique behaviors to watch out for, and when you’re tackling challenges like No Evidence, Detectives Only, and Survival of the Fittest, these behaviors are crucial which means you may already be familiar with them. Some examples of this include the Wraith’s refusal to ever step in Salt, the Banshee’s signature wail, and Phantoms never appearing in photos.

For the Winter’s Jest event, it’s best to use a mix of both strategies so you can work on testing for all evidence while also watching for any noticeable behaviors. Make sure you also keep your journal up to date as you investigate just in case you suddenly perish so you still have a chance of identifying the correct ghost type.

How to complete optional objectives for Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia

The second goal for the event is to finish optional objectives. Three randomly chosen tasks are present on the board in your truck in every investigation you tackle. You can contribute progress to the event by finishing as many of these goals as possible in every match you tackle.

Some optional objectives are easy to get done while others are quite tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many random optional objectives, so the tasks you must complete will vary from match to match. These goals include tasks like taking a picture of a ghost, having a ghost blow out a Firelight, detecting the ghost’s presence with a Motion Sensor, and getting an average sanity level of below 25 percent. They have a lot of variety, so some are much easier to finish than others.

How to open Krampus Boxes in Phasmophobia

The third big Winter’s Jest event goal is to open Krampus Boxes. You can find these red jack-in-the-box objects around the four special holiday maps.

When you find one, you can open it by walking up to the box and interacting with it. The handle will then spin and a Krampus head will pop out after a short period of time. Each one of these boxes you find and open grants extra event progress.

They’re quite creepy but fairly easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Winter’s Jest event rewards in Phasmophobia

There are three rewards available to claim in the Winter’s Jest event.

Stage one: Krampus ID Card

Krampus ID Card Stage two: Upgraded ID Card

Upgraded ID Card Stage three: Krampus Trophy

Although these are listed as three separate items on the event board, the stage one and stage two rewards are technically the same item. This will function just like the Blood Moon event which means the ID Card will essentially gain some visual improvements, likely including animations, when stage two is reached.

How to claim Winter’s Jest event rewards in Phasmophobia

You can claim Winter’s Jest rewards by interacting with the massive holiday tree in the lobby after the community goals have been met. The board in the lobby can be viewed at any point to see how close the community is to achieving the next goal.

When rewards are available, you can interact with the tree to claim them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How long is the Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia?

The Winter’s Jest event is live from Dec. 12 to 31 in Phasmophobia. This means the community has about three weeks to tackle and finish the entire event. It’s not a ton of time, but it’s about the same timeframe as the Blood Moon event, so completing it is certainly doable and fairly likely.

