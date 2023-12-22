What is considered freezing temps in Phasmophobia?

Catching onto evidence types Phasmophobia is a key aspect of becoming a professional ghost hunter. Some evidence is fairly easy to get, but others like freezing temperatures are notoriously tough and tricky.

The way freezing temps work in Phasmophobia has continuously changed over time, so if you’re not sure how they currently work, here’s what’s considered to be freezing temps and how to actually get them.

What are freezing temps in Phasmophobia?

Freezing temps in Phasmophobia are any reading you catch on your Thermometer below 1°C or 33.8°F. All ghosts have the ability to drop the temperature down to 1°C or 33.8°F, but only ghosts with freezing temps as evidence can make it go below this.

When the ghost has freezing temps as one of its evidence types, you may see the reading on the Thermometer drop all the way down to -10°C or 14°F. But the ghost also might only drop it every so slightly below the threshold which means vigilance is key for catching this evidence type.

How to get freezing temps in Phasmophobia

You have to use a Thermometer to test for freezing temps in Phasmophobia. Depending on what Tier Thermometer you’re working with, this process looks slightly different.

Tier I Thermometer: An old Thermometer that slowly adjusts to tell you the temperature. You can either hold it or place it down as you wait for it to change.

An old Thermometer that slowly adjusts to tell you the temperature. You can either hold it or place it down as you wait for it to change. Tier II Thermometer: A decently steady and more reliable Thermometer that usually gives fairly accurate readings. You turn this one on and walk around with it to check the temperature.

A decently steady and more reliable Thermometer that usually gives fairly accurate readings. You turn this one on and walk around with it to check the temperature. Tier III Thermometer: A high-quality Thermometer with immense precision and accuracy. It can be turned on and then regularly activated with the primary use button, which defaults to the right mouse button, to calculate the most accurate reading in real time.

Each one is a bit different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my experience, actually getting freezing temps can be quite difficult. Sometimes a room will be steadily warm for a long time only to then drop down just above freezing temps but refuses to actually dip right below. I regularly witness ghosts making the temperature sit right at 1°C or 33.8°F but refusing to drop below which means it isn’t a freezing temperature reading.

Because of this, patience is key when checking for freezing temps as evidence. You can’t really ever rule this evidence out as easily as you can with most others since it sometimes just takes a long time to get an accurate reading, especially with a Tier I or Tier II Thermometer.

Keep in mind that the fuse box being on or off can also affect the temperature and make it either tougher or easier to get freezing temps. It can be easier if you get lucky and quickly stumble into the ghost room without having to wait long for the Thermometer to adjust but can be tougher if it seems to be cold everywhere and you’re having trouble pinpointing where the ghost is.

It takes a while to get an accurate reading on a Tier I Thermometer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Does seeing your breath in Phasmophobia mean freezing temps?

Seeing your breath in Phasmophobia is not an indicator of freezing temps. In past versions, seeing your breath did definitively mean freezing temps but this feature was officially removed as of the 0.90 update that was released on Aug. 17, 2023.

The only way to know for sure whether freezing temps is one of the evidence types for the contract is to check with a Thermometer. Seeing your breath can be a slight indicator that the temperature is low, but this never officially means freezing temps by itself since all ghosts can drop the temperature quite low even if they do not have freezing temps as one of their evidence types.

If you see a ghost airball event or a ghost mist event, these also do not count as freezing temps and can be performed by any ghost regardless of whether they have it as one of their evidence types.

Seeing any form of air or breath does not mean it’s freezing. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

What ghosts have freezing temps as evidence in Phasmophobia?

11 of Phasmophobia’s ghosts have freezing temps as one of their evidence types which means you can expect to catch this evidence fairly frequently. The ghosts with freezing temps as evidence are:

Demon

Hantu

Jinn

Moroi

Oni

Onryo

Revenant

Shade

The Mimic

The Twins

Yurei

If you identify freezing temps, you know for sure it must be one of 11 ghosts since no others have this as one of their evidence types. This means you can start testing for other pieces of evidence to determine which ghost it might be like scouting for fake Ghost Orbs for The Mimic or perhaps checking for strange patterns on the activity board to catch The Twins.