How to identify The Mimic in Phasmophobia

The Mimic is an elusive and dangerous copycat ghost designed specifically to trick you in Phasmophobia. This makes it perhaps the toughest ghost of all or at least one of the most difficult ones to correctly identify.

Unlike most other ghosts you’ll come across, The Mimic throws out a bonus piece of fake evidence to make the investigation even more confusing. If you’re having trouble figuring out whether you’re working with The Mimic or another ghost type, here are the four key pieces of evidence to watch out for plus the other general behaviors this ghost exhibits.

The Mimic Phasmophobia evidence

The Mimic is the only ghost in Phasmophobia that has three pieces of actual evidence plus one fake one, so it technically leaves four evidence types for you to find. However, the fourth one is fake and designed to trick you since you will never actually mark it in your journal when you identify this ghost.

Evidence How to obtain evidence Spirit Box Use a Spirit Box to successfully obtain a reply from the ghost. Make sure you’re asking questions with the lights in the room turned off and paying attention to whether the ghost responds to everyone or only people who are alone otherwise you won’t get a response even if this is one of the evidence types. Ultraviolet Any level of UV Light can be used to see hidden Ultraviolet evidence which includes handprints, fingerprints, and footprints. Handprints are the most common while fingerprints and footprints are more rare and situational. To find this evidence, be sure to check all surfaces the ghost can interact with which primarily includes doors and light switches. Additional surfaces ghosts may interact with include windows, keyboards, coolers, mirrors, parts of the cell doors on the Prison map, lanterns, edges of the tent on either camp map, picnic tabletops, and the poles connected to string lights. Freezing Temperatures Freezing Temperatures can only be identified with certainty by using a Thermometer to find a recording below 0°C or below 32°F. Seeing your breath can be a sign the temperature is quite cold, but this does not mean it is actually freezing. Ghost Orbs This is the fake evidence The Mimic always has. If you have actually identified The Mimic, you won’t be marking Ghost Orbs in your journal since this evidence is used solely to trick you. You can only spot Ghost Orbs by using a Video Camera, Tier I Head Gear, or the Video Feed in the truck automatically available on most larger maps. Ghost Orbs will only appear in the ghost’s favorite room and will move on higher difficulty contracts if the favorite room does too.

To determine the ghost type you’re working with to be The Mimic, you’ll generally want to find all four pieces of evidence although you can mark it with only three if the one you’re missing is Ghost Orbs since you will have found all three pieces of actual evidence.

The Mimic behavior, patterns, and clues in Phasmophobia

Because The Mimic is designed to purposefully try and trick you, paying close attention to its behavior, patterns, and clues is one of the best ways to increase your chances of correctly catching this ghost.

The Mimic can copy the behaviors and patterns of any other kind of ghost, which means it can mimic other ghost’s event rates, interaction preferences, hunting thresholds, hunt movement speeds, and even their special abilities like the Poltergeist’s multi-object throw during a hunt.

which means it can mimic other ghost’s event rates, interaction preferences, hunting thresholds, hunt movement speeds, and even their special abilities like the Poltergeist’s multi-object throw during a hunt. The Mimic can copy unique evidence-related behavior of other ghosts but cannot perform any evidence-related behavior that is not part of its actual three pieces of evidence. This means The Mimic could leave a six-fingered handprint to copy the Obake since Ultraviolet is one of The Mimic’s actual evidence pieces but it cannot copy the Goryo’s ability to only appear on the DOTS Projector through a camera, since DOTS is not one of its evidence types.

Keep an eye out for those fake Ghost Orbs as you investigate. Screenshot by Dot Esports