The weekly challenge mode in Phasmophobia is usually pretty tough and terrifying, but sometimes this test is a lot easier than you’d expect. The Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge is a fairly easy one to finish once you understand how it works.

Whether you’re a brand new ghost hunter or a more experienced one, finishing this challenge is very doable and well worth the effort. Here’s how to complete the Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s special weekly challenge modes. A different challenge from the pool becomes available each week and all past challenges also sometimes come back to the game for you to tackle again.

Once you finish this challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash for your hard work. You’ll also earn a lot of additional cash and experience along the way as you successfully complete contracts in this mode, which means you’ll be on your way to leveling up very quickly.

Time to play a game with the ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hide and Seek: Seeker Phasmophobia challenge rules

The rules for the Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge are quite unlike those you see in most other challenge modes:

This challenge has to be tackled on the Brownstone High School map.

map. Your sanity starts at 100 percent and doesn’t have a passive drain . Even though your sanity won’t drain passively, it does still drain from witnessing ghost events.

sanity starts at 100 percent and . The ghost is friendly , which means it cannot initiate a hunt even if your sanity is extremely low. I sat in a room and witnessed enough ghost events to get my sanity all the way down to 30 percent and still never got hunted since the ghost never hunts you in this mode.

, which means it even if your sanity is extremely low. I sat in a room and witnessed enough ghost events to get my sanity all the way down to 30 percent and still never got hunted since the ghost never hunts you in this mode. The ghost provides three pieces of evidence.

All screens in the truck are on and working.

in the truck are The fuse box starts off and its location is displayed on the map in the truck.

and its location is displayed on the map in the truck. You have a mix of Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III equipment to work with. Tier I: Parabolic Microphone. Tier II: Ghost Writing Book, Spirit Box, Tripod, and Sound Sensor. Tier III: Flashlight, Motion Sensor, Thermometer, DOTS Projector, Igniter, Video Camera, UV Light, Photo Camera, Firelight, Sanity Medication, Head Gear, and Salt.

You don’t have Crucifixes or Incense.

You’re pretty spoiled with great equipment in this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Hide and Seek: Seeker Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To finish the Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge in Phasmophobia, you have to identify what ghost is present at Brownstone High School in three separate contracts. You can play the challenge mode as many times as you want until you identify the ghost three times and even more beyond this, but the bonus associated with it is only granted when you first catch the ghost three different times.

Phasmophobia Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge tips

Although the Hide and Seek: Seeker challenge isn’t one of the toughest ones you’ll come across, it does take a long time to actually finish which is why you might want some tips to make the process easier.

Be patient

This is a very relaxed challenge mode and the toughest part about it is that it requires immense patience. Brownstone High School is a huge map, so it’s generally going to take you a while to actually pinpoint the ghost location so you can identify it.

Because of this, be prepared for some very lengthy and slow contracts if you want to successfully finish this challenge. This is a very easy one to tackle, it’s just also a bit boring and tedious depending on how lucky or unlucky you are.

Make your way around the map in a circle

It’s really easy to get lost at Brownstone High School, so try to make your way around both levels of the map in a circle to make it easier. It’s also a good idea to learn where the staircases are early on so you can use them to find your way back to the front door.

Stop to check each room along the way and stick to the circle otherwise. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Use Sound Sensors and Motion Sensors to start

Since Brownstone High School is huge, your best bet for locating the ghost is to start by placing down all eight of your Sound Sensors and Motion Sensors. Place four on the main floor and the other four on the second floor.

Do your best to spread all of the equipment out so you can cover the largest radius possible. Hopefully, when you return to the truck after placing all eight, one of them will be picking up movement or sound in the nearby area which means you’ll know the general area the ghost is at.

Listen and look for clues

If you’re struggling to find the ghost, try listening for sounds or looking for potential clues. You might hear a phone ring on this map, notice a door that’s open while all the rest are shut, or see an object that just looks out of place. All of these can be indicators of where the ghost is located and may help you find the ghost room.

I found the ghost room on my first attempt because this was the only open door on the entire map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assemble a ghost-hunting squad

You can make the slow and tedious parts of this challenge a lot more manageable if you tackle it with friends. The massive Brownstone High School map feels a lot more manageable with at least one more player at your side, although a full squad of four players is the most optimal option.

It’s much easier to check out the entire map quickly and place down equipment when you aren’t the only one, so consider asking some friends to play or trying out the matchmaking feature.

Check the map cameras

All large maps have a selection of cameras already set up and available for you to look at from the start. There’s a chance you’ll get lucky and spot Ghost Orbs or some kind of movement on these cameras early on to help you determine where the ghost is, so remember to check all 15 of the Brownstone High School cameras at least once during each contract.