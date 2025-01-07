Completing daily tasks is a great way to quickly earn lots of cash plus experience as you work through contracts in Phasmophobia. These quests sometimes have confusing objectives though, like asking you to investigate on medium maps.

None of the maps are labeled by size, so trying to determine which ones you need to play on when tasks ask you to visit medium maps is fairly tough. It’s much easier once you know which maps count and all of the key features within them, so here are all medium maps in Phasmophobia.

What are the medium maps in Phasmophobia?

There are a few different spots you can investigate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three medium maps you can visit in PhasmophobiaP: Maple Lodge Campsite, Prison, and Sunny Meadows Restricted. All other maps are classed as small or large, so when you have a task that calls for a medium map, you must complete your investigation at one of these three locations to finish it.

Map Level required to unlock Floors Rooms Maple Lodge Campsite 13 Two 28 Prison 11 Two 31 Sunny Meadows Restricted 17 One 17

Maple Lodge Campsite map

It’s a massive area to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Maple Lodge Campsite is one of the toughest maps to investigate because the majority of it is outside which makes gathering evidence a lot trickier, although it does hide plenty of Easter eggs and secrets that make it worth the effort. All of the Maple Lodge Cursed Possessions also spawn far apart on this map, so checking for them can be a bit time-consuming. Here are all of the important areas and details you need to know about on this map.

Entrance: Consider turning on the string lights as soon as you enter so you can always easily find your way back to the truck as long as the power is on.

Consider turning on the string lights as soon as you enter so you can always easily find your way back to the truck as long as the power is on. Cabin: To access this building, you first need to grab the Maple Lodge Cabin key. This small home also has a second floor, but it’s very small and rarely worth visiting.

To access this building, you first need to grab the Maple Lodge Cabin key. This small home also has a second floor, but it’s very small and rarely worth visiting. Staff Only Area: Fully check both white tents in this area and listen carefully since there are lots of noisy objects the ghosts may move or interact within this region.

Fully check both white tents in this area and listen carefully since there are lots of noisy objects the ghosts may move or interact within this region. Reception Building: Keep the lights on inside this area to make finding your way back to the truck easier.

Keep the lights on inside this area to make finding your way back to the truck easier. Bathrooms: Always check the small storage area right between the Bathrooms. You might find the Ouija Board there or some objects that have been moved around.

Always check the small storage area right between the Bathrooms. You might find the Ouija Board there or some objects that have been moved around. Pier: Be sure to always walk to the end of the Pier to check for the ghost since this area can be the ghost room even if you wouldn’t expect it to be. It’s an easy spot to forget about, but I’ve had it be the ghost room plenty of times.

Prison map

It’s easy to get lose in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The second floor is smaller, but still rather tricky to navigate. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Prison map is quite large and confusing to navigate despite being labeled as a medium map. It has two floors, but plenty of rooms where the ghost might be hanging out. Some of the key areas to know about on this map are as follows.

Entrance: The area where you first enter the map houses all Cursed Possessions that may spawn.

The area where you first enter the map houses all Cursed Possessions that may spawn. Main Hall: This pathway allows you to access all important areas on the first floor. Try to remember where it is at all times so you can better learn to navigate this building and easily get where you need to go.

This pathway allows you to access all important areas on the first floor. Try to remember where it is at all times so you can better learn to navigate this building and easily get where you need to go. Cafeteria: This large, open room in the very north-central region of the map only has one entrance and exit, so be careful to avoid getting trapped there.

This large, open room in the very north-central region of the map only has one entrance and exit, so be careful to avoid getting trapped there. A Block: The collection of cells on the west end of the map. Make sure you’re always listening for ghost activity as you navigate through them. Be sure to also check all cells in case the ghost is hanging out in one.

The collection of cells on the west end of the map. Make sure you’re always listening for ghost activity as you navigate through them. Be sure to also check all cells in case the ghost is hanging out in one. B Block: All cells on the east end of the map. Be vigilant while investigating these cells and make sure you don’t confuse the two cell block areas since they’re nearly identical.

All cells on the east end of the map. Be vigilant while investigating these cells and make sure you don’t confuse the two cell block areas since they’re nearly identical. Infirmary: The main Infirmary room also has a few additional ones attached to it, so be sure to investigate all of them.

Sunny Meadows Restricted map

The entire map is always visible, but you’ll only have access to a few areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Make sure you choose the Restricted version of this map if you need to play on a medium one. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Sunny Meadows Restricted map is a special variant of the regular Sunny Meadows Mental Institution and is the only map that can change in each contract you tackle. The Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map is a large one, so to make this version medium-sized, a different area of the building is randomly selected in each match. All other regions are blocked off for the duration of the contract.

All of the possible variations for Sunny Meadows Restricted are as follows. You always have access to the Entrance area and Chapel where the Cursed Possessions spawn plus one additional area.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Courtyard.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Male Wing.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Female Wing.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Hospital Wing.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Restricted Wing.

Most of the wings in this area are pretty similar and fairly easy to investigate except the Courtyard. This small outdoor area is quite dark and tough to set up equipment around, so be sure to strategize carefully if you get the version of this map that includes it. If you’re seeking Cursed Possessions, head to the Chapel since this is the only location where they spawn.

All of the Cursed Possessions spawn around the Summoning Circle in the Chapel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re done tackling tasks on medium maps, consider working on other tough trials like Ferryman of the Drowned, Achievement Hunter, and Lighthouse Keeper next. You also might want to review the 2025 roadmap if you’re curious about what’s coming next.

