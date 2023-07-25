Phasmophobia’s ‘biggest update ever’ has been delayed

The ghost-hunting game Phasmophobia was on track to release a major overhaul and expansion before the end of July. But Kinetic Games said today the update has been pushed back.

Phasmophobia’s next update is set to completely overhaul just about everything in the game. Every player’s level will be reset, all the money they’ve earned will be gone, and a ton of new equipment will be added, which is why the devs are calling it the “biggest update ever.”

Instead of a late July release, the Version 0.9.0 update is now scheduled to launch sometime in mid-August. The overhaul of the game will still happen before Phasmophobia launches on console near the end of August.

Hey Ghost Hunters! A small change in #Phasmophobia plans.



We're pushing our biggest update ever back 2 weeks to mid-August for some final polish. As of now, console release late August is still on track. Sneak peeks coming soon, your patience is appreciated. Happy Hunting! — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) July 25, 2023

The exact details of everything arriving in the massive update haven’t been shared yet, but some teasers have. This update is essentially a reset that will start everyone back at the beginning. If you played before this update goes live, you will receive a special badge on your character to commemorate the level you previously obtained before it is reset back to zero.

In this update, all equipment, excluding Cursed Possessions, will be overhauled into three tiers. The lowest tier will be the worst, the middle tier will be the version of the equipment players are already familiar with, and the highest tier will be the most useful version of the item.

You can already get a sneak peek at what the various tiers will look like by heading to the in-game Phasmophobia hub where the various tiers are displayed around the equipment shop. Even though there will be distinct tiers for each piece of equipment, you will still be able to use whichever version you like best since the equipment will be upgradeable and changeable.

The loading room in Phasmophobia has many teasers of the new equipment arriving in the next update. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Although the 0.9.0 update will be the biggest one to date and is sure to drastically change Phasmophobia overall, it’s only a small part of the devs’ overarching goal to refresh the entire game for Horror 2.0 and to add more content like new maps, ghost types, evidence, and equipment, so you still have a lot to look forward to even after this update goes live.

Since the devs said the update was pushed back about two weeks but that it also is planned for the middle of August, the massive update could arrive anywhere from around Aug. 7 to 18.

