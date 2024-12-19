Forgot password
All Phasmophobia achievements and how to unlock them

Time to test your ghost-hunting skills.
Phasmophobia has plenty of tough challenges you can tackle as you work on becoming a better ghost hunter. One way your progress is commemorated is through the many achievements you can unlock along the way.

There are plenty of achievements to tackle and some are a lot more straightforward than others which means you might be struggling to obtain them all. Here is everything you need to know about all of the available achievements in Phasmophobia and what you need to do to unlock them.

All achievements in Phasmophobia and how to get them

A ghost standing in a vibrant red summoning circle in Phasmophobia.
Many of the achievements you can earn rely a lot on luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently 54 achievements you can earn in Phasmophobia. Collecting all of them helps you complete the special Achievement Hunter challenge to unlock an exclusive ID Card and Badge.

Here are all of the achievements you can earn and what you need to do to get each one.

AchievementDescriptionTask
No More Training WheelsComplete Training. Finish the special Training gameplay mode located on the main menu.
Work ExperienceComplete your first contract.Successfully finish your first contract.
RookieComplete 10 contracts. Successfully finish 10 contracts.
ProfessionalComplete 50 contracts.Successfully finish 50 contracts.
BossComplete 100 contracts.Successfully finish 100 contracts.
IReach Prestige I.Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing 100 levels.
IIReach Prestige II. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing another 100 levels.
IIIReach Prestige III. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing an additional 100 levels.
Extra MileComplete 50 optional objectives.Finish 50 optional objectives. Three are randomly assigned to each contract and can be found on the board in your truck or in your journal.
DedicatedComplete 30 daily tasks.Finish 30 daily tasks which are displayed in the middle of the main menu.
DevotedComplete 10 weekly tasks.Finish 10 weekly tasks. These are displayed on the main menu underneath your ID card.
Challenger ApproachingComplete a weekly challenge mode. Finish one special weekly challenge. A new one rotates in each week with a special theme like No Evidence, Paranormal Paparazzi, and The Apocalypse Draws Near.
Rise to the ChallengeComplete the weekly challenge mode five times.Successfully complete a weekly challenge mode five different times.
Taking all ChallengesComplete the weekly challenge mode 10 times.Successfully complete a weekly challenge mode 10 different times.
Chump ChangeSpend $1.00. Spend $1.00 of your hard-earned cash on equipment.
Fat StackSpend $10,000. Spend a total of $10,000 on equipment.
Cash CowSpend $50,000.Spend $50,000 on ghost-hunting tools.
Break the BankSpend $100,000.Spend an accumulated total of $100,000 on ghost-hunting gear.
Bare EssentialsUnlock all Tier I equipment. Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier I gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.
Tools of the TradeUnlock all Tier II equipment.Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier II gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.
Fully LoadedUnlock all Tier III equipment.Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier III gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.
Bronze HunterObtain the Bronze Apocalypse Trophy.Finish The Apocalypse Challenge on a 6x multiplier or higher.
Silver HunterObtain the Silver Apocalypse Trophy.Finish The Apocalypse Challenge on a 10x multiplier or higher.
Gold HunterObtain the Gold Apocalypse Trophy.Finish The Apocalypse Challenge on a 15x multiplier or higher.
DirectorCreate a custom difficulty. Use the custom difficulty setting to design your own gameplay mode.
Doom SlayedGet killed by a Demon ability within the first minute.Get killed by a Demon’s special ability to hunt at any sanity level within the first minute of entering a map. This is entirely luck-based since there’s no way to control when or if this happens.
The BaitGet killed by a Banshee in multiplayer.Die to a Banshee ghost while playing a match with others. The Banshee has a special targeting ability where it only focuses on one player until they’re deceased or leave the match, so this achievement refers to this behavior.
Flawless ExecutionComplete a perfect investigation.Complete a contract perfectly. This means you need to identify the correct ghost type, finish all three objectives, find the bone, and fill the journal with 10 three-star photos.
Escape ArtistEscape a Revenant.Successfully escape from a Revenant during a ghost hunt. This ghost is the fastest one during a hunt when it spots you, so escaping is a very tough task. Your best bet is to act fast, try to get out of the ghosts line of sight, and use Incense to have a shot at getting away.
They’re HereWitness a Poltergeist ability. Witness a Poltergeist throwing multiple items at once. There’s no way to ensure this happens, but being in an area with lots of throwable objects can be helpful.
Banshee DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Banshee and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Banshee, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Demon DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Demon and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Demon, which has Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Deogen DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Deogen and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Deogen, which has Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Goryo DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Goryo and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Goryo, which has EMF level five, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Hantu DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Hantu and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Hantu, which has Ghost Orbs, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Jinn DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Jinn and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Jinn, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Mare DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Mare and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Mare, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Moroi DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Moroi and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Moroi, which has Spirit Box, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Myling DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Myling and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Myling, which has EMF level five, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Obake DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Obake and survive.Determine the ghost type to be an Obake, which has EMF level five, Ghost Orbs, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Oni DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Oni and survive.Determine the ghost type to be an Oni, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Onryo DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Onryo and survive.Determine the ghost type to be an Onryo, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Phantom DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Phantom and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Phantom, which has Spirit Box, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Poltergeist DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Poltergeist and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Poltergeist, which has Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Raiju DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Raiju and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Raiju, which has EMF level five, Ghost Orbs, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Revenant DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Revenant and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Revenant, which has Ghost Orbs, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Shade DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Shade and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Shade, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Spirit DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Spirit and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Spirit, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Thaye DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Thaye and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Thaye, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
The Mimic DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first The Mimic and survive.Determine the ghost type to be The Mimic, which has Spirit Box, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck. The Mimic also leaves fake Ghost Orbs, but these don’t count as official evidence you mark in the journal.
The Twins DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first The Twins and survive.Determine the ghost type to be The Twins, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Wraith DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Wraith and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Wraith, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Yokai DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Yokai and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Yokai, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Yurei DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Yueri and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Yurei, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Additional achievements may be added in future updates, so if more are introduced, they’ll be added here. If you’re unsure what to do next after claiming all these trophies, you may enjoy learning all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia or working on completing Ferryman of the Drowned.

