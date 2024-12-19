All Phasmophobia achievements and how to unlock them

No More Training Wheels Complete Training. Finish the special Training gameplay mode located on the main menu.

Work Experience Complete your first contract. Successfully finish your first contract.

Rookie Complete 10 contracts. Successfully finish 10 contracts.

Professional Complete 50 contracts. Successfully finish 50 contracts.

Boss Complete 100 contracts. Successfully finish 100 contracts.

I Reach Prestige I. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing 100 levels.

II Reach Prestige II. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing another 100 levels.

III Reach Prestige III. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing an additional 100 levels.

Extra Mile Complete 50 optional objectives. Finish 50 optional objectives. Three are randomly assigned to each contract and can be found on the board in your truck or in your journal.

Dedicated Complete 30 daily tasks. Finish 30 daily tasks which are displayed in the middle of the main menu.

Devoted Complete 10 weekly tasks. Finish 10 weekly tasks. These are displayed on the main menu underneath your ID card.

Challenger Approaching Complete a weekly challenge mode. Finish one special weekly challenge. A new one rotates in each week with a special theme like No Evidence, Paranormal Paparazzi, and The Apocalypse Draws Near.

Rise to the Challenge Complete the weekly challenge mode five times. Successfully complete a weekly challenge mode five different times.

Taking all Challenges Complete the weekly challenge mode 10 times. Successfully complete a weekly challenge mode 10 different times.

Chump Change Spend $1.00. Spend $1.00 of your hard-earned cash on equipment.

Fat Stack Spend $10,000. Spend a total of $10,000 on equipment.

Cash Cow Spend $50,000. Spend $50,000 on ghost-hunting tools.

Break the Bank Spend $100,000. Spend an accumulated total of $100,000 on ghost-hunting gear.

Bare Essentials Unlock all Tier I equipment. Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier I gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.

Tools of the Trade Unlock all Tier II equipment. Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier II gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.

Fully Loaded Unlock all Tier III equipment. Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier III gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.

Bronze Hunter Obtain the Bronze Apocalypse Trophy. Finish The Apocalypse Challenge on a 6x multiplier or higher.

Silver Hunter Obtain the Silver Apocalypse Trophy. Finish The Apocalypse Challenge on a 10x multiplier or higher.

Gold Hunter Obtain the Gold Apocalypse Trophy. Finish The Apocalypse Challenge on a 15x multiplier or higher.

Director Create a custom difficulty. Use the custom difficulty setting to design your own gameplay mode.

Doom Slayed Get killed by a Demon ability within the first minute. Get killed by a Demon’s special ability to hunt at any sanity level within the first minute of entering a map. This is entirely luck-based since there’s no way to control when or if this happens.

The Bait Get killed by a Banshee in multiplayer. Die to a Banshee ghost while playing a match with others. The Banshee has a special targeting ability where it only focuses on one player until they’re deceased or leave the match, so this achievement refers to this behavior.

Flawless Execution Complete a perfect investigation. Complete a contract perfectly. This means you need to identify the correct ghost type, finish all three objectives, find the bone, and fill the journal with 10 three-star photos.

Escape Artist Escape a Revenant. Successfully escape from a Revenant during a ghost hunt. This ghost is the fastest one during a hunt when it spots you, so escaping is a very tough task. Your best bet is to act fast, try to get out of the ghosts line of sight, and use Incense to have a shot at getting away.

They’re Here Witness a Poltergeist ability. Witness a Poltergeist throwing multiple items at once. There’s no way to ensure this happens, but being in an area with lots of throwable objects can be helpful.

Banshee Discovered Successfully identify your first Banshee and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Banshee, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Demon Discovered Successfully identify your first Demon and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Demon, which has Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Deogen Discovered Successfully identify your first Deogen and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Deogen, which has Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Goryo Discovered Successfully identify your first Goryo and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Goryo, which has EMF level five, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Hantu Discovered Successfully identify your first Hantu and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Hantu, which has Ghost Orbs, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Jinn Discovered Successfully identify your first Jinn and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Jinn, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Mare Discovered Successfully identify your first Mare and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Mare, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Moroi Discovered Successfully identify your first Moroi and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Moroi, which has Spirit Box, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Myling Discovered Successfully identify your first Myling and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Myling, which has EMF level five, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Obake Discovered Successfully identify your first Obake and survive. Determine the ghost type to be an Obake, which has EMF level five, Ghost Orbs, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Oni Discovered Successfully identify your first Oni and survive. Determine the ghost type to be an Oni, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Onryo Discovered Successfully identify your first Onryo and survive. Determine the ghost type to be an Onryo, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Phantom Discovered Successfully identify your first Phantom and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Phantom, which has Spirit Box, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Poltergeist Discovered Successfully identify your first Poltergeist and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Poltergeist, which has Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Raiju Discovered Successfully identify your first Raiju and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Raiju, which has EMF level five, Ghost Orbs, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Revenant Discovered Successfully identify your first Revenant and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Revenant, which has Ghost Orbs, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Shade Discovered Successfully identify your first Shade and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Shade, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Spirit Discovered Successfully identify your first Spirit and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Spirit, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Thaye Discovered Successfully identify your first Thaye and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Thaye, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

The Mimic Discovered Successfully identify your first The Mimic and survive. Determine the ghost type to be The Mimic, which has Spirit Box, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck. The Mimic also leaves fake Ghost Orbs, but these don’t count as official evidence you mark in the journal.

The Twins Discovered Successfully identify your first The Twins and survive. Determine the ghost type to be The Twins, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Wraith Discovered Successfully identify your first Wraith and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Wraith, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Yokai Discovered Successfully identify your first Yokai and survive. Determine the ghost type to be a Yokai, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.