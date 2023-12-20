How to identify a Thaye in Phasmophobia

Every ghost you come across in Phasmophobia has its own unique set of evidence and behaviors you can use to identify it. Using a combination of evidence and specific ghost behaviors is the best way to correctly determine the ghost type, especially with unique ghosts like the Thaye.

If you think the ghost in your contract might be a Thaye, it’s important to know how to recognize this ghost based on its official evidence and general behavioral indicators.

All Thaye Phasmophobia evidence

The Thaye has three pieces of evidence to watch out for, which are Ghost Orbs, Ghost Writing, and DOTS. If you get any other types of evidence beyond these three, then the ghost you are dealing with cannot be a Thaye.

Evidence How to obtain evidence Tips Ghost Orbs You must use a Video Camera to capture this evidence. This can be a camera you are carrying around, one that you placed down somewhere on the map, a camera being worn by another player as Tier I Head Gear, or one of the default cameras available to you in the truck. Ghost Orbs are small moving white balls of light. Ghost Orbs can be very tough to see, so you want to watch for them carefully. I’ve also found that they generally only spawn in one specific area of the ghost room, which means it’s essential to have cameras facing all angles to catch them. Ghost Writing A Ghost Writing Book needs to be placed to collect this evidence. If any writing or drawings appear in the book, then you have caught this evidence. If the ghost moves the book but does not write in it, you can cross off Ghost Writing, which means it cannot be the Thaye. DOTS Placing down a DOTS Projector allows ghosts to possibly appear on it. If you see a figure pass through the DOTS Projector, then you can mark this evidence. You generally want to watch for the ghost to appear on DOTS through a Video Camera although you can also see it in person for all ghosts besides the Goryo. DOTS evidence can be very tough to obtain, especially if you are using a Tier I version of this item, so patience is key. It may take several minutes before the ghost decides to appear.

Thaye behavior, patterns, and clues in Phasmophobia

In addition to the Thaye’s official evidence, there are also many behavioral indicators, patterns, and clues you can use to help determine whether the ghost in your contract is this one or something else. These are especially helpful if you are tackling challenges like No Evidence or Apocalypse and think you may have caught a Thaye.

The Thaye immediately becomes extremely active as soon as you get close to it for the first time.

Because it ages, the Thaye will steadily switch from being very active to extremely slow and quiet, which means it can be somewhat easy to identify if you notice the general behavior and activeness of the ghost seems to drastically shift over time.

Orbs are very small and easy to miss, so keep an eye out for movement to see them. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

The vast majority of ghosts speed up during a hunt as soon as they have line-of-sight with the player, but the Thaye does not. If a ghost is chasing you in a hunt and very clearly has line-of-sight with you yet isn’t picking up speed then it is very likely a Thaye or a Hantu.

as soon as they have with the player, but the If a ghost is chasing you in a hunt and very clearly has line-of-sight with you yet isn’t picking up speed then it is very likely a Thaye or a Hantu. The Thaye’s behavior and likelihood of performing different types of events changes drastically as it ages. Hunt sanity threshold Age zero: 75 percent sanity For each additional age added: Minus six sanity Age 10 or more: 15 percent sanity Hunt speed Age zero: 2.75 meters per second For each additional age added: Minus 0.175 meters per second Age 10 or more: One meter per second Likelihood of an interaction or event Age zero: 200 percent For each additional age added: Minus 15 percent Age 10 or more: 50 percent

Even meaningless scribbles count as Ghost Writing evidence. Screenshot by Dot Esports