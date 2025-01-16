The event board in Phasmophobia has quite a few special challenges you can tackle to unlock exclusive Badges and ID Cards. These trials are all pretty tricky and require a lot of hard work, as is the case with the Ranger challenge.

Although finishing this task can be pretty tough, it’s worth it if you want to unlock a special item you can’t otherwise get. To ensure you’re ready to tackle it, here’s how to complete the Ranger challenge in Phasmophobia.

How to get the Ranger Badge and ID Card in Phasmophobia

Only two maps count for this challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Ranger challenge and unlock the special Badge and ID Card, you need to survive and identify a total of 50 ghosts at Camp Woodwind and Maple Lodge Campsite. Your progress is tracked across both maps, so it’s up to you which one you tackle this trial on or if you switch back and forth frequently.

Phasmophobia Ranger challenge tips

Completing the Ranger challenge can be tricky, especially because it has to be done on the only two outdoor maps in Phasmophobia, but there are some tips you can use to make the process easier.

Play with friends

Both Camp Woodwind and Maple Lodge Campsite are a lot easier to investigate with help, so consider tackling this trial with other ghost hunters. You can team up with other players by directly inviting friends or using the matchmaking feature.

Learn the maps

Camp Woodwind is fairly small and easy to learn the layout of quickly, but Maple Lodge Campsite is massive and incredibly difficult to investigate if you don’t know where you’re going. Learning the layout of both maps makes tackling this challenge a lot more doable.

Although Camp Woodwind is small, knowing the full layout is essential so you know where to go in the event of a ghost hunt. There’s not much room to run or hide, so strategy and careful planning based on your knowledge of the layout is key.

For Maple Lodge Campsite, finding the ghost room can be tough if you don’t know the map since it’s tricky to ensure you check all possible areas if you don’t know where you’re going. It’s also easy to get stuck in a corner or not know where to hide while the ghost is hunting, so try to get familiar with this map before attempting this trial.

The more familiar with the maps you are, the easier this challenge becomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Try a custom mode

If you’re having trouble with this trial, consider creating and playing on a custom mode to make getting it done easier. You can technically make progress in this event even with the friendly ghost option turned on, although you won’t earn any cash or experience along the way for doing so. Still, editing the settings in a custom match can be helpful for getting more comfortable with the maps in this challenge.

Gather as much evidence as possible

Accuracy is key for making progress in this challenge, so do your best to gather as much evidence as possible in each round. You ideally want to catch all three pieces of evidence before leaving to ensure you’re correct.

Ghost Evidence #1 Evidence #2 Evidence #3 Spirit EMF Level Five Spirit Box Ghost Writing Wraith EMF Level Five Spirit Box DOTS Projector Phantom Spirit Box Ultraviolet DOTS Projector Poltergeist Spirit Box Ultraviolet Ghost Writing Banshee Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs DOTS Projector Jinn EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Mare Spirit Box Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing Revenant Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Shade EMF Level Five Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Demon Ultraviolet Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Yurei Ghost Orbs Freezing Temperatures DOTS Projector Oni EMF Level Five Freezing Temperatures DOTS Projector Yokai Spirit Box Ghost Orbs DOTS Projector Hantu Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs Freezing Temperatures Goryo EMF Level Five Ultraviolet DOTS Projector Myling EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Ghost Writing Onryo Spirit Box Ghost Orbs Freezing Temperatures The Twins EMF Level Five Spirit Box Freezing Temperatures Raiju EMF Level Five Ghost Orbs DOTS Projector Obake EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs The Mimic Spirit Box Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Moroi Spirit Box Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Deogen Spirit Box Ghost Writing DOTS Projector Thaye Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing DOTS Projector

Be wary of the weather

Since both maps are primarily outdoors, the weather conditions can impact your investigation. Be extra careful with temperature readings and check often to make sure the fuse box is on to ensure your readings are as accurate as possible. In snowy weather, checking for freezing temps is extra difficult, so don’t rely too heavily on temperature when working on this challenge.

Weather conditions can impact visibility and temperature readings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Work on it slowly over time

The Ranger challenge is a permanent one, so there’s no rush to complete it. Because of this, consider working on it slowly over time and switching to play on other maps when you need a break from working on it.

Be careful and survive

In addition to identifying the ghost, you also need to survive the round to make progress in this challenge. This means it’s best to play it safe and do your best to avoid dangerous activities like Cursed Possessions and ghost hunts.

Ranger challenge ID Card and Badge appearance in Phasmophobia

The ID Card and Badge you get for completing the Ranger challenge is a black-and-white forest with yellow fireflies scattered across it. The tiny Badge on it is an orange and yellow campfire.

If you want to add additional ID Cards and Badges to your collection, consider tackling Lighthouse Keeper, Ferryman of the Drowned, and Achievement Hunter next. Be sure to also keep an eye out for seasonal events, as they always introduce limited-time ID Cards and Badges you can only earn by participating.

