The event board in Phasmophobia has quite a few special challenges you can tackle to unlock exclusive Badges and ID Cards. These trials are all pretty tricky and require a lot of hard work, as is the case with the Ranger challenge.
Although finishing this task can be pretty tough, it’s worth it if you want to unlock a special item you can’t otherwise get. To ensure you’re ready to tackle it, here’s how to complete the Ranger challenge in Phasmophobia.
Table of contents
- How to get the Ranger Badge and ID Card in Phasmophobia
- Phasmophobia Ranger challenge tips
- Ranger challenge ID Card and Badge appearance in Phasmophobia
How to get the Ranger Badge and ID Card in Phasmophobia
To complete the Ranger challenge and unlock the special Badge and ID Card, you need to survive and identify a total of 50 ghosts at Camp Woodwind and Maple Lodge Campsite. Your progress is tracked across both maps, so it’s up to you which one you tackle this trial on or if you switch back and forth frequently.
Phasmophobia Ranger challenge tips
Completing the Ranger challenge can be tricky, especially because it has to be done on the only two outdoor maps in Phasmophobia, but there are some tips you can use to make the process easier.
Play with friends
Both Camp Woodwind and Maple Lodge Campsite are a lot easier to investigate with help, so consider tackling this trial with other ghost hunters. You can team up with other players by directly inviting friends or using the matchmaking feature.
Learn the maps
Camp Woodwind is fairly small and easy to learn the layout of quickly, but Maple Lodge Campsite is massive and incredibly difficult to investigate if you don’t know where you’re going. Learning the layout of both maps makes tackling this challenge a lot more doable.
Although Camp Woodwind is small, knowing the full layout is essential so you know where to go in the event of a ghost hunt. There’s not much room to run or hide, so strategy and careful planning based on your knowledge of the layout is key.
For Maple Lodge Campsite, finding the ghost room can be tough if you don’t know the map since it’s tricky to ensure you check all possible areas if you don’t know where you’re going. It’s also easy to get stuck in a corner or not know where to hide while the ghost is hunting, so try to get familiar with this map before attempting this trial.
Try a custom mode
If you’re having trouble with this trial, consider creating and playing on a custom mode to make getting it done easier. You can technically make progress in this event even with the friendly ghost option turned on, although you won’t earn any cash or experience along the way for doing so. Still, editing the settings in a custom match can be helpful for getting more comfortable with the maps in this challenge.
Gather as much evidence as possible
Accuracy is key for making progress in this challenge, so do your best to gather as much evidence as possible in each round. You ideally want to catch all three pieces of evidence before leaving to ensure you’re correct.
|Ghost
|Evidence #1
|Evidence #2
|Evidence #3
|Spirit
|EMF Level Five
|Spirit Box
|Ghost Writing
|Wraith
|EMF Level Five
|Spirit Box
|DOTS Projector
|Phantom
|Spirit Box
|Ultraviolet
|DOTS Projector
|Poltergeist
|Spirit Box
|Ultraviolet
|Ghost Writing
|Banshee
|Ultraviolet
|Ghost Orbs
|DOTS Projector
|Jinn
|EMF Level Five
|Ultraviolet
|Freezing Temperatures
|Mare
|Spirit Box
|Ghost Orbs
|Ghost Writing
|Revenant
|Ghost Orbs
|Ghost Writing
|Freezing Temperatures
|Shade
|EMF Level Five
|Ghost Writing
|Freezing Temperatures
|Demon
|Ultraviolet
|Ghost Writing
|Freezing Temperatures
|Yurei
|Ghost Orbs
|Freezing Temperatures
|DOTS Projector
|Oni
|EMF Level Five
|Freezing Temperatures
|DOTS Projector
|Yokai
|Spirit Box
|Ghost Orbs
|DOTS Projector
|Hantu
|Ultraviolet
|Ghost Orbs
|Freezing Temperatures
|Goryo
|EMF Level Five
|Ultraviolet
|DOTS Projector
|Myling
|EMF Level Five
|Ultraviolet
|Ghost Writing
|Onryo
|Spirit Box
|Ghost Orbs
|Freezing Temperatures
|The Twins
|EMF Level Five
|Spirit Box
|Freezing Temperatures
|Raiju
|EMF Level Five
|Ghost Orbs
|DOTS Projector
|Obake
|EMF Level Five
|Ultraviolet
|Ghost Orbs
|The Mimic
|Spirit Box
|Ultraviolet
|Freezing Temperatures
|Moroi
|Spirit Box
|Ghost Writing
|Freezing Temperatures
|Deogen
|Spirit Box
|Ghost Writing
|DOTS Projector
|Thaye
|Ghost Orbs
|Ghost Writing
|DOTS Projector
Be wary of the weather
Since both maps are primarily outdoors, the weather conditions can impact your investigation. Be extra careful with temperature readings and check often to make sure the fuse box is on to ensure your readings are as accurate as possible. In snowy weather, checking for freezing temps is extra difficult, so don’t rely too heavily on temperature when working on this challenge.
Work on it slowly over time
The Ranger challenge is a permanent one, so there’s no rush to complete it. Because of this, consider working on it slowly over time and switching to play on other maps when you need a break from working on it.
Be careful and survive
In addition to identifying the ghost, you also need to survive the round to make progress in this challenge. This means it’s best to play it safe and do your best to avoid dangerous activities like Cursed Possessions and ghost hunts.
Ranger challenge ID Card and Badge appearance in Phasmophobia
The ID Card and Badge you get for completing the Ranger challenge is a black-and-white forest with yellow fireflies scattered across it. The tiny Badge on it is an orange and yellow campfire.
If you want to add additional ID Cards and Badges to your collection, consider tackling Lighthouse Keeper, Ferryman of the Drowned, and Achievement Hunter next. Be sure to also keep an eye out for seasonal events, as they always introduce limited-time ID Cards and Badges you can only earn by participating.
Published: Jan 16, 2025 09:17 am