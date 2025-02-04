Forgot password
A ghost standing in a glowing red summoning circle with a fiery cross in the background and a circle of cursed objects around them in Phasmophobia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Phasmophobia

All Phasmophobia Sunny Meadows Mental Institution Cursed Possession locations

Venture to the chapel for a terrifying surprise.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 09:04 am

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution is one of the most terrifying maps you can visit in Phamsophobia. This massive map hides many secrets, including a collection of powerful Cursed Possessions that you can use to learn more about the ghost.

Recommended Videos

With two massive floors and 69 rooms, learning your way around this map is quite tough. You might expect it to be tricky to find the Cursed Objects around such a vast map, but they’re actually fairly simple to find once you know where to look. Here are the exact locations of all Cursed Possessions at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia Sunny Meadows Mental Institution Cursed Item locations

All cursed items at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution / Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted) marked on a map in Phasmophobia.
It’s a massive map, but all of the items you’re after can be found in the same room. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

All seven Cursed Possessions at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution spawn around the red circle on the ground in the chapel. They all appear on the stage in this room quite close to each other.

  • Tarot CardsIn the bottom right red circle drawn on the ground. This is the circle that’s closest to the exit door.
  • Haunted MirrorIn the top right circle closest to the top right corner of the stage area.
  • Music Box: Sitting in the top left circle closest to the top left corner of the stage area.
  • Ouija Board: In the bottom left red circle close to the staircase by the wall that leads up to the stage.
  • Summoning Circle: In the center of the larger red circle drawn on the ground.
  • Voodoo DollSitting in the red circle closest to the massive cross.
  • Monkey Paw: Sitting at the base of the massive cross. This is the only Cursed Object not sitting around the circle on the ground, but it’s still super close to it.

In most contracts, you’ll only find one of these seven items in the chapel. There are exceptions to this, though, including special challenge modes like Do as I Command and custom modes you or other players design. Be sure you know the exact rules and modifiers for the contract before you jump in so you know how many Cursed Objects you can find.

All Cursed Objects on the stage of the chapel marked in Phasmophobia.
You usually won’t see all of the items in this room at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to find the chapel at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution in Phasmophobia

The chapel is located at the end of the entryway hall in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. If you’re having trouble finding this spot, here’s a breakdown of the steps to follow to find it.

  • Enter the front door.
  • Continue walking straight until you reach a door.
  • Go through the door.
  • Walk straight a bit further.
  • Go through the double doors.
  • Walk past the wheelchair on the left side.
  • Turn right or left. There are two doors that lead onto the chapel, so either way works.
  • If you go left, walk forward slightly then enter the first door you find on your right.
  • If you go right, proceed forward until you find a door on your left then head inside.

Although you can go either way, heading right and then entering the door on your left gets you a lot closer to the Cursed Possessions you’re after. This door leads you right to the small stage where they’re all gathered.

The path to the chapel at sunny meadows marked in phasmophobia.
The chapel isn’t too far away from the front entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While you’re working on investigating this map, consider checking out the cross in the chapel, locating the strange potato, or learning the Patient 07 lore. You can find three of the many Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia on this map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin