All Phasmophobia Sunny Meadows Mental Institution Cursed Possession locations

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution is one of the most terrifying maps you can visit in Phamsophobia. This massive map hides many secrets, including a collection of powerful Cursed Possessions that you can use to learn more about the ghost.

With two massive floors and 69 rooms, learning your way around this map is quite tough. You might expect it to be tricky to find the Cursed Objects around such a vast map, but they’re actually fairly simple to find once you know where to look. Here are the exact locations of all Cursed Possessions at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia Sunny Meadows Mental Institution Cursed Item locations

It’s a massive map, but all of the items you’re after can be found in the same room. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

All seven Cursed Possessions at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution spawn around the red circle on the ground in the chapel. They all appear on the stage in this room quite close to each other.

Tarot Cards: In the bottom right red circle drawn on the ground. This is the circle that’s closest to the exit door.

In the bottom right red circle drawn on the ground. This is the circle that’s closest to the exit door. Haunted Mirror: In the top right circle closest to the top right corner of the stage area.

In the top right circle closest to the top right corner of the stage area. Music Box: Sitting in the top left circle closest to the top left corner of the stage area.

Sitting in the top left circle closest to the top left corner of the stage area. Ouija Board: In the bottom left red circle close to the staircase by the wall that leads up to the stage.

In the bottom left red circle close to the staircase by the wall that leads up to the stage. Summoning Circle: In the center of the larger red circle drawn on the ground.

In the center of the larger red circle drawn on the ground. Voodoo Doll: Sitting in the red circle closest to the massive cross.

Sitting in the red circle closest to the massive cross. Monkey Paw: Sitting at the base of the massive cross. This is the only Cursed Object not sitting around the circle on the ground, but it’s still super close to it.

In most contracts, you’ll only find one of these seven items in the chapel. There are exceptions to this, though, including special challenge modes like Do as I Command and custom modes you or other players design. Be sure you know the exact rules and modifiers for the contract before you jump in so you know how many Cursed Objects you can find.

You usually won’t see all of the items in this room at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to find the chapel at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution in Phasmophobia

The chapel is located at the end of the entryway hall in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. If you’re having trouble finding this spot, here’s a breakdown of the steps to follow to find it.

Enter the front door.

Continue walking straight until you reach a door.

Go through the door.

Walk straight a bit further.

Go through the double doors.

Walk past the wheelchair on the left side.

Turn right or left. There are two doors that lead onto the chapel, so either way works.

If you go left, walk forward slightly then enter the first door you find on your right.

If you go right, proceed forward until you find a door on your left then head inside.

Although you can go either way, heading right and then entering the door on your left gets you a lot closer to the Cursed Possessions you’re after. This door leads you right to the small stage where they’re all gathered.

The chapel isn’t too far away from the front entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While you’re working on investigating this map, consider checking out the cross in the chapel, locating the strange potato, or learning the Patient 07 lore. You can find three of the many Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia on this map.

