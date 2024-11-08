Forgot password
All Cursed Possessions gathered in the Summoning Circle at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Phasmophobia Grafton Farmhouse Cursed Possession locations

Here's where to find every Cursed Object around Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Grafton Farmhouse is a vast eerie map with lots of spooky rooms ready to be investigated in Phasmophobia. As you wander the halls of this haunted house, you might be wondering where you can find the Cursed Possessions it hides.

Tracking down these objects can be rather tricky, but they have powerful effects if you’re willing to risk using them. If you’re on the hunt for these dangerous but highly rewarding assets, here are the exact locations of every Cursed Possession at the Grafton Farmhouse map in Phasmophobia.

All Grafton Farmhouse Phasmophobia Cursed Object locations

There are seven Cursed Possessions you can find around Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia:

In most of the regular contracts you’ll tackle, only one of these seven Cursed Objects will be present on the map. This can vary depending on whether you’re playing a custom or challenge mode, but in general, there’s only one item available for you to use.

If you’re not sure what Cursed Possession is present on the map in your contract, the best way to find it is by checking all of the locations where one can spawn. Here’s a breakdown of where to find all seven Cursed Objects at Grafton Farmhouse.

Grafton Farmhouse Tarot Cards location

The Tarot Cards are sitting near the edge of the table in the dining room. From the front door of Grafton Farmhouse, head inside and immediately make a sharp left.

Locate the dining table with a blue and white checkered pattern on it in the middle of the room. Look for the small black and white deck of Tarot Cards sitting near the left corner that’s closest to the front door.

Tarot Cards sitting on a dining table at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
This table is quite cluttered which can make this item easy to overlook. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse Haunted Mirror location

The Haunted Mirror is hanging right in between the entryway and the living room. Starting at the front door of this house, walk directly forward until the room you’re in looks like it’s transitioning from being empty into a room filled with living room furniture.

Stop and turn left to find the Haunted Mirror hanging right above a white radiator heater. This Cursed Possession can blend in with the environment quite well on most maps but especially this one, so make sure you don’t accidentally mistake it for a regular decorative item.

A Haunted Mirror hanging on w wooden wall at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
It blends right in with the decorations around it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse Music Box location

You can find the Music Box sitting on a tall wooden shelf in the entryway. This is the easiest one to find since it’s fairly close to the front door, although the shelf it’s on is a bit cluttered which means you may walk right past it without realizing.

As soon as you enter Grafton Farmhouse, walk forward slightly until you reach the center of the room. Turn right and look for the third level of the wooden shelf to find the Music Box sitting by a small plant.

A small Music Box sitting on a shelf by a plant at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Time to play a haunting tune. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse Ouija Board location

You can find the Ouija Board sitting on the ground directly in the center of the small storage room that’s attached to the master bedroom. Start at the front door then proceed straight until you’re in the living room.

As soon as you enter the living room, turn right and walk down the hallway. After you pass the small table, you’ll find three different doors waiting to be opened. Open the one on your left to access the master bedroom.

Once you’re inside, forward as far as you can until you hit the back wall. Turn right to find the door that leads into the storage room. Head inside and look down to find the Ouija Board waiting to be picked up.

A Ouija Board sitting on the floor at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Kind of a strange place to leave a Ouija Board lying around. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse Monkey Paw location

The Monkey Paw is sitting on a wooden desk in the twin bedroom. This Cursed Object is super small and a fairly similar color to the desk it’s sitting on, so it’s a really easy one to miss.

Head into the living room and turn right to find the hallway that has three doors. Open the door on your right to access the twin bedroom. Walk forward until you reach the back wall and look right to spot the Monkey Paw sitting on the desk.

A Monkey Paw sitting on a wooden desk at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Someone must have needed a hand with their homework. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse Summoning Circle location

To ignite the Summoning Circle, you need to venture upstairs to the second floor since it can be found in the back corner of the large storage room. From the front door, turn right to head upstairs.

At the top of the staircase, turn right and proceed through the door to enter the upstairs bedroom. Walk straight to the back wall and make a left to enter the large storage room. Once you’re inside, head to the back right corner to find the Summoning Circle.

A red Summoning Circle drawn on the ground at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
It’s hidden in a super dark corner, so make sure you don’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse Voodoo Doll location

The Voodoo Doll can be found sitting on a chest in the upstairs nursery. Walk up the stairs to your right after entering Grafton Farmhouse to access the second floor.

Once you’re upstairs, turn left and proceed down the hallway. Open the door at the very end to find the nursery. Head inside and walk over to the chest next to the bed to grab the Voodoo Doll.

A Voodoo Doll on a small toy chest at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
It seems to have been mistaken for a children’s toy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you’re done finding all of the Cursed Objects here, you might want to do the same on other maps like Point Hope and Maple Lodge Campsite. And regardless of where you explore next, be sure to keep an eye out for all the Easter eggs and secrets hidden around each map.

