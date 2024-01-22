How to complete the Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia has a collection of weekly challenges focused around the hide-and-seek theme that are some of the most terrifying trials you can face. One of these weekly modes is Hide and Seek: Hide!

Challenge modes are specifically designed to test how good of a ghost hunter you are, so they are generally very tricky, which means you might need help successfully completing the Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s rotating weekly trials and is specifically part of the Hide and Seek series. There is quite a variety of challenges focused on this theme, with some of the past ones being Hide and Seek: Seeker and Hide and Seek: Extreme.

You can tackle the Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge to earn 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash plus a lot more experience and cash along the way, so this is one of the best ways to level up quickly in Phasmophobia.

It’s very tough, but super rewarding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hide and Seek: Hide! Phasmophobia challenge rules

Every weekly trial you face in Phasmophobia comes with its own special guidelines, so here are the rules for the Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge.

You have to tackle this challenge on 13 Willow Street.

Your sanity starts at zero percent.

The fuse box starts turned off, its location is marked on the map, and you can turn it on.

You have a one-minute grace setup period.

. All screens in the truck are on and working.

in the truck are You have a mix of both Tier I and Tier II equipment. Tier I: Salt, Sanity Medication, Motion Sensor, Incense, Sound Sensor, Photo Camera, Ultraviolet, and Tripod. Tier II: Crucifix, Firelight, Igniter, EMF Reader, Thermometer, Ghost Writing Book, Video Camera, Spirit Box, DOTS Projector, and Flashlight.

and Some equipment is missing including Parabolic Microphones, Motion Sensors, and Head Gear.

including Even though you have Sanity Medication available to use, it does not work when you consume it, which means your sanity is permanently fixed at zero percent.

available to use, it when you consume it, which means your sanity is permanently fixed at zero percent. There are no Cursed Possesions you can use.

Thankfully, most of your equipment is pretty useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Hide and Seek: Hide! Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To successfully finish the Hide and Seek: Hide! weekly challenge, you must correctly determine what ghost is present in a contract three different times on 13 Willow Street. You have a week to tackle this challenge each time it rotates into Phasmophobia, and you can try to finish it as many times as you like while it is active.

Phasmophobia Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge tips

The Hide and Seek: Hide! weekly challenge is by far one of the toughest ones you’ll face since the ghost is extremely eager to hunt on an extremely small map, so here are some tips to help you successfully finish this challenge.

Hide

Unsurprisingly, the name of this challenge gives you one of the best pieces of advice you can use, which is to hide. On 13 Willow Street, running away from the ghost to survive a hunt is nearly impossible since this is the smallest map of all.

Usually, I prefer running to evade a ghost during a hunt since you can get away from most ghosts quite easily. But when you’re on a very small map like 13 Willow Street, you just can’t run since there’s nowhere to go. This means you’ll need to quickly run and hide instead, so when the ghost starts hunting, have a hiding spot in mind and make your way there as quickly as possible. Be sure to turn off any active equipment you’re holding while hiding since the ghost might find you otherwise.

Use your setup time strategically

You only have one minute from the moment you enter the map until the ghost will almost certainly hunt you, so it’s crucial to make the most of your setup time. Because of this, consider placing down items like Video Cameras, DOTS Projectors, and Ghost Writing Books right away since you can watch all of these through a Video Camera from the safety of the truck to catch evidence like Ghost Orbs.

You can catch some evidence while watching from the truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crucifixes are your friend

If you can place down some Crucifixes in the correct ghost room area before the grace period is up, you’ll buy yourself some extremely valuable extra time. This can be very tough to do since you only have a one-minute guaranteed period of safety. But if you get lucky and happen to find where the ghost is very quickly, then be sure to use your Crucifixes to make the area temporarily safe.

Play with other ghost hunters

The Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge is one of the toughest weekly modes you can face, so tackling this trial with friends is one of the most efficient ways to make it much easier. With at least one friend ghost-hunting alongside you, your odds of success in this mode increase massively since you can continue trying to identify the ghost even if you die.

In single-player mode, the contract ends as soon as a ghost catches you. But if you play with others, the contract continues until all players have been killed or you identify the ghost and leave.

As a ghost yourself, you can still be pretty useful to the team since you can freely wander around without worrying about dying. Your vision won’t be as good as it is when you’re alive, but you can usually help by checking for writing in the Ghost Writing Book, looking for thrown items to indicate where the ghost room is, and helping to guide your teammates during a hunt.

Ghost Writing isn’t as clear in the afterlife, but you can still spot it if you’re familiar with what it looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use other challenge mode tips

Any tips you might be familiar with from other extremely tough challenge modes can be useful here, too. Familiarizing yourself with ghost patterns and behaviors as you do in challenges like No Evidence and Detectives Only can be very useful for this mode and strategies you might use for the Apocalypse Challenge are also applicable here.

Overall, success in the Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge is very reliant on having a good knowledge of Phasmophobia overall, so just do your best to keep in mind any helpful tips and tricks you know about.