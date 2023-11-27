How to complete Hide and Seek: Extreme challenge in Phasmophobia

If you’re looking for a fun way to mix up your Phasmophobia gameplay, attempting a weekly challenge like Hide and Seek: Extreme is one of the best ways to not only try something new but also test how strong your ghost-hunting skills truly are.

Some weekly challenges are fairly easy to tackle, while others can be quite difficult. Hide and Seek: Extreme is one of the most difficult ones, so here’s what you’ll need to know to successfully finish this challenge.

What is the Hide and Seek: Extreme challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Hide and Seek: Extreme challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s weekly challenges you can complete for a $5,000 reward. This is one of the tougher challenges you can face since the ghost will start trying to hunt you almost immediately.

This is a tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Hide and Seek: Extreme challenge rules

Like most weekly challenges, Hide and Seek: Extreme has a unique set of rules you’ll want to know about before attempting to tackle this challenge.

This challenge must be completed on the Camp Woodwind map.

You must correctly identify the ghost type three different times to complete it.

to complete it. The challenge loadout does not include Sanity Medication or Incense.

Although you have both Flashlights and Ultraviolet Lights, neither one works.

The equipment you are granted includes a mix of Tier I and Tier II equipment. Tier I: Igniter, Head Gear, Igniter, Firelight, Flashlight, Motion Sensor, Parabolic Microphone, Sound Sensor, Salt, Video Camera, and Ghost Writing Book. Tier II: Crucifix, Ultraviolet Light, EMF Reader, Thermometer, Photo Camera, DOTS Projector, Spirit Box, and Tripod.

Your sanity will start at zero percent.

will The grace setup period before the ghost can begin hunting you is just one minute.

before the ghost can begin hunting you is just All the screens in the truck are working.

in the truck are The fuse box is accessible and starts on.

It’s a decent selection of items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Hide and Seek: Extreme Phasmophobia challenge

To successfully finish the Hide and Seek: Extreme weekly challenge in Phasmophobia, you must correctly identify what kind of ghost is present within the contract three different times.

You can tackle this challenge as many times as you want without fear of losing gear since you’ll have the challenge-specific loadout provided to you. This means you have limitless opportunities to try and complete it, although Hide and Seek: Extreme will only be available to complete for a week before a new challenge is rotated in—but it will certainly return again in the future.

Phasmophobia Hide and Seek: Extreme challenge tips

Every contract will be different and some will be far more difficult than others, which means a massive factor for successfully finishing the Hide and Seek: Extreme challenge is luck. But here are some tips to increase your chances of success.

Use the looping strategy

Camp Woodwind is a very tricky map to obtain evidence on since it’s outside, but this map also has one massive benefit: its unique circular structure. This layout allows you to loop around the entirety of the area endlessly, which is a very helpful advantage during ghost hunts.

The looping strategy is a great way to quickly navigate away from the ghost and hopefully break its line of sight with you so you can successfully escape. All you need to do to use this method is make your way around the map in a steady circle until the hunt ends.

Just keep circling and you should be fine. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Pay attention to hunt patterns

Since you start with zero percent sanity, the ghost is basically guaranteed to start hunting you as soon as the one-minute grace period is up, but you’ll actually want to experience ghost hunts as frequently as possible to complete this challenge. Paying attention to how the ghost behaves during a hunt is your best bet for identifying what kind of ghost you’re working with in your contract.

Many ghosts have unique hunt patterns you can use to identify them and the ones you can keep in mind for this challenge are as follows.

Ghost Hunt patterns Phantom Will remain invisible for a longer period of time than all other ghosts during a hunt. This ghost will only become visible every one to two seconds versus the usual 0.3 seconds to one second all other ghosts do. Banshee If you’re playing with friends and the ghost seems to be solely focused on one target, it’s probably a Banshee. This ghost will continuously target just one individual throughout the regular contract and all hunts until the target has been eliminated or leaves the game even if another player is closer and easier to kill. Shade If two or more players are present within the room, the Shade cannot initiate a hunt. It can still begin a hunt if it wanders to another room, though. Raiju This ghost will cause electronic equipment to flicker from 15 meters away instead of the usual 10 meters during a hunt. Additionally, the Raiju will speed up when it gets close to active electronic equipment during a hunt. The Mimic As its name implies, The Mimic is able to briefly take on different patterns and behaviors of other ghosts. Because of this, you might experience multiple unique behaviors and patterns during different hunts, which means you have found a Mimic. Deogen You cannot hide from this ghost during a hunt, so if it seems like the ghost is still barreling toward you even though you are hidden, you’ll want to quickly run away before it catches you and you have likely found a Deogen. This ghost also moves quickly when far away from a player but then slows down once it gets quite close, which is a pattern you can watch for during a hunt. Poltergeist Will throw an item every 0.5 seconds during a ghost hunt. Jinn If the fuse box is on, the Jinn has line-of-sight with a player, and if it’s three meters or more away, then this ghost will move at 2.5 meters per second instead of its usual 1.7 meters per second. Revenant This is one of the most dangerous and deadly ghosts you can face during a hunt since it is incredibly fast and impossible to outrun forever. When chasing you, it will speed up to 3.0 meters per second and will slow down to 1.0 meters per second when it loses sight of you. A ghost that very quickly switches from being quite slow to scarily fast upon spotting you is likely a Revenant. Demon All ghosts have a hunt cooldown period of 25 seconds except for the Demon, which only needs to wait 20 seconds to initiate another hunt. Oni This ghost will appear visibly far more often than all others during a hunt. Hantu The Hantu does not have line-of-sight acceleration like most other ghosts, so if you can tell the ghost is directly chasing you but doesn’t seem to be getting any faster, it might be a Hantu. The Twins The speed at which The Twins hunt will vary depending on which Twin is hunting, so if it seems like the speed changes with each ghost hunt, you may have caught The Twins. The Twins may initiate a hunt from their current location or at the spot where they last interacted using their dual ability, which is another indicator to watch out for if you notice hunts being initiated from unexpected places. Obake This ghost has a 6.67 percent chance to change ghost models briefly during a hunt. This is guaranteed to occur once per hunt. Thaye This ghost will not speed up even when it has line-of-sight with a player.

Watch out for other identifiers

Outside of hunt-specific behavior, some ghosts have other very specific tells that can make identifying them or crossing them off a very quick and easy process if you are lucky. Recognizing these hints is essential in other challenges like No Evidence and The Apocalypse Draws Near, but they’re also very useful for this one.

If the fuse box is turned off during a contract, you can rule out the Jinn. The rare exception to this is if the Jinn turned on too many lights, the fuse box may then trip, so be sure to pay attention to how many lights were on before officially ruling this ghost out.

is during a contract, you can The rare exception to this is if the Jinn turned on too many lights, the fuse box may then trip, so be sure to pay attention to how many lights were on before officially ruling this ghost out. If any light sources are turned on, you can generally rule out the Mare. This ghost loves the darkness and won’t turn sources of light on. Instead, they’ll regularly quickly turn lights off.

you can This ghost loves the darkness and won’t turn sources of light on. Instead, they’ll regularly quickly turn lights off. If you place down Salt and a ghost steps in it, you can officially rule out the Wraith. This ghost will never step in Salt under any circumstances.

and a you can officially This ghost will never step in Salt under any circumstances. If you have time to snap a photo and you can see the ghost in the photo , you can cross off the Phantom. On the flip side, if you take a photo of a ghost and have a photo labeled as a ghost photo in your journal yet no ghost is visibly present, then you have caught a Phantom.

and you , you can On the flip side, if you and in your journal yet then you have If you witness some strange angles on the activity chart, consider the unique patterns The Twins sometimes make on the activity chart since it might be them.

sometimes make on the since it might be them. If you are hit by a puff of white air, you have just experienced an airball ghost event and you can rule out the Oni.

you have just experienced an and you can If the ghost seems to be particularly fond of singing, it may be a Banshee. Other ghosts can sing too, but the Banshee does so more frequently. You can also use a Parabolic Microphone to listen for the Banshee’s signature scream.

Luckily, this map is quite small which means it’s fairly easy to locate the ghost and test out different behaviors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hide when you can

The name of the challenge is Hide and Seek: Extreme, so unsurprisingly, hiding can be a great strategy for this challenge. It’s an especially helpful tool for trying to watch and listen to how the ghost behaves while hopefully being safely hidden away so you don’t get caught.

There aren’t any official hiding spots in this version of the Camp Woodwind map, so your best bet is to try and find a corner or some kind of blockade that keeps you out of the ghost’s sight. Be sure to turn off any equipment you’re using since the ghost may be attracted to it if you leave it on.

Since the entire map is a circle, you can also use the looping strategy when considering where to hide since you can usually avoid the ghost’s gaze if you simply run around to the other side of the map. The bathroom can be a great place to hide, but if you’re unlucky and the ghost discovers you’re in there, you’ll end up trapped, which is why it’s generally best to hide outside so you can loop if needed.

Guess and reroll

Some ghosts will be extremely tough to identify in this challenge since they might not be easily recognizable by hunt patterns and not easy to catch with evidence due to the outdoor conditions and your lack of sanity. So sometimes your best bet will simply be making an educated guess and rerolling for a new contract to try again.