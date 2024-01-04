All Phasmophobia ghost models

Patient 07 is definitely the most well-known one.

Every ghost you come across in Phasmophobia is not only capable of performing terrifying behaviors, but also has a horrifying appearance without doing anything at all. Kinetic Games has quite a collection of ghost models sure to make your ghost-hunting endeavors even scarier.

You never know what kind of ghost model you’re going to get which means there is a good chance you haven’t seen them all, so here are all of the current ghost models Phasmophobia has.

What are ghost models in Phasmophobia?

Ghost models are the appearance a ghost takes when it chooses to appear. The selected ghost model is always random, and never indicative of what kind of ghost you’re dealing with.

How do you see a ghost model in Phasmophobia?

You might see a ghost model at any point when ghost hunting in Phasmophobia, but you are much more likely to see one during a hunt. If you want to increase your chances of seeing a model, then using a Cursed Possession like the Summoning Circle or Monkey Paw is your best bet.

All ghost models in Phasmophobia

There are 11 regular ghost models in Phasmophobia, which are the ones you will commonly see all the time. Every ghost you face in a contract will randomly choose one of these 11 models.

Toothfaced ghost

The toothfaced ghost model takes on the appearance of a small woman in a tattered dress. She is bald and her entire face is covered with a spiral of neverending teeth.

This ghost is one of two models that may occasionally crawl rather than walk.

This is one of the scariest ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Butcher ghost

The butcher ghost is a large male model ghost wearing a bloody apron and carrying around a massive butcher knife. He looks quite unlike most other models and is easy to spot because of this.

He doesn’t seem very friendly. Screenshot by Dot Esports via StankWeaseL TV on YouTube

Axe ghost

Sometimes called the nerd ghost by the community, this axe ghost is wearing a tattered suit and has a massive hole in the middle of his head.

I confuse this one with other ones a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via StankWeaseL TV on YouTube

Wide-smile stitches ghost

The wide-smile ghost is covered in fresh bloody stitches and takes on the appearance of a woman in a brown dress. Her mouth is contorted into a long and twisted smile with pointed teeth that stretch across her entire face.

It always looks like she’s dancing to me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fancy axe ghost

There are a few ghosts that carry axes, but the fancy axe ghost can be distinguished by his special striped vest. He is by far one of the best-dressed ghosts and gets the fancy title because of it.

Nice vest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via StankWeaseL TV on YouTube

Club ghost

The club ghost is the only one who wields this kind of weapon. He also appears to be wearing worn-down fishing attire and is sometimes referred to as the fisherman ghost model because of this.

He’s easy to spot thanks to his club. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Maggstor on YouTube

Skinned ghost

The skinned ghost is perhaps the most unique one of all, and is a completely bare ghost from head to toe with shiny skin covered in stitches. This ghost is also extremely tall.

This is another one of the scariest models. Screenshot by Dot Esports via StankWeaseL TV on YouTube

Skeletal scythe ghost

The skeletal scythe ghost looks a lot more skeletal and zombie-like than it does ghost. Its teeth are falling out, its body is falling apart, and it always has a scythe when you see it.

He looks like a zombie to me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Greybeard axe ghost

The greybeard ghost wields an axe, wears a vest, and has bright white menacing eyes.

Many players refer to him as Santa Claus since this model was used for a holiday event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Old woman scythe ghost

The old woman ghost has a face that’s bloody and falling apart, a long tattered dress, and a menacing scythe.

There are way more male models than female ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Patient 07 ghost

Phasmophobia’s most infamous and lore-ridden ghost is the only one with a semi-official name, which is Patient 07. This ghost can be seen through the door in the main lobby and is believed to have a complex storyline involving the Asylum and Sunny Meadows Mental Institution.

Patient 07 has also been called “The Ring girl” since she resembles the character from the film. She has long black hair covering most of her face and white pajama or hospital-like clothes.

She is the second model capable of crawling, so you sometimes might see her hunched over or crawling close to the ground when you encounter her. Patient 07 is one of the richest Easter eggs in Phasmophobia, so there is a lot more to this ghost model than you might know.

She’s iconic in the community. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Limited-time ghost models in Phasmophobia

Beyond the staple 11 ghost models, there have also been four special limited-time models for Phasmophobia’s signature holiday events.

Christmas 2021 ghost

For the holiday season in 2021, a creepy Santa ghost was temporarily added to the game. This ghost model was essentially just the greybeard axe ghost wearing a Santa costume.

This was the start of the special holiday ghost models. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Insym on YouTube

Halloween 2022 ghost

For Halloween 2022, all of Phasmophobia’s classic ghost models could be found wearing a glowing jack-o’-lantern on their heads for the spooky season.

This one was quite creepy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Insym on YouTube

April Fools’ 2023 ghost

As a special April Fool’s tree in 2023, all of the classic ghost models had absurdly enlarged heads.

All of the ghosts looked pretty ridiculous. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Insym on YouTube

Christmas 2023 ghost

For the Holiday 2023 event, a special ghost based on the butcher model could appear. This ghost had a snowman head with a long bloody smile, a black top hat, the words “Happy Holidays” carved across its chest, and a candy cane.

This was the coolest holiday model by far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the current selection of permanent ghost models is a bit limited, the Phasmophobia 2024 roadmap confirmed that more ghost models will arrive in the future. New ghost models are currently slated for the official 1.0 release, so it might be a while before we actually get to see them.