All Phasmophobia Cursed Possessions and their locations

To be a successful ghost hunter in Phasmophobia, you need to learn how to make use of all of the unique equipment that’s. Some of the most useful but dangerous resources you have at your disposal are Cursed Possessions, which are special objects hidden around each playable map in Phasmophobia.

All Cursed Objects are extremely high-risk, high-reward items. They can be helpful for identifying the ghost, but they can also quickly lead to your demise if you’re not careful. Regardless of whether or not you want to use them, it’s important to know where they are and how they function.

Here’s where to find every Cursed Possession and how to use each one in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia Cursed Object locations

Cursed Objects are deadly but powerful tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 different maps in Phasmophobia, and each one randomly spawns one of the seven Cursed Items in all regular gameplay sessions. Unless you’re playing a special challenge or custom mode, you’ll only ever find one item around the map, so checking all of the spots is the easiest way to determine which one is present.

6 Tanglewood Drive

Five are on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Two items are down in the basement. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First floor Music Box: On a shelf in the nursery next to a bear plushie on your left when you enter the room. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the wall by the door that leads into the master bedroom. Tarot Cards: On the end table next to the couch in the living room by a framed picture of a dog. Monkey Paw: In a glass case between the dining room and kitchen. Voodoo Doll: Sitting on a trashcan in the corner of the garage.

Basement Summoning Circle: On the ground in the center of the basement. Ouija Board: Sitting on a table up against the back wall behind all of the shelves.



42 Edgefield Road

Four items are on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Two objects are on the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports One item is in the basement. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First floor Ouija Board: In the laundry room on the ground under the shelves. Music Box: Sitting on a table against the wall near the lamp in the living room. Tarot Cards: Turn right immediately after entering the house to find them sitting on a small table. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the wall by the stairs that lead up to the second floor.

Second floor Monkey Paw: Sitting on the changing table in the orange bedroom with a loft bed. Voodoo Doll: On the bed in the large blue bedroom at the end of the hallway.

Basement Summoning Circle: In the middle of the small room in the basement.



10 Ridgeview Court

Four items are on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Two objects are upstairs on the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports One item can be found down in the basement. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First floor Voodoo Doll: Sitting on a bench right by the piano in the small office area near the west end of the house. Ouija Board: In the small laundry room by the hallway near the stairs. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the wall near the bottom of the stairs. Tarot Cards: On the table near the bowl of keys to your right as soon as you enter the house.

Second floor Music Box: In the first bedroom on your left sitting on a shelf. Monkey Paw: Sitting on a desk in the bedroom at the very end of the hallway.

Basement Summoning Circle: On the ground right by the bottom of the stairs.



13 Willow Street

Six of the objects can be found around the main floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports One item is hidden in the basement. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First floor Music Box: Sitting on a table immediately to your left as soon as you enter. Tarot Cards: In the living room on a side table by the couch. Haunted Mirror: Sitting on the ground in the corner of the small room at the back of the garage. Ouija Board: In the corner of the small room at the back of the garage sitting on top of the washing machine. Monkey Paw: In the hallway near the bathroom door inside a glass display case. Voodoo Doll: Inside a cabinet in the blue bedroom on your right at the very end of the hallway.

Basement Summoning Circle: One the ground in the main hallway of the basement.



Sunny Meadows Mental Institution / Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted)

All seven items are in the same place. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Regardless of whether you’re playing the full map or the smaller restricted version, all seven of the Cursed Possessions can be found at the same locations. They’re all scattered around the same area, which is the stage of the small chapel located within the building.

It’s a small map, but these items are pretty well hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ouija Board: Inside the games tent near the firepit sitting on top of a table.

Inside the games tent near the firepit sitting on top of a table. Tarot Cards: On a picnic table to your left as soon as you enter the front gate.

On a picnic table to your left as soon as you enter the front gate. Music Box: Inside the yellow tent sitting on a small table on the right side.

Inside the yellow tent sitting on a small table on the right side. Monkey Paw: Sitting on a covered wooden seating area near the back of the camp.

Sitting on a covered wooden seating area near the back of the camp. Voodoo Doll: On the ground by the teal tent near a stack of wood.

On the ground by the teal tent near a stack of wood. Haunted Mirror: Sitting on the ground by the tree covered with string lights in the middle of the camp.

Sitting on the ground by the tree covered with string lights in the middle of the camp. Summoning Circle: Sitting between two tables in the white food tent by the campfire.

There are four on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Two of these objects can be found around the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The last item is up in the attic. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First floor Tarot Cards: On a desk near the south wall in the office to your left as soon as you enter this home. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the back wall of the office. Ouija Board: Sitting on a workstation in the southwest room of this home. Music Box: Sitting on a table near a lamp in the living room.

Second floor Monkey Paw: Sitting on a chest by the crib in the master bedroom. Voodoo Doll: Sitting on a brown leather chair at the very end of the hallway underneath the window.

Attic Summoning Circle: On the ground near the east side of the attic.



You can find five items on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Two items are on the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First floor Tarot Cards: Sitting on the dining table. Music Box: Next to a plant on a wooden shelf with various items on it. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the wall to your left between the entryway and living room. Monkey Paw: Sitting on the table near an axe in the children’s bedroom. Ouija Board: Sitting on the floor in the closet attached to the master bedroom at the very northeast corner of the house.

Second floor Voodoo Doll: Sitting on a chest in the nursery at the left end of the hallway. Summoning Circle: On the floor in the storage room attached to the upstairs bedroom, at the right end of the hallway.



Prison

You can find all seven items in the entryway. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Summoning Circle: On the ground behind the chairs in the waiting area.

On the ground behind the chairs in the waiting area. Haunted Mirror: Sitting on the ground underneath some of the chairs in the middle of the room.

Sitting on the ground underneath some of the chairs in the middle of the room. All other Cursed Possessions: The other five items are scattered around the same corner region of this map with the Ouija Board on the ground, The Tarot Cards inside of a white bin, the Monkey Paw sitting on a table near the metal detector, the Voodoo Doll on another table, and the Music Box in a black bin.

Brownstone High School

All seven items can be found in a circle around the front room. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

All seven Cursed Items are located in an upside-down U shape around the main lobby area where you enter the building. The Tarot Cards are on a bench, the Ouija Board is on the ground by a pillar, the Summoning Circle is near the top center area of the room on the ground, the Voodoo Doll is sitting on a bench near the back, the Haunted Mirror is leaning against another pillar, the Music Box is sitting on another bench near the wall, and the Monkey Paw is sitting on a box near another pillar.

The cabin has a second floor, but all seven items are on the first level. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Ouija Board: On a shelf in the small hallway between the bathrooms.

On a shelf in the small hallway between the bathrooms. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the wall to your left inside the reception building.

Hanging on the wall to your left inside the reception building. Voodoo Doll: Sitting on the ground near a log by the campfire near the west end of the map.

Sitting on the ground near a log by the campfire near the west end of the map. Tarot Cards: On a cluttered picnic table in the picnic area in front of the cabin by the lake near the northeast end of the map.

On a cluttered picnic table in the picnic area in front of the cabin by the lake near the northeast end of the map. Music Box: Sitting on a log by the campfire near the north end of the map.

Sitting on a log by the campfire near the north end of the map. Monkey Paw: On top of a barrel in the staff-only area.

On top of a barrel in the staff-only area. Summoning Circle: On the ground inside the cabin by the lake.

The Tarot Cards are on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Haunted Mirror is on the third floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Ouija Board is on the fourth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Summoning Circle is on the fifth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Music Box is on the sixth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Voodoo Doll is on the seventh floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Monkey Paw is on the eighth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First floor Tarot Cards: Sitting on the end table between the two green couches in the living room.

Third floor Haunted Mirror: Sitting on the ground by the blue cabinet in the dining room.

Fourth floor Ouija Board: Sitting on a shelf in the middle of the games room.

Fifth floor Summoning Circle: In the center of the bathroom right in front of the bathtub.

Sixth floor Music Box: Sitting by some makeup on the vanity in the master bedroom.

Seventh floor Voodoo Doll: On top of some boxes near the back of the children’s bedroom.

Eighth floor Monkey Paw: Sitting on a cluttered desk in the maintenance room.



How to use every Cursed Object in Phasmophobia

There are seven Cursed Possessions you can find and use in Phasmophobia.

Music Box

Voodoo Doll

Haunted Mirror

Tarot Cards

Ouija Board

Summoning Circle

Monkey Paw

Music Box

The Music Box is a very small item that can commonly be found sitting on shelves and other surfaces. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Music Box is a small item that plays music to help you find the location of the ghost. Using the Music Box causes a haunting tune to play while the ghost sings along with it. You can follow the ghosts singing to discover where it is.

Voodoo Doll

If you want to use this Cursed Object, you better hope luck is on your side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Voodoo Doll is a small doll with pins that can be activated to force various ghost reactions. Each time you use the Voodoo Doll, a pin will be pushed in and the ghost will do something. The ghost can do just about anything when a reaction is forced like interact with your equipment, throw something, or open a door.

There are 10 pins on the Voodoo Doll, and each one may be selected randomly with each usage of the doll. If the pin on the Voodoo Doll’s heart is the randomly selected one, a cursed hunt will automatically begin, so each pin you press increases the chances of this one being chosen.

Haunted Mirror

The Haunted Mirror usually blends in with the environment quite well and can be tough to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can use the Haunted Mirror to find the ghost’s favorite room as this object displays a panoramic view of the selected room when activated. This won’t necessarily be where the ghost currently is, but it gives you a good idea of where the ghost can most commonly be found and where you should set up most of your equipment.

Tarot Cards

You never know what might happen when you use Tarot Cards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tarot Cards contain 10 randomly chosen cards with an array of unique outcomes. The effect of the card is determined by which one you pull since all of the possible cards have different meanings.

You have no control over which ones you pull, so this is a fairly dangerous item to use. Effects can include various outcomes, both positive and negative, like fully restoring your sanity, triggering a ghost event, immediately initiating a ghost hunt, or reviving a deceased player.

Ouija Board

Be careful what you ask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to learn more information about the ghost you’re hunting, using a Ouija Board can be quite helpful. You can use this Cursed Object to ask the ghost questions like their location, age, and your sanity level. Each question you ask drains a varying amount of sanity, so you must be careful with this item or you’ll end up actuating a hunt,

Summoning Circle

Lighting a Summoning Circle is the best way to see the ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Summoning Circle can be used to teleport and trap the ghost for five seconds. This is the best method of acquiring a stellar ghost photo since it’s often quite difficult to see the ghost otherwise. The ghost cannot hurt you for the five-second period, but a cursed hunt will begin as soon as the five seconds are up.

Monkey Paw

The Monkey Paw is very small and easy to overlook. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Monkey Paw allows you to make wishes that have varying outcomes. This item has many different possible effects like restoring your sanity, allowing you to see the ghost, reviving a fallen player, and changing the weather.

