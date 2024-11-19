All Phasmophobia Bleasdale Farmhouse Cursed Possession locations

Bleasdale Farmhouse is a vast and eerie home that can be tough to navigate in Phasmophobia. Cursed Possessions can make your investigation easier if you’re lucky, but only if you know where to find them on this map.

Many of the Cursed Objects are small, and this map is quite dark even with the lights on, making finding them difficult. It’s a lot easier if you know where to look, so here are the exact locations of every Cursed Possession at the Bleasdale Farmhouse map in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia Bleasdale Farmhouse Cursed Item locations

There are four items on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Two Cursed Objects can be found on the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Only one is found in the attic on the third floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can find seven Cursed Possessions throughout Bleasdale Farmhouse, all scattered around the three floors of this home.

First floor Tarot Cards: On the cluttered desk underneath the window in the office. Haunted Mirror: Hanging on the back wall in the office. Ouija Board: On the workbench in the garage. Music Box: On a table by the back door in the living room.

Second floor Voodoo Doll: Sitting on a chair at the very end of the hallway. Monkey Paw: On a chest in the master bedroom.

Third floor Summoning Circle: In the back corner of the attic.



In regular contracts, only one of these seven items will be available for you to use. A random Cursed Possession is chosen each time, so the best way to discover which one is present is to check the spawn location for each one. Challenge and custom modes can alter how many or if any Cursed Objects are available, so be sure to check the rules for the trial you’re completing to see if any are present if you’re not working on a regular contract.

Bleasdale Farmhouse Tarot Cards location

You can find the Tarot Cards sitting on the super cluttered desk in the office. You can find this room by heading left immediately after entering the front door.

Once in the office, head left again and look down at the desk underneath the windows. The Tarot Cards are sitting near the bottom right corner of the desk next to a green notebook.

The Tarot Cards blend right in with the table clutter. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse Haunted Mirror location

The Haunted Mirror is hanging on the back wall in the office. This is the same room where you can find the Tarot Cards, so you might already be in the right spot. If not, head left as soon as you enter the house to find the office.

Walk straight to the back wall of the office as soon as you enter. Look up and left between the chair underneath the window and the lamp to find the Haunted Mirror hanging on the wall.

It’s easy to mistake it for just a regular mirror. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse Ouija Board location

The Ouija Board is sitting among some tools on a workbench in the garage. You can access this room in a few different ways, so it’s up to you how you travel over to this room. If you want to head there from the front door, head into the living room, make a left into the kitchen, open the door into the hallway, and walk to the very end of it.

You can also access the garage directly from the side door by heading around the left side of Bleasdale Farmhouse from the truck. Either way, you’re looking for a room with a bright red heater and a workbench. You can find the Ouija Board sitting in the center of this bench.

It got mixed up with some tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse Music Box location

You can find the Music Box sitting on a table near the back door in the living room. From the front door, head straight until you reach the back wall of the living room.

Once in the living room, look for the small wooden table to the right of the door that leads outside. The Music Box is on this table to the left of a small lamp.

This one is super small and easy to overlook. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse Voodoo Doll location

To find the Voodoo Doll, you need to head to the very end of the hallway on the second floor. Turn right and proceed upstairs as soon as you enter this home to access this floor.

Walk straight down to the end of the hallway. Once you come across another set of stairs leading upwards, turn left to find the end corner of this area. You can find the Voodoo Doll sitting on the brown leather chair by the window.

This little guy sure looks comfy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse Monkey Paw location

The Monkey Paw sits on a chest on the second floor in the master bedroom. Turn right after you enter Bleasdale Farmhouse and walk upstairs to find the right area.

Once you’re in the hallway, walk forward and stop just before you reach the staircase leading up to the attic. Turn right to enter the master bedroom, the second room on the right side. Look left after you enter, just past the crib, to find the Monkey Paw on top of a chest.

Need a hand? Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse Summoning Circle location

The Summoning Circle is the toughest Cursed Object to find because it’s tucked away in a dark corner of the attic on the third floor. Head up the stairs on your right after entering this home and up the second set of stairs near the end of the hallway to access the attic.

At the top of the stairs, turn around and approach the back of the room. The Summoning Circle can be found near the corner of this room by some stacked boxes, a rug, and a wooden chair.

It’s quite dark up in the attic, so shine your light on the ground to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Now that you know where to find all Cursed Objects around Bleasdale Farmhouse, it's a good idea to learn their locations on other maps like Point Hope, Maple Lodge Campsite, and Grafton Farmhouse. You should also keep an eye out for all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia as you explore since there are lots of them waiting to be discovered.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.