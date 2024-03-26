All Forest Spirit minion locations in Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024

Phasmophobia is here for another celebration: the Easter Event 2024. It will be different from the previous years, where we’ll be investigating a unique creature called the Forest Spirit, and we need to find its minions that have appeared on select maps.
Like any proper investigation, we must ensure we have photographic evidence of these minions. You want to bring particular gear to each location while you perform these actions alongside your Phasmophobia team. After you’ve rounded these up, head to Camp Woodwind for the final confrontation.
Every Forest Spinion minion location in Phasmophobia
We need to visit five locations to track down these Forest Spirt minions in Phasmophobia:
- 10 Ridgeview Court
- Grafton Farmhouse
- 13 Willow Street
- Bleasdale Farmhouse
- Maple Lodge Campsite
Make sure to bring a Photo Camera, UV Light, and the D.O.T.S. system to every location.
The process of completing each location is the same for each of the Phasmophobia maps. The only difference is finding the exact location where you discover the Forest Spirit. Initially, when you arrive on the map, a nest should appear with all the supplies you need. However, it never hurts to bring additional gear. Hold your UV Light and look for the orange rabbit footprints. The starting orange footprint locations also vary. Wait until the UV light gives off a glowing effect from the orange footprints, and then you can find the next location.
You want to follow the correct orange footsteps to the proper nest in the house. If you don’t track down the correct footsteps, the Forest Spirit won’t appear sitting in its nest. When you reach the correct nest, use your D.O.T.S. light to shine it on the nest, and then get a picture of the Forest Spirit. Make sure to have your D.O.T.S on the spirit outline. After you have a picture, feel free to leave the location and complete the next one.
You’ll do this for all five locations, and then you can go to Camp Woodwind in Phasmophobia to complete the ritual.
10 Ridgeview Court Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia
When you begin at 10 Ridgeview Court, the starting nest will be outside the entrance, to your left. From here, grab your UV light and follow the orange footsteps through the dining room up the stairs. Then, take a left when you reach the top and take another left. Stop at the final bedroom before the bathroom, and you should find the Forest Spirit sitting in the nest next to the dresser.
After taking a picture of the Forest Spirit, leave the game to move on to the next objective.
13 Willow Street Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia
Although there’s a starting nest at the entrance to 13 Willow Street, the orange footsteps don’t appear until you’re halfway through the house. It leads to three directions, but you want to follow the ones that lead you downstairs and into the basement. From there, follow them into the second room on the right, and you should find the nest on the right of the room.
After you snap a picture of the Forest Spirit, feel free to depart and make for the Bleasdale Farmhouse map.
Bleasdale Farmhouse Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia
The starting position for Bleasdale Farmhouse is much different than the others. Rather than starting at the entrance, you have to start at the top of the attic and work your way down to the bottom. You should finish your journey in the middle of the living room, where the Forest Spirit is enjoying its night lounging in front of the couch.
You can depart the map after you capture your picture of the Forest Spirit.
Grafton Farmhouse Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia
Grafton Farmhouse is much easier than the previous Forest Spirit locations. You can find everything you need on the first floor. You begin a short distance from the entrance and walk through the home until you reach the storage area, where you should find the Forest Spirit resting inside its nest.
Maple Lodge Campsite Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia
For the final map, Maple Lodge Campsite, proceed through the entrance to the reception area at the center. The first footsteps should appear inside the building and back to the campsite. You’ll loop around on the left side and circle back close to the entrance until you reach the final nest, where the Spirit Forest hides.
After all five locations, go to Camp Woodwind to complete the ritual. You can do this by taking a picture of the Forest Spirit, which you can summon at the Summoning Circle. You do need to complete the ghost investigation while at Camp Woodwind, unlike the other Forest Spirit locations, to earn the Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024 badge.