All Forest Spirit minion locations in Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024

Phasmophobia is here for another celebration: the Easter Event 2024. It will be different from the previous years, where we’ll be investigating a unique creature called the Forest Spirit, and we need to find its minions that have appeared on select maps.

Like any proper investigation, we must ensure we have photographic evidence of these minions. You want to bring particular gear to each location while you perform these actions alongside your Phasmophobia team. After you’ve rounded these up, head to Camp Woodwind for the final confrontation.

Every Forest Spinion minion location in Phasmophobia

You can look for the Forest Spirit at any location with the nest next to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We need to visit five locations to track down these Forest Spirt minions in Phasmophobia:

10 Ridgeview Court

Grafton Farmhouse

13 Willow Street

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Maple Lodge Campsite

Make sure to bring a Photo Camera, UV Light, and the D.O.T.S. system to every location.

The process of completing each location is the same for each of the Phasmophobia maps. The only difference is finding the exact location where you discover the Forest Spirit. Initially, when you arrive on the map, a nest should appear with all the supplies you need. However, it never hurts to bring additional gear. Hold your UV Light and look for the orange rabbit footprints. The starting orange footprint locations also vary. Wait until the UV light gives off a glowing effect from the orange footprints, and then you can find the next location.

You need to look at the ground using the UV Light to track the orange footsteps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to follow the correct orange footsteps to the proper nest in the house. If you don’t track down the correct footsteps, the Forest Spirit won’t appear sitting in its nest. When you reach the correct nest, use your D.O.T.S. light to shine it on the nest, and then get a picture of the Forest Spirit. Make sure to have your D.O.T.S on the spirit outline. After you have a picture, feel free to leave the location and complete the next one.

You know you’ve followed every orange step correctly when you find the Forest Spirit in the nest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll do this for all five locations, and then you can go to Camp Woodwind in Phasmophobia to complete the ritual.

10 Ridgeview Court Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia

You can find a nest with all the supplies you need at the house entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you begin at 10 Ridgeview Court, the starting nest will be outside the entrance, to your left. From here, grab your UV light and follow the orange footsteps through the dining room up the stairs. Then, take a left when you reach the top and take another left. Stop at the final bedroom before the bathroom, and you should find the Forest Spirit sitting in the nest next to the dresser.

You can find the nest in the final bedroom, before the bathroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After taking a picture of the Forest Spirit, leave the game to move on to the next objective.

13 Willow Street Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia

You start on the top floor at the center of the Willow Street House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there’s a starting nest at the entrance to 13 Willow Street, the orange footsteps don’t appear until you’re halfway through the house. It leads to three directions, but you want to follow the ones that lead you downstairs and into the basement. From there, follow them into the second room on the right, and you should find the nest on the right of the room.

The nest will be on the bottom floor, on the right side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you snap a picture of the Forest Spirit, feel free to depart and make for the Bleasdale Farmhouse map.

Bleasdale Farmhouse Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia

You need to make your way to the top floor to begin the Forest Spirit hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The starting position for Bleasdale Farmhouse is much different than the others. Rather than starting at the entrance, you have to start at the top of the attic and work your way down to the bottom. You should finish your journey in the middle of the living room, where the Forest Spirit is enjoying its night lounging in front of the couch.

You can find the Forest Spirit in the nest on the ground floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can depart the map after you capture your picture of the Forest Spirit.

Grafton Farmhouse Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia

You can find everything you need on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse is much easier than the previous Forest Spirit locations. You can find everything you need on the first floor. You begin a short distance from the entrance and walk through the home until you reach the storage area, where you should find the Forest Spirit resting inside its nest.

Maple Lodge Campsite Forest Spirit location in Phasmophobia

You start at the center reception area and make your way through the camp to find the Forest Spirit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the final map, Maple Lodge Campsite, proceed through the entrance to the reception area at the center. The first footsteps should appear inside the building and back to the campsite. You’ll loop around on the left side and circle back close to the entrance until you reach the final nest, where the Spirit Forest hides.

After all five locations, go to Camp Woodwind to complete the ritual. You can do this by taking a picture of the Forest Spirit, which you can summon at the Summoning Circle. You do need to complete the ghost investigation while at Camp Woodwind, unlike the other Forest Spirit locations, to earn the Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024 badge.

