A blood moon altar hanging from the ceiling in the Phasmophobia lobby.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Phasmophobia

How to complete the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

Here's how to complete all goals to finish the special Blood Moon Halloween event in Phasmophobia.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 28, 2024 09:32 am

The 2024 installment of Phasmophobia’s spooky Halloween event is here, and the Blood Moon has risen for this one. If you want to earn exclusive rewards before it ends, you need to know how to complete the Blood Moon event.

Like all events, it takes a lot of work to finish this one. This one functions completely differently from any other event the ghost-hunting game has seen, so finishing it is a different process than you might expect. Here’s how to complete the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

Blood Moon event guide in Phasmophobia

The Blood Moon event page with all the requirements and details in Phasmophobia.
You can’t complete this one on your own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blood Moon event is a community-focused challenge that requires the vast Phasmophobia player base to work together in completing three key goals:

  • Identifying ghosts correctly.
  • Completing optional objectives.
  • Photographing any Totems you find.

Unlike all past events, you can’t finish this one alone. Instead, you have to work on the community goals and keep an eye on the event progress to eventually claim rewards as all Phasmophobia players work together to complete the Blood Moon event.

All Blood Moon event locations in Phasmophobia

There are many different maps you can ghost hunt on in Phasmophobia, but only four locations are available for the Blood Moon event. If you want to make progress in the event, you must work through contracts only at the following four maps.

LocationMap sizeImage
Point HopeSmallThe tall Point Hope lighthouse sitting under a red blood moon in Phasmophobia.
42 Edgefield RoadSmallThe entrance to the 42 Edgefield Road house shrouded in red light from the blood moon in Phasmophobia.
13 Willow StreetSmallThe walkway leading up to 13 Willow Street under red lighting from the blood moon in Phasmophobia.
Grafton FarmhouseSmallThe front porch of Grafton Farmhouse covered in red light from the blood moon in Phasmophobia.

How to identify ghosts correctly for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

The first goal that helps progress in this event is identifying ghosts correctly while on any event map. This is a staple action in Phasmophobia which means you likely already know how to go about it.

If you’re unfamiliar with this process, there are a few different ways to identify a ghost. The most effective way is testing for all evidence types in a contract until you have found three official pieces of evidence. This method is always the most reliable, but it can sometimes be tough if the ghost isn’t cooperating, is an early hunter, or frequently tries to initiate a ghost hunt.

If you’re struggling to get three pieces of evidence, watching for special ghost behaviors is the next method you can use to help you identify the ghost. In addition to official evidence, most ghosts have special behaviors or patterns you can use to identify them. You can use similar strategies as you would in challenge modes like No Evidence, Detectives Only, and Survival of the Fittest to determine the ghost type with this method.

The final way to identify a ghost is simply guessing based on what you know and hoping you’re right. This method isn’t very reliable, but you’ll sometimes have no choice but to make an educated guess and hope you get it right.

How to complete optional objectives for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

Three optional objectives on a board marked in Phasmophobia.
Some are trickier than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The second major goal for the Blood Moon event is to complete optional objectives. Each time you load into a contract, three objectives are randomly chosen, and you can view them on the corkboard to the left of the map and the sanity screens.

Since these goals are randomly selected on each map, they’ll regularly vary in difficulty. To help progress in the Halloween event, you should complete as many of these goals as possible while you’re on any of the Blood Moon event maps.

How to photograph any Totems you find for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

The last goal in the Blood Moom event asks you to photograph any Totems you find around the four event maps. This goal is unique for the event, so it can be tricky.

Totems are small Blood Moon altar-like objects that appear as a black vase-looking base with a vibrant Blood Moon floating over it. They’re always surrounded by candles and spawn randomly around each map.

Each time you load into a contract, two Totems are available to find. Once you find one, use any type of Photo Camera to snap a photo of it, and the Totem will disintegrate. As long as you see it vanish after taking a picture, you have contributed to this goal in the event.

Taking a picture of a floating moon Totem sitting on a table in the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.
Snap a shot and get going before the ghost starts hunting you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Blood Moon event rewards in Phasmophobia

You will unlock four unique rewards as the community reaches three stages in the event.

  • Stage One: Blood Moon ID Card
  • Stage Two: Upgraded ID Card
  • Stage Three: A Blood Moon Trophy for the trophy case and Blood Moon weather as a permanent unlock.

The specific goals the community needs to meet to unlock each reward haven’t been shared, but the percentage progress made towards each one can be viewed at the Event Board in the lobby. If you want to earn these rewards, you just need to repeatedly work on all three event goals and hope the rest of the community does, too.

How long is the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia?

The Blood Moon event is available for all players to complete from Oct. 28 through Nov. 13. You can see exactly how much time is left before this event ends and how much progress the community has made by checking the special Event Board in the Phasmophobia lobby.

While you’re working on this event, another task worth working on at the same time is the secret Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge. You also might keep an eye out for all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia since you’ll be doing plenty of exploring.

