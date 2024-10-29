All 13 Willow Street Totem locations for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

13 Willow Street may be Phasmophobia’s smallest map, but it’s still fairly daunting. This is especially true if you’re on the hunt for all of the Totems that can spawn here during the Blood Moon event.

If you’re hoping to earn the special Halloween 2024 rewards, you need to contribute progress to the Blood Moon event goals to help the community get closer to claiming the exclusive prizes. One of these key goals involves finding Totems around the event maps. They can be tricky to locate, so here are all the possible spawn locations for the Totems at 13 Willow Street during the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

All Totem locations at 13 Willow Street in Phasmophobia Blood Moon event

This tiny house hides many secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven spots where Totems can spawn around 13 Willow Street in Phasmophobia. Each time you visit this map while the Blood Moon event is active, any number of these spawn locations can randomly populate Totems for you to find and photograph.

All of the Blood Moon event maps are classified by small, but 13 Willow Street is actually the littlest one. Despite this, there are still plenty of unique spots for Totems to spawn which means tracking them down is just as tough here as it is on all other maps.

Here is every possible spot where a Totem can spawn around 13 Willow Street. These seven spots seem to be the only available ones based on our testing for them, but if we discover any additional spawn locations, we’ll add them here.

Location Explanation Image Kitchen Sitting near the edge of the island counter in the middle of the kitchen. Garage On the ground up against the wall by the door where you enter the garage. It’s slightly hidden behind the rolling tool cart to your left when you enter. Floral bedroom Sitting in the middle of the bed in the floral bedroom. You can find this room by walking to the end of the main hallway and turning left. Blue bedroom Behind the door in the blue bedroom. You can find this room by heading all the way to the end of the hall and entering the door on the right. Basement Up against the right wall at the bottom of the stairs leading into the basement. First basement room Hidden behind the tall metal shelving unit in the first room you can enter in the basement. Basement hallway In the corner at the very end of the long hallway that leads throughout the entire basement.

The best way to check all possible spawn spots is to start at the front of the house, work your way through every room on the main floor, and then head down to the basement. This map is a bit trickier to navigate in a specific order since it’s all one floor, especially when compared to the 10 ascending floors you have to explore for Totems at Point Hope, so it’s essential you search strategically to avoid missing any Totems.

Although any number of Totems can spawn, I almost always find three or four in each contract at 13 Willow Street. They spawn pretty abundantly here despite the fairly small map size, so be sure to check all possible locations to avoid missing any.

Once you’ve finished finding Totems around this map, you can move on to tackling other tasks. There are plenty of other Blood Moon event tasks to work on, so working through more of these is a great place to start. If you’re looking for something different to do instead, you may enjoy working on unlocking the secret Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg or uncovering all Easter eggs and secrets hidden throughout Phasmophobia.

