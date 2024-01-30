The weekly challenge Frostbitten in Phasmophobia is all about embracing the cold, and it’s quite a tricky trial to complete because of this.

If you can finish this challenge, you get some pretty decent rewards. But actually doing so is no easy task, so here’s how to complete the Frostbitten challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Frostbitten challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Frostbitten challenge is a theme for one of Phasmophobia’s weekly trials. This means you can tackle and compete it to earn 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash, but doing so is tough since it comes with an array of special modifiers.

Frostbitten Phasmophobia challenge rules

The Frostbitten challenge comes with its own unique rules and modifiers you want to know about before you actually try to tackle this trial. Here are all of the special rules for it.

You have to finish this challenge while playing on the Camp Woodwind map.

map. Your speed is set to 75 percent.

The ghost’s speed is set to 75 percent.

Your sanity starts at 100 percent.

starts at There is no setup grace period.

The fuse box is broken .

is . The weather is set to always be snow .

is set to always be . You are missing the Igniter , Firelight , and Incense equipment types.

the , , and equipment types. The equipment you are given is a mix of Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III items. Tier I: Head Gear, Motion Sensor, Parabolic Microphone, Salt, Tripod, Sound Sensor, Ultraviolet, and Photo Camera. Tier II: Crucifix, EMF Reader, Ghost Writing Book, Spirit Box, DOTS Projector, Video Camera, and Flashlight. Tier III: Sanity Medication and Thermometer.

you are given is a items.

Your selection of equipment is pretty good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Frostbitten Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To complete the Frostbitten challenge in Phasmophobia, you need to identify the ghost type present in the contract a total of three times. Each time the Frostbitten challenge is active, you’ll have a full week to try it out.

Phasmophobia Frostbitten challenge tips

The Frostbitten challenge in Phasmophobia can be quite tricky, so here are some tips to help you get through it successfully.

Don’t rely on temperature

Temperature is usually one of the easiest ways to quickly identify the ghost’s location. But since it’s always snowing in this challenge, the readings will always be low, which means you can’t rely on this. It’s still possible to get an accurate freezing temperature reading if this is one of the ghost’s evidence types, but it’s pretty tough to locate the ghost room using this method otherwise.

Watch out for early hunters

Since there’s no grace period for setup, you can technically be hunted as soon as you step foot through the gate on this map if you get unlucky and the ghost is an early hunter. You’re especially in danger if the ghost turns out to be a Demon, which is exactly what happened to me on my first run for this challenge.

The Demon used its special ability to kill me before I got to do anything for this challenge, so it’s important to watch out for those early hunt ghosts to ensure you’re ready for a possible hunt at any moment. If you do get taken down by a Demon super early on, though, you should at least get a special Phasmophobia achievement.

Apparently, I was not welcome to investigate this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place Crucifixes down early

With no setup period, Crucifixes are an especially important tool for this challenge. The sooner you can get some set up in the right area, the better—especially if you’re hoping to identify and avoid those pesky early hunt ghosts.

Use Sound Sensors and Motions Sensors

If you’re struggling to find the ghost, try using some Sound Sensors and Motion Sensors to help narrow down the area it’s in. Camp Woodwind is pretty small, but the harsh weather and other modifiers for this challenge can make tracking down the ghost room tough, which is why you should use sensors to make this process easier.

Look for signs of ghost movement or interaction

On all the attempts I’ve made in the Frostbitten challenge, I’ve been able to pinpoint where the ghost is based on map disturbances like moved objects and open tent doors. This means you might be able to determine where the ghost is hiding based solely on differences you notice around the map.

The ghost does sometimes interact with items away from the ghost room, so this doesn’t always work perfectly, but it can still be helpful for narrowing down the ghost area or catching evidence like EMF and Ultraviolet.

The door to this tent was open, so I found the ghost quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t confuse Ghost Orbs with snow

Ghost Orbs are notoriously tricky to spot, but the snow weather condition makes them nearly impossible to identify since Ghost Orbs and snow look alike. You need to be extra careful when you think you spot orbs because of this.

A good way to tell snow and Ghost Orbs apart is to watch the speed of what you think might be a potential orb. Snow moves very quickly while Ghost Orbs tend to drift across the screen at a slower and more moderate pace.

Keep trying until you get it done

The Frostbitten challenge is by far one of the more doable weekly challenges you can tackle, so you should just keep trying until you manage to complete it. Some contracts in this trial will just be much easier than others depending on factors like what kind of ghost is present and where the ghost is, so trying until you manage to get three ghosts identified is very possible even if you aren’t the most experienced Phasmophobia player.

You don’t lose anything if you die or guess incorrectly during any weekly challenge, so it’s always worth trying repeatedly until you manage to find success.