Ghost hunts are the most dangerous and deadly part of Phasmophobia. And while you can usually avoid them at the beginning of a contract, some early hunters may decide to go after you right away.

If you’re hoping to make it out of a contract alive and with the correct ghost type identified, you need to know which ghosts are early hunters in Phasmophobia so you can be prepared if they choose to come after you.

What is the sanity hunt threshold in Phasmophobia?

The baseline sanity hunt threshold for ghosts in Phasmophobia is 50 percent. The vast majority of ghosts stick to this rule, but there are also a couple of early and late hunters.

Most ghosts won’t bother you right away unless you push them to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Which ghosts hunt early in Phasmophobia?

Ghosts that are early hunters in Phasmophobia include the Demon, the Yokai, the Raiju, the Onryo, the Thaye, the Mare, and The Mimic. All of these ghosts have special conditions and modifiers that affect whether or not they will actually act as an early hunter. But under the right circumstances, all of them can hunt you very early on.

Demon: This ghost has the unique ability to hunt at any sanity level if chooses to use this skill. Even if it doesn’t, the Demon can still hunt starting at 70 percent sanity, so this is overall the most dangerous early hunter ghost.

This ghost has the if chooses to use this skill. Even if it doesn’t, the Demon can still hunt starting at 70 percent sanity, so this is overall the Yokai: The Yokai’s regular sanity hunt threshold is at 50 percent, but if at least one player talks and uses voice chat within range of this ghost , this threshold raises all the way to 80 percent , which makes it the earliest hunter of all in this instance. Because of this, the Yokai technically has the highest sanity threshold for an early hunt if someone is talking by it, which makes it highly dangerous.

The Yokai’s regular sanity hunt threshold is at 50 percent, but if , this threshold raises all the way to , which makes it the in this instance. Because of this, the Yokai technically has the highest sanity threshold for an early hunt if someone is talking by it, which makes it highly dangerous. Raiju: In normal situations, the Raiju has a sanity hunt threshold of 50 percent. But if at least one piece of active electronic equipment is near them , this number increases to 65 percent, making it a fairly early hunter.

In normal situations, the Raiju has a sanity hunt threshold of 50 percent. But if at least , this number increases to making it a fairly early hunter. Onryo: The Onyro has a sanity hunt threshold of 60 percent . If you’ve been messing around with flames a lot, it may hunt even sooner as every third flame that’s blown out will cause it to initiate a hunt if there are no other flames nearby.

The Onyro has a sanity hunt threshold of . If you’ve been messing around with a lot, it may hunt even sooner as if there are no other flames nearby. Thaye: Thaye’s are aging ghosts whose hunting sanity threshold changes over time as they do. When you first enter a location , the Thaye has a very high threshold of 75 percent , making it highly dangerous. But this threshold rapidly decreases by six percent every one to two minutes as the Thaye ages. This ghost only ages if at least one player is near it. When the Thaye reaches age 10, its threshold is only 15 percent, so it transitions from being a very early hunter to one of the latest hunters over time.

Thaye’s are aging ghosts whose hunting sanity threshold changes over time as they do. When you , the Thaye has a very , making it highly dangerous. But this threshold as the Thaye ages. This ghost only When the Thaye reaches age 10, its threshold is only 15 percent, so it transitions from being a very early hunter to one of the latest hunters over time. Mare: This ghost thrives in darkness, so if the lights are off in the Mare’s current room , then its sanity threshold is raised to 60 percent. Otherwise, it hunts at 40 percent.

This ghost thrives in darkness, so , then its sanity threshold is raised to Otherwise, it hunts at 40 percent. The Mimic: The notoriously tricky Mimic can really throw you off if you forget about it since The Mimic follows the hunting sanity thresholds for whichever ghost it is actively copying. This means it may act exactly like any of the previously listed early hunters or another ghost entirely.

Crucifixes are your friend for avoiding those pesky early hunts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Early hunters can completely ruin your contract, so be sure to place down Crucifixes early on to deter them. If a Crucifix is used to stop a hunt very early on, you’ll know for sure that the ghost has to be one of the early hunters, which eliminates a solid number of ghosts.

There are lots of great tips and tricks for Phasmophobia sure to help you become a better ghost hunter, but knowing who the early hunters are means you’re already on the right track.