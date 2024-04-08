The weekly challenge mode Missed Delivery in Phasmophobia is a tricky one because it takes away most of your ghost-hunting equipment and places you on a massive map. This makes it one of the toughest trials you can tackle.

If you’re struggling to get through this mode but you’re determined to finish it so you can claim some rewards, then here’s how to complete the Missed Delivery challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Missed Delivery challenge in Phasmophobia?

You’re missing just about everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Missed Delivery challenge is one of the special trials you can complete to earn 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash. Every Phasmophobia weekly challenge has a special theme, and in this one, the theme is missing equipment which makes the ghost hunt a whole lot more challenging.

Missed Delivery Phasmophobia challenge rules

Before you start the Missed Delivery trial in Phasmophobia, you need to know all of the special modifiers and challenge rules it includes to increase your odds of success.

You need to complete this trial at Brownstone High School .

. There is no grace setup period .

. The fuse box location is marked on the map but the power starts off .

location is marked on the map but . All screens in the truck are on and working .

. You have all Tier I equipment, but only one of each type of item.

There’s not a lot to work with in this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Missed Delivery Phasmophobia weekly challenge

The Missed Delivery challenge is completed once you identify the ghost present at Brownstone High School a total of three times. Each time this trial is active, you have a full week to attempt it as many times as you like without any consequences, so if you want to level up fast, trying this challenge out is a great way to do so.

Phasmophobia Missed Delivery challenge tips

With very little equipment to work with and a massive map to investigate, Missed Delivery is one of the tougher trials you can attempt, so here are some tips you can use to make the experience easier.

Bring all equipment to the front door

Before you open the doors to Brownstone High School for the first time, bring all of your equipment to the front door and create a pile on the ground right by it. Even though you have very little to work with, it’s crucial that you get to use all the items you are given.

The timer starts ticking and the ghost can start hunting as soon as you step through the door for the first time. Because of this, you need to make the most of every second you have inside. You don’t want to waste any precious time making the trek back and forth between the truck and the map.

It’s a bit of a sneaky hack, but you can go back and forth between the front door and your truck to unload all equipment without ever starting the actual contract. As long as you don’t open the front door, your contract time technically won’t start which means you are completely safe. And once you’re done, all of your equipment will be a lot closer to the area you’re investigating which saves you time down the line.

Stack all your items right by the door to make using them easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run, don’t hide

If you find yourself the victim of an early hunt ghost or just a regular hunt, you might be tempted to hide, but your best bet in this challenge is to run instead. In my experience, hiding during a hunt can be pretty unreliable as it’s tough to tell whether the ghost knows where you are until it’s too late.

On a massive map like Brownstone High School, there’s nearly endless space to run, which makes this the overall best way to escape a ghost hunt. To fully maximize this tip, try to learn the general map layout. The entire school is basically a massive circle on both floors, making it super convenient to just loop around in endless circles until the ghost gives up. As long as you don’t get a super fast ghost like the Revenant, you can always get away during a hunt by running, especially if you use Incense to stun the ghost for a few seconds.

Play with friends

Brownstone High School is one of the toughest maps to play on, but this daunting map becomes a lot easier to traverse when you team up with other players to work through it. It’s a lot easier to divide and conquer since you don’t have to explore the entire map alone. Instead, you can decide who goes where and speed up the ghost-hunting process.

Playing with others also means you can keep trying to deduce what type of ghost is present even if you perish. You get more time, more helping hands, and better odds of success if you team up with others, so this makes the Missed Delivery challenge a whole lot more doable.

You don’t have to walk these creepy halls alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use other challenge mode tips

The rules of the Missed Delivery challenge aren’t as tough to deal with as some other trial modes, so it can be really helpful to use the knowledge you have from other challenges here. You don’t have to face the difficulties of No Evidence, but you can watch for some of the ghost speed tricks and other types of unofficial evidence to make this trial easier.

Other challenges that have helpful tips you can use here include Gotta Go Fast!, Detectives Only, and Apocalypse. Any knowledge you have from other trials is pretty applicable here though, so consider all useful Phasmophobia tips and tricks you know if you’re struggling to get through the Missed Delivery challenge.

