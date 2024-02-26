You have weak equipment, no sanity, and a ghost ready to hunt you down on one of the toughest maps in Phasmophobia’s Gotta Go Fast! challenge. This is by far one of the most difficult weekly trials you can tackle.

Even if you’re a ghost-hunting pro, there’s a good chance you still won’t find this challenge easy since it’s designed to be one of the toughest you can face. Here’s how to complete the Gotta Go Fast! challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Gotta Go Fast! challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Gotta Go Fast! challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s special weekly challenge modes you can tackle for some pretty good bonuses. Finishing this trial or any other weekly challenge during the week its active nets you 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash to spend.

Since you get tons of experience, tackling weekly challenges is a great way to level up fast. And as you finish them, you also unlock some special achievements in Phasmophobia.

It's a tough one.

Gotta Go Fast! Phasmophobia challenge rules

Some Phasmophobia challenges have rules and modifications that work in your favor, but just about everything about Gotta Go Fast! is directly working against you, which means you need to know what you’re up against before launching this trial.

This trial has to be completed three times on the Prison map.

on the map. There is no setup grace period where the ghost cannot hunt you.

where the ghost cannot hunt you. Your sanity is permanently fixed at zero percent .

is permanently fixed at . The sanity screen is broken .

is . Your speed is increased .

is . The ghost’s speed is increased .

is . You have all Tier I equipment .

. You don’t have Crucifixes or Incense.

Only the basics for this one.

How to complete the Gotta Go Fast! Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To finish the Gotta Go Fast! weekly challenge in Phasmophobia, you must correctly identify the ghost type that is present on the Prison map three times.

Phasmophobia Gotta Go Fast! challenge tips

Finishing the Gotta Go Fast! challenge in Phasmophobia is not an easy task, so here are some tips to help make this process easier for you.

Learn the layout of the map

If you’re struggling due to the colossal size of the Prison map, consider switching to a custom mode where the ghost can’t kill you and taking your time to learn the layout of the map. Prison is by far one of the most confusing maps to navigate, and the Gotta Go Fast! challenge is incredibly dangerous since the ghost will come after you soon after you set through the door, so you need every advantage you can get.

Knowing the layout of the map will help you know where to go and how to quickly get away from the ghost during a hunt. You’re going to experience lots of hunts throughout this weekly challenge mode, so you can prepare for them by familiarizing yourself with the map in a safer gameplay mode first.

Prison is probably my least favorite map to play on because it's super confusing to navigate.

Just keep running

While the massive scope of the Prison map is mostly a negative part of this challenge you have to learn to navigate, it can be beneficial since it provides you with tons of space to run through. Running away from the ghost during a hunt is one of the most useful actions you can take in this challenge since you’re slightly faster than usual and there’s plenty of space to run through.

You can choose to hide instead, but I always find running to be far more effective than hiding to escape a ghost during a hunt. Regardless of which action you choose, there’s always a chance it will fail no matter what since the Deogen always knows where you are, so you can’t hide from it, and the Revenant is incredibly fast and nearly impossible to outrun. As long as luck is on your side, though, running is a great option in this challenge.

Watch for hunt patterns and unofficial evidence

Getting evidence in the Gotta Go Fast! challenge is quite tough because the ghost will try and hunt you frequently, so watching for hunt patterns and unofficial evidence is your best bet for identifying the ghost. You can use similar techniques as you would in challenges like No Evidence, Apocalypse, and Detectives Only to find success in this one.

There are lots of patterns and unofficial evidence you can spot. Examples include the fake Ghost Orbs left behind from The Mimic, the Wraith’s refusal to ever step in Salt, the Shade being extremely shy and refusing to hunt even with your fixed low sanity, frequent singing events possibly indicating a Banshee, and The Twins special activity chart markings.

The Mimic always presents fake Ghost Orbs.

Rally some allies

Playing with other ghost hunters is one of the best tips for Phasmophobia overall, but it’s especially important in a daunting trial like this one. With other players in your squad, your odds of success increase massively.

There’s a decent chance you’ll die at least once (if not many more times) while attempting the Gotta Go Fast! challenge. If you’re playing alone, the investigation ends as soon as you die. But if you have a lobby with more players, the trial continues until all players have been killed or you choose to leave using the truck.

This means you can buy yourself much more investigation time by rallying some teammates to play with. You can still investigate the area while dead even though you can’t directly place down equipment. Having a team working with you also means you can more quickly explore the massive Prison map to track down where the ghost is and bring along more equipment at once, so this is a win all around.