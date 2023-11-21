All Phasmophobia achievements and how to unlock them

Time to test your ghost-hunting skills.

A skull in a red sky.
Phasmophobia’s v0.9.2.0 update introduced achievements to the ghost-hunting game, offering some unique challenges to tackle and a fun way to show off your hard-earned accomplishments.

There are many different achievements to tackle, with some more straightforward than others, so you might struggle to obtain them all. Here is everything you need to know about all of the available achievements in Phasmophobia and what you need to do to unlock them

All achievements in Phasmophobia and how to get them

There are currently 54 achievements you can earn in Phasmophobia.

Achievement DescriptionTask
No More Training WheelsComplete Training. Finish the special Training gameplay mode located on the main menu.
Work ExperienceComplete your first contract.Successfully finish your first contract.
RookieComplete 10 contracts. Successfully finish 10 contracts.
ProfessionalComplete 50 contracts.Successfully finish 50 contracts.
BossComplete 100 contracts.Successfully finish 100 contracts.
IReach Prestige I. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing 100 levels.
IIReach Prestige II. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing another 100 levels.
IIIReach Prestige III. Choose to Prestige your progress upon advancing an additional 100 levels.
Extra MileComplete 50 optional objectives.Finish 50 optional objectives. Three are randomly assigned to each contract and can be found on the board in your truck or in your journal.
DedicatedComplete 30 daily tasks.Finish 30 daily tasks which are displayed in the middle of the main menu.
DevotedComplete 10 weekly tasks.Finish 10 weekly tasks. These are displayed on the main menu underneath your ID card.
Challenger ApproachingComplete a weekly challenge mode. Finish one special weekly challenge. A new one rotates in each week with a special theme like No Evidence, Paranormal Paparazzi, and The Apocalypse Draws Near.
Rise to the ChallengeComplete the weekly challenge mode five times.Successfully complete a weekly challenge mode five different times.
Taking all ChallengesComplete the weekly challenge mode 10 times.Successfully complete a weekly challenge mode 10 different times.
Chump ChangeSpend $1.00. Spend $1.00 of your hard-earned cash on equipment.
Fat StackSpend $10,000. Spend a total of $10,000 on equipment.
Cash CowSpend $50,000.Spend $50,000 on ghost-hunting tools.
Break the BankSpend $100,000.Spend an accumulated total of $100,000 on ghost-hunting gear.
Bare EssentialsUnlock all Tier I equipment. Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier I gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.
Tools of the TradeUnlock all Tier II equipment.Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier II gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.
Fully LoadedUnlock all Tier III equipment.Unlock all 20 pieces of Tier III gear by leveling up to the point of obtaining each one.
Bronze HunterObtain the Bronze Apocalypse Trophy.Finish the Apocalypse challenge on a 6x multiplier or higher.
Silver HunterObtain the Silver Apocalypse Trophy.Finish the Apocalypse challenge on a 10x multiplier or higher.
Gold HunterObtain the Gold Apocalypse Trophy.Finish the Apocalypse challenge on a 15x multiplier or higher.
DirectorCreate a custom difficulty. Use the Difficulty setting to design your own custom gameplay mode.
Banshee DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Banshee and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Banshee, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Demon DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Demon and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Demon, which has Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Deogen DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Deogen and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Deogen, which has Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Goryo DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Goryo and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Goryo, which has EMF level five, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Hantu DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Hantu and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Hantu, which has Ghost Orbs, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Jinn DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Jinn and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Jinn, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Mare DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Mare and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Mare, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Moroi DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Moroi and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Moroi, which has Spirit Box, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Myling DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Myling and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Myling, which has EMF level five, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Obake DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Obake and survive.Determine the ghost type to be an Obake, which has EMF level five, Ghost Orbs, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Oni DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Oni and survive.Determine the ghost type to be an Oni, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Onryo DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Onryo and survive.Determine the ghost type to be an Onryo, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Phantom DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Phantom and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Phantom, which has Spirit Box, DOTS Projector, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Poltergeist DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Poltergeist and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Poltergeist, which has Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Raiju DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Raiju and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Raiju, which has EMF level five, Ghost Orbs, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Revenant DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Revenant and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Revenant, which has Ghost Orbs, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Shade DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Shade and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Shade, which has EMF level five, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Spirit DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Spirit and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Spirit, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Thaye DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Thaye and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Thaye, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Ghost Writing as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
The Mimic DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first The Mimic and survive.Determine the ghost type to be The Mimic, which has Spirit Box, Freezing Temperatures, and Ultraviolet as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck. The Mimic also leaves fake Ghost Orbs.
The Twins DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first The Twins and survive.Determine the ghost type to be The Twins, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Wraith DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Wraith and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Wraith, which has EMF level five, Spirit Box, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Yokai DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Yokai and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Yokai, which has Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, and DOTS Projector as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.
Yurei DiscoveredSuccessfully identify your first Yueri and survive.Determine the ghost type to be a Yurei, which has Ghost Orbs, DOTS Projector, and Freezing Temperatures as its evidence, and survive the match by leaving the location on the truck.

Achievements were first introduced to Phasmophobia in the v0.9.2.0 patch following the conclusion of the Halloween 2023 event on Nov. 13. Initially, roughly 71 achievements were expected to be added to the game, but only 54 are currently available, so it’s likely more will be added in the future. As new achievements are introduced, they will be added here. 

