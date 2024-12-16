Phasmophobia’s event board has a collection of special trials you can tackle to claim exclusive rewards. One of these challenges is Achievement Hunter, and it’s by far one of the toughest to complete.

Although the Achievement Hunter task is difficult, finishing it gets you a special ID Card and Badge that you can’t acquire through any other means. This makes it a quest worth finishing, so here’s how to complete Achievement Hunter in Phasmophobia.

How to get the Achievement Hunter ID Card and Badge in Phasmophobia

Claim every available achievement to finish this challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Achievement Hunter ID Card and Badge by discovering and obtaining all 54 available achievements in Phasmophobia. This includes both visible and hidden achievements.

Once you have unlocked all the available achievements, you need to complete one additional contract to obtain the ID Card and Badge. This can be any type of contract you like. If you’re not seeing your ID Card and Badge even though you have all of the achievements unlocked, it’s likely because you haven’t tackled a new contract yet.

You can check your Achievement Hunter progress by visiting the event board in the lobby. This board is tucked away in the corner of the room, right by the equipment truck, and it shows you exactly how many achievements you’ve claimed out of the total amount you need.

Phasmophobia Achievement Hunter challenge tips

Achievement Hunter is one of the toughest trials to finish in Phasmophobia, so here are some tips to help you navigate through this special challenge.

Play challenge modes every week

A new challenge mode is available to play each week, and tackling these trials is essential to unlocking some of the achievements you need. Challenge modes are also the best way to enhance your ghost-hunting abilities, so working through them on a weekly basis is a helpful way to get better at Phasmophobia while quickly finishing lots of achievements.

Identify as many ghosts as possible

Most of the achievements you can unlock are simply identifying each type of ghost once, so try to catch as many unique ghosts as possible to make quick work of these. Twenty-four achievements task you with identifying each unique ghost.

You don’t have much control over which ghost is present in the contract, so the best way to catch all of them is by playing frequently and watching for their unique evidence, behaviors, and patterns. Each ghost has three types of evidence you can identify to catch them.

Ghost Evidence #1 Evidence #2 Evidence #3 Spirit EMF Level Five Spirit Box Ghost Writing Wraith EMF Level Five Spirit Box DOTS Projector Phantom Spirit Box Ultraviolet DOTS Projector Poltergeist Spirit Box Ultraviolet Ghost Writing Banshee Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs DOTS Projector Jinn EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Mare Spirit Box Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing Revenant Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Shade EMF Level Five Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Demon Ultraviolet Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Yurei Ghost Orbs Freezing Temperatures DOTS Projector Oni EMF Level Five Freezing Temperatures DOTS Projector Yokai Spirit Box Ghost Orbs DOTS Projector Hantu Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs Freezing Temperatures Goryo EMF Level Five Ultraviolet DOTS Projector Myling EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Ghost Writing Onryo Spirit Box Ghost Orbs Freezing Temperatures The Twins EMF Level Five Spirit Box Freezing Temperatures Raiju EMF Level Five Ghost Orbs DOTS Projector Obake EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs The Mimic Spirit Box Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Moroi Spirit Box Ghost Writing Freezing Temperatures Deogen Spirit Box Ghost Writing DOTS Projector Thaye Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing DOTS Projector

Ghost hunt with friends

Everything in Phasmophobia is a lot easier when you’re not tackling it alone, so try to team up with others as often as possible. Doing so ensures you’re more likely to survive contracts and correctly identify ghosts, which is key to the Achievement Hunter challenge. You can either play with friends or use the matchmaking feature to find random players you can work with.

Having allies makes completing contracts a lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play often and don’t rush it

Achievement Hunter isn’t a trial you can try to rush through and the only way to really get it done is by playing often to slowly chip away at it over time. Lots of achievements ask you to finish tasks like spending money, completing contracts, and finishing objectives, which are all quests that require you to simply play the game. But since there are stages to these tasks, navigating through them takes time.

Some achievements, like Work Experience and No More Training Wheels, can be completed quickly since they’re simple one-time tasks. Others, though, like Boss and Extra Mile, task you with finishing 50 and 100 specific tasks. This isn’t something you can get done right away, so it’s best to work on the Achievement Hunter challenge over time rather than trying to get it done swiftly.

Achievement Hunter ID Card and Badge appearance in Phasmophobia

The ID Card and Badge you get for finishing the Achievement Hunter challenge is called Completionist. It’s completely black and white, and the white lines across it are all animated, so it’s constantly moving.

If you want to acquire some additional ID Card and Badge options after this one, there are a few other trials worth tackling next. Lighthouse Keeper and Ferryman of the Drowned are two of them, and although they’re fairly tricky, they grant you some pretty unique styles.

