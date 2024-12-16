Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The player using Tarot Cards and the ghost appearing in front of them in Phasmophobia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Phasmophobia

How to complete Achievement Hunter in Phasmophobia

Here's how to unlock the Achievement Hunter ID Card and Badge in Phasmophobia.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 09:51 am

Phasmophobia’s event board has a collection of special trials you can tackle to claim exclusive rewards. One of these challenges is Achievement Hunter, and it’s by far one of the toughest to complete.

Recommended Videos

Although the Achievement Hunter task is difficult, finishing it gets you a special ID Card and Badge that you can’t acquire through any other means. This makes it a quest worth finishing, so here’s how to complete Achievement Hunter in Phasmophobia.

Table of contents

How to get the Achievement Hunter ID Card and Badge in Phasmophobia

The Achievement Hunter challenge on the event board in Phasmophobia.
Claim every available achievement to finish this challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Achievement Hunter ID Card and Badge by discovering and obtaining all 54 available achievements in Phasmophobia. This includes both visible and hidden achievements.

Once you have unlocked all the available achievements, you need to complete one additional contract to obtain the ID Card and Badge. This can be any type of contract you like. If you’re not seeing your ID Card and Badge even though you have all of the achievements unlocked, it’s likely because you haven’t tackled a new contract yet.

You can check your Achievement Hunter progress by visiting the event board in the lobby. This board is tucked away in the corner of the room, right by the equipment truck, and it shows you exactly how many achievements you’ve claimed out of the total amount you need.

Phasmophobia Achievement Hunter challenge tips

Achievement Hunter is one of the toughest trials to finish in Phasmophobia, so here are some tips to help you navigate through this special challenge.

Play challenge modes every week

A new challenge mode is available to play each week, and tackling these trials is essential to unlocking some of the achievements you need. Challenge modes are also the best way to enhance your ghost-hunting abilities, so working through them on a weekly basis is a helpful way to get better at Phasmophobia while quickly finishing lots of achievements.

Identify as many ghosts as possible

Most of the achievements you can unlock are simply identifying each type of ghost once, so try to catch as many unique ghosts as possible to make quick work of these. Twenty-four achievements task you with identifying each unique ghost.

You don’t have much control over which ghost is present in the contract, so the best way to catch all of them is by playing frequently and watching for their unique evidence, behaviors, and patterns. Each ghost has three types of evidence you can identify to catch them.

GhostEvidence #1Evidence #2Evidence #3
SpiritEMF Level FiveSpirit BoxGhost Writing
WraithEMF Level FiveSpirit BoxDOTS Projector
PhantomSpirit BoxUltravioletDOTS Projector
PoltergeistSpirit BoxUltravioletGhost Writing
BansheeUltravioletGhost OrbsDOTS Projector
JinnEMF Level FiveUltravioletFreezing Temperatures
MareSpirit BoxGhost OrbsGhost Writing
RevenantGhost OrbsGhost WritingFreezing Temperatures
ShadeEMF Level FiveGhost WritingFreezing Temperatures
DemonUltravioletGhost WritingFreezing Temperatures
YureiGhost OrbsFreezing TemperaturesDOTS Projector
OniEMF Level FiveFreezing TemperaturesDOTS Projector
YokaiSpirit BoxGhost OrbsDOTS Projector
HantuUltravioletGhost OrbsFreezing Temperatures
GoryoEMF Level FiveUltravioletDOTS Projector
MylingEMF Level FiveUltravioletGhost Writing
OnryoSpirit BoxGhost OrbsFreezing Temperatures
The TwinsEMF Level FiveSpirit BoxFreezing Temperatures
RaijuEMF Level FiveGhost OrbsDOTS Projector
ObakeEMF Level FiveUltravioletGhost Orbs
The MimicSpirit BoxUltravioletFreezing Temperatures
MoroiSpirit BoxGhost WritingFreezing Temperatures
DeogenSpirit BoxGhost WritingDOTS Projector
ThayeGhost OrbsGhost WritingDOTS Projector

Ghost hunt with friends

Everything in Phasmophobia is a lot easier when you’re not tackling it alone, so try to team up with others as often as possible. Doing so ensures you’re more likely to survive contracts and correctly identify ghosts, which is key to the Achievement Hunter challenge. You can either play with friends or use the matchmaking feature to find random players you can work with.

A player holding a glowstick UV Light looking up at some green floating ghosts in a purple and red sky at the top of the Point Hope lighthouse map in Phasmophobia.
Having allies makes completing contracts a lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play often and don’t rush it

Achievement Hunter isn’t a trial you can try to rush through and the only way to really get it done is by playing often to slowly chip away at it over time. Lots of achievements ask you to finish tasks like spending money, completing contracts, and finishing objectives, which are all quests that require you to simply play the game. But since there are stages to these tasks, navigating through them takes time.

Some achievements, like Work Experience and No More Training Wheels, can be completed quickly since they’re simple one-time tasks. Others, though, like Boss and Extra Mile, task you with finishing 50 and 100 specific tasks. This isn’t something you can get done right away, so it’s best to work on the Achievement Hunter challenge over time rather than trying to get it done swiftly.

Achievement Hunter ID Card and Badge appearance in Phasmophobia

The ID Card and Badge you get for finishing the Achievement Hunter challenge is called Completionist. It’s completely black and white, and the white lines across it are all animated, so it’s constantly moving.

Thoughts on new badge?
byu/iRarelyTry inPhasmophobiaGame

If you want to acquire some additional ID Card and Badge options after this one, there are a few other trials worth tackling next. Lighthouse Keeper and Ferryman of the Drowned are two of them, and although they’re fairly tricky, they grant you some pretty unique styles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin