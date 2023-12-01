How to identify a Shade in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia has many different ghosts you can identify, all of which come with their own specific evidence and unique behaviors. Because of this, some of them can be trickier to identify than others—with the elusive Shade being one of the toughest.

The Shade is known for being a rather shy ghost, so it generally doesn’t interact much, which makes actually determining whether or not you’re dealing with one quite tough. Luckily, there are three key pieces of evidence to watch out for plus some general clues relating to the Shade you can use to identify this ghost in Phasmophobia.

All Shade Phasmophobia evidence

The Shade has three official pieces of evidence you’ll want to watch out for when trying to determine what kind of ghost you’re dealing with. These pieces of evidence are EMF level five, Ghost Writing, and Freezing Temperatures.

Evidence How to obtain evidence EMF level five Use the EMF Reader to obtain a level five reading. You can get lesser EMF readings with any ghost, but for it to count as evidence for the Shade, you must see the reader reach level five. Ghost Writing Obtain a response in a Ghost Writing Book. Any scribbles in the Ghost Writing Book count as evidence. Freezing Temperatures Use a Thermometer to obtain Freezing Temperatures. The temperature must reach below 0°C or below 32°F for it to be considered freezing. Although seeing your breath can be an indicator that it is cold, this does not necessarily mean Freezing Temperatures as the only way to know for sure is to use the Thermometer.

For the ghost to be a Shade, all three types of evidence should be caught, although you might struggle to get them all and have to make a guess instead if you’re tackling special challenges like No Evidence or Apocalypse. If you find any evidence outside of the three needed for a Shade, then you can cross off this ghost as it is impossible for it to be one.

The Shade is already a tricky ghost to catch because of its personality, but it also has some rather tough evidence types to work with. EMF level five is notoriously difficult to get since it’s all about being at the right place at the right time, which means it oftentimes takes a while to catch.

It’s tough to get an accurate reading when you are ghost-hunting outside since it’s almost always cold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Freezing Temperatures can be tough too, especially when you are playing on an outdoor map. Because of this, patience is key for successfully catching a Shade, and you should have ample time to thoroughly test all evidence if the ghost is indeed a Shade since it won’t want to do much.

Once you identify a Shade for the first time, you’ll also unlock a special Phasmophobia achievement called “Shade Discovered.”

Shade behavior, patterns, and clues in Phasmophobia

In addition to the Shade’s official evidence, you can also pay attention to how the ghost acts to see if its behavior lines up with this ghost. Here are the specific Shade behaviors, patterns, and clues you can watch out for to help you identify this ghost.