How to use the E.M.F. Reader in Phasmophobia

There are many tools that you have at your disposal to help with your ghost hunting in Phasmophobia. One of the more misunderstood and underrated tools you can use is the E.M.F. Reader, which can actually discern certain Ghost Types and types of ghost activity.

The E.M.F. Reader is a handheld device that you can use to gather evidence on ghosts. The device has five different lights on it that can be seen when you are holding it in your hand. Each light represents a different level of ghost activity, and these levels give players an idea of how active a ghost is. A red light or level 5 reading is one of the primary pieces of evidence you need to identity what type of ghost you’re dealing with. This is the ideal level to get on the E.M.F. Reader, but some players might not know what a level 5 reading means or how to get it.

Below, I will explain all of the levels on the E.M.F. Reader and what they mean in Phasmophobia.

Using the E.M.F. Reader in Phasmophobia

You can equip the E.M.F. Reader to your loadout and then pick it up from the truck before entering a game. Then, with the device in your hand, start wandering around the map and watching the levels on the top of the reader.

As you move around the map, you will likely start to see different colors alternate on the reader. Each light represents a different type of ghost activity, and you can see what they mean below:

Level 1/Blue : The default color of the reader, which means no ghost activity is occurring.

: The default color of the reader, which means no ghost activity is occurring. Level 2/Green : Ghost activity that includes turning something on/off, opening a door, or using their ability, among other things.

: Ghost activity that includes turning something on/off, opening a door, or using their ability, among other things. Level 3/Yellow : The ghost has thrown an object somewhere near you.

: The ghost has thrown an object somewhere near you. Level 4/Orange : A Ghost Event or Ghost Hunt is occurring or the ghost is being summoned from the Summoning Circle or the Music Box.

: A Ghost Event or Ghost Hunt is occurring or the ghost is being summoned from the Summoning Circle or the Music Box. Level 5/Red: The ideal reading to get. This can be marked in your journal as evidence in determining the ghost type. Level 5 only has a 25% chance to occur.

If you see level 5 appear on your reader, then you should make a note of the exact location you were when the reading appeared. The ghost will likely leave more evidence in this area, so you want to search it extensively. While you won’t be able to narrow down what ghost type you’re dealing with just by the reading, here are all of the types it could be:

Goryo

Jinn

Myling

Obake

Oni

Raiju

Shade

Spirit

The Twins

Wraith

From there, it’s up to you and your team to find more evidence to fully determine what the ghost’s type is. And that’s all you need to know about using the E.M.F. Reader in Phasmophobia.

