All weapons in Hyper Light Breaker

When you’re working through a run in Hyper Light Breaker, it can be difficult to know what type of weapons you should take with you. There are multiple ones you can find while exploring the Overgrowth, or you can pick them up from the shop before you set out.

Each weapon is unique, and comes with a distinct playstyle. You might prefer one over them all, especially if you’re using a specific class on your character. Thankfully for players, you can experiment before you take on any of the bosses, but knowing what weapons to seek out before you attempt to take on the boss challenges can be difficult. We’ve compiled a full list of every weapon you can use in Hyper Light Breaker and how they work.

Every weapon in Hyper Light Breaker

You can visit the Bladesmith to grab weapons before you set out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find two types of weapons in Hyper Light Breaker: Melee weapons and Rails. Your melee weapon is the standard weapon you always have on you, which allows you to perform basic attacks and special moves and dictates the playstyle for your character. The Rail is a ranged weapon that comes with a battery. When the battery reaches zero, you have to wait for it to charge before using that weapon again. Using your basic attacks from the melee weapon can charge the battery, or you can find power by looting enemies or crates.

Although a Bladesmith might have two similar weapons for sale, they could have different attributes and rarity. You can read the unique attributes while hovering over a weapon. For example, the Bladesmith might have two Breaker’s Busters for sale, but one has the Quick Tape quality, increasing blade attack speed by five percent, and the other might have a Hefty Hilt, which gives your Blade Finishers an increased 30-percent knockback. Make sure to read every weapon’s description and check the rarity quality before buying or looting it. Better weapons allow you to find rare items, like Golden Rations.

Here’s a complete list of every weapon in Hyper Light Breaker. This list will expand as the game continues through early access.

Weapon Weapon Type Description Bloody Pillar Heavy A large blade with broad attack. Suitable for fighting large foes and groups of enemies. When its special is activated it increases your attack and movement speed by 50% for 3.5 seconds. Blunderbuss Scatter Idea for close-range fights, this Rail fires a high damage spread. Breaker’s Buster Heavy An axe with a wide attack arcs and high damage. It’s special allows you to smash the blade into the ground, ripping it upwards, and knocking enemies into the air. Diamond Shot Scatter Fires a wide spread in a diamond pattern. Ideal for close or medium-range engagements. DZR Line Fires a long-range, three round burst at an opponent. Gamma Claws Dual Close-range Blades with blazing fast attack speed and excellent mobility. Their special is that they drop three mines that deal a small amount of damage when triggered. Giant’s Needle Skill An unorthodox spear with switch attack combos. Its special allows you to summon three enemy-seeking bombs that chase down foes. Grind 42R Line A long-range beam that must be charged before firing. The longer the trigger is held, the greater the damage dealt. Radiant SG2 Line A long-range Rail that fires a concentrated beam. Low damage, but the fastest fire rate of all Rail weapons. Shredder Scatter Fires two high-damage slugs with each shot. Most effective at close range. Solar Bolters Dual A pair of knives renowned for rapid strikes and high mobility. Their special increases all critical hit chance by 20% for three seconds. Soldier’s Sidearm Compact A standard-issue pistol for new Breaker recruits. While not especially powerful, it is effective at most ranges. Soldier’s Light Balanced A well-rounded Blade for all situations. Its special is that it can fire a cross-shaped projectile forward, dealing damage to all enemies in its path. You can charge it longer to deal additional damage. Vector Hammer Force A close-range weapon with slower attack speed than most Blades. Deals high damage and stun. It’s special allows you to spin the weapon around in a circle, knocking all enemies back. Zero Edge Heavy A tremendous Blade with relatively quick attacks for its size. Its special smashes the weapon into the ground, and rips upwards, knocking enemies into the air.

