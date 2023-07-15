How to complete the Phasmophobia No Evidence challenge

Each week, a different special challenge mode becomes available for players to tackle in Phasmophobia. One such event players may come across is the daunting No Evidence challenge, which may seem like quite a tough task to tackle if you aren’t sure how to go about completing it.

Here’s an in-depth guide to completing the No Evidence challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the No Evidence challenge in Phasmophobia?

The No Evidence challenge is one of the 26 challenges that may be selected as the active one of the week. As the name suggests, players will need to complete this task without receiving any evidence from the ghost to help them figure out what it might be.

Each challenge comes with specific custom modifiers that make the game a bit more challenging but reward players who manage to complete them with impressive benefits.

This might be one of Phasmophobia’s toughest challenges. Screenshot via Dot Esports

No matter what equipment you try to use, the ghost will not give you any help by interacting with it to grant you evidence. Instead, you’re going to have to solve this mystery entirely on your own.

Players who do manage to correctly identify the correct ghost type in this challenge will be rewarded with $3,000 which is a massive prize. This challenge is also exclusively tied to the Grafton Farmhouse map, so players can only tackle it there.

If this challenge sounds interesting to you but it isn’t currently available to play, you can mimic it or practice for it by creating a custom match where no evidence is given. It also might rotate back in soon since the active challenge changes each week.

How do you identify the ghost in Phasmophobia’s No Evidence challenge?

To complete the special No Evidence challenge mode, players will need to carefully analyze the behaviors the ghost exhibits without looking for evidence since the ghost will never directly grant any. This might sound daunting, but if you review the situation carefully, it is very possible to determine what kind of ghost you’re dealing with even without trusty evidence.

The first step you should take is to head inside the location you’re investigating. From there, there are a variety of specific situations you can pay attention to begin narrowing down what kind of ghost you are dealing with.

Understanding how each unique type of ghost acts and what their distinctive behaviors are is crucial for success in this challenge mode. Each ghost has a myriad of specific traits you can use to help narrow down what you’re dealing with, so keep these traits in mind and also consult your journal anytime you notice something out of the ordinary.

Watch out for the Mimic

If the ghost you’re dealing with seems to be changing its behavior frequently, you’re probably working with the elusive Mimic. This ghost swaps to mimic a new ghost type around every 30 seconds to two minutes. Luckily, this is the easiest ghost to either catch or rule out because it presents ghost orbs as fake evidence that will still show up in the No Evidence challenge. I recommend checking for fake ghost orbs as early on as possible to rule this ghost out.

Spotting orbs is an easy way to immediately discover the ghost in this challenge. Screenshot via Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Check the fuse box

If the ghost turned on the fuse box , you can immediately rule out the Hantu . This ghost cannot turn on the fuse box under any circumstances and is also twice as likely to turn it off.

, you can immediately rule out the . This ghost cannot turn on the fuse box under any circumstances and is also twice as likely to turn it off. If the ghost turned off the fuse box, you can immediately rule out the Jinn. However, the fuse box can still turn off during a match where the ghost is a Jinn if the Jinn turns on too many lights, so pay attention to when and how the fuse box turned off before ruling it out.

Pay attention to light sources

If any light, television, computer, or other light source is turned on, you can rule out the Mare. This ghost thrives in darkness and will never turn one on. Instead, it will regularly turn any light source off. If you turn on a light and it is almost immediately turned off, there is a very good chance you’ve caught a Mare since most other ghosts won’t turn it back off right away.

Throw down some salt

If you place salt down and a ghost steps in it, you can safely rule out the Wraith. Along these lines, if you have salt down for a long time and no ghost ever steps in it, there’s a decent chance the ghost is a Wraith. In my experience, ghosts tend to reliably step in salt so if you can’t get one too and are struggling with this challenge then you may just want to guess Wraith.

Take some ghost photos

If you take a photo of a ghost and the ghost does show up in the photo, you can rule out a Phantom. Along with this, if you take a photo of a ghost you see but it doesn’t appear in the photo, then you have solved the mystery and found a Phantom.

The photos you take may help you deduce what kind of ghost you’re dealing with. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Keep an eye on the ghost’s speed

Depending on how the ghost you’re dealing with is moving around, you might be able to deduce what kind of entity you’re dealing with. Most ghosts move at the same speed, but a select number of them have some special behaviors you can use to your advantage.

If a hunt is active and you can hear the ghost’s speed rapidly shifting from normal to fast to slow but they have no player in their line of sight, you have to be working with either a Hantu or Raiju . This indicator is especially easy to notice if you are the only player and you are hiding somewhere it shouldn’t be able to see you since a change in pace should only occur if the ghost directly has you in its line of sight. If the fuse box is on and the ghost only seems to be speeding up in the ghost room , you’ve likely found a Hantu . The warmer the room is, the slower this ghost will be while the colder the room is the faster it will become. If the ghost seems to be changing its speed when near active equipment , then it’s a Raiju since this ghost usually moves at a normal speed until there is active electronic equipment for it to thrive off of.

and you can from normal to fast to slow but they have no player in their line of sight, you have to be working with either a or . This indicator is especially easy to notice if you are the only player and you are hiding somewhere it shouldn’t be able to see you since a change in pace should only occur if the ghost directly has you in its line of sight. If the fuse box is on and the ghost was moving at a regular speed but suddenly sped up a ton upon seeing you , you’re likely dealing with a Jinn . This ghost can travel at a very rapid speed when players are in its line of sight.

, you’re likely dealing with a . This ghost can travel at a very rapid speed when players are in its line of sight. If you’ve noticed the ghost seems to speed up each time you see it and you haven’t taken Sanity Pills to raise your sanity, you might be dealing with a Moroi . The speed of this ghost is directly tied to the player’s sanity and it can work its way all the way up to 3.71 meters per second when sanity drops to below zero and five percent.

and you haven’t taken Sanity Pills to raise your sanity, you might be dealing with a . The speed of this ghost is directly tied to the player’s sanity and it can work its way all the way up to 3.71 meters per second when sanity drops to below zero and five percent. If you found an excellent hiding spot quickly and out of nowhere hear a ghost coming right for you even though they shouldn’t be able to find you , you’re almost certainly going up against a Deogen . This ghost will likely kill you before you can get away though since it always knows where players are during a hunt.

, you’re almost certainly going up against a . This ghost will likely kill you before you can get away though since it always knows where players are during a hunt. If the ghost seems to be moving extremely slowly but suddenly picks up out of nowhere to charge right for you , it’s likely a Revenant .

, it’s likely a . If the ghost seems fast for one hunt but slow for the next , it might be The Twins . One of The Twins moves slowly while the other moves faster.

, it might be . One of The Twins moves slowly while the other moves faster. If the ghost seemed to be moving super fast in the beginning of the match but its speed has decayed over time, you’ve found a Thaye. This ghost continually ages when players are consistently around it and becomes slower and less active because of it.

Even though you can’t collect evidence, you can still use equipment to help you track the ghost’s behaviors. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Pay attention to the ghost’s behavior

If the ghost seems super shy and unwilling to start ghost interactions or do anything , you might be working with a Shade . This ghost is so shy that you might be actually trying to initiate a hunt several times with no response since it is quite reluctant to respond and is also unable to hunt if the player is nearby.

, you might be working with a . This ghost is so shy that you might be actually trying to initiate a hunt several times with no response since it is quite reluctant to respond and is also unable to hunt if the player is nearby. If the ghost performs one interaction that is almost immediately followed by another , it might be The Twins . This duo possesses a special ability that gives them away since they may sometimes act at almost the same time and no other ghost can.

, it might be . This duo possesses a special ability that gives them away since they may sometimes act at almost the same time and no other ghost can. If you’ve had a ton of objects flung at you or around at once , the ghost may be a Poltergeist .

, the ghost may be a . If the ghost seems to be sticking solely to its chosen room, this means it could be a Goryo.

Look out for an airball event

If you’re wandering around and suddenly end up hit by a puff of smokey white air, you can rule out the Oni. In this event, the air will move toward you and if it collides with you it will then evaporate with a hiss. The lights in the room will also turn off if they are on.

Listen for singing

If you’re hearing singing ghost events quite frequently, there’s a decent chance it’s a Banshee since this ghost is more likely to produce this kind of event. However, it’s not conclusive that it is, so use a Parabolic Microphone if you think it might be and listen for screams. If you get a scream, then you’ve caught a Banshee.

The Banshee emits a special wail over the Parabolic Microphone. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Keep an eye on your sanity

If your sanity drains more quickly than usual, you might be able to narrow down what kind of ghost you’re dealing with since only a couple of them have sanity-affecting abilities.

If your sanity seems to be draining twice as fast and you’ve seen a few ghost events or experienced a few hunts, it might be a Phantom since this ghost drains sanity more quickly when players look at it .

and you’ve seen a few ghost events or experienced a few hunts, it might be a since this ghost . If the fuse box is on and you feel like you’ve lost around 25 percent of your sanity out of nowhere , the Jinn may have used its special ability to drain you. You can get an EMF level two reading at the fuse box when this happens.

, the may have used its special ability to drain you. You can get an EMF level two reading at the fuse box when this happens. If you experience a sudden sanity drain and a door is slammed shut or open nearby, it might be a Yurei .

and nearby, it might be a . If you’ve heard a lot of singing ghost events and noticed that your sanity is considerably lower than you’d expect , you might be dealing with a Banshee . This ghost drains more sanity than usual with its special songs.

and noticed that , you might be dealing with a . This ghost drains more sanity than usual with its special songs. If you’ve heard a whisper through the Parabolic Microphone and noticed that your sanity seems to be rapidly decreasing since you may have been cursed by a Moroi .

and noticed that your you may have been cursed by a . If you’ve had a lot of objects thrown at you and notice that your sanity seems to have decayed more than you’d expect, the ghost might be a Poltergeist .

and notice that your more than you’d expect, the ghost might be a . If you’ve experienced a ghost event and noticed your sanity seems to have depleted at twice the usual rate, you may have found an Oni. This ghost drains sanity at double the rate during ghost events compared to other ghosts.

Checking your sanity frequently will help you narrow down what the ghost might be. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Watch out for early hunters

Overall, most ghosts cannot initiate a regular hunt until the average sanity has dropped to 50 or lower. But a few ghosts have special abilities that allow them to hunt much sooner which is a helpful tool for identifying them in this challenge.

If you feel like a hunt began when your sanity was quite high , the ghost may be a Demon . This ghost can hunt at any sanity, even 100 percent, and is known to attack more often than other ghosts. With a Crucifix placed, it can be easier to identify a Demon if you notice hunts are being prevented by it quite frequently.

, the ghost may be a . This ghost can hunt at any sanity, even 100 percent, and is known to attack more often than other ghosts. With a Crucifix placed, it can be easier to identify a Demon if you notice hunts are being prevented by it quite frequently. If you’ve been doing a lot of talking around the ghost and get hunted early on, it could be a Yokai . Talking near this ghost raises the chance that it will initiate a hunt sooner than expected.

and get hunted early on, it could be a . Talking near this ghost raises the chance that it will initiate a hunt sooner than expected. If three flames have been blown out, the Ornyo may initiate a hunt at any sanity level.

With a massive game overhaul on the horizon alongside the arrival of Phasmophobia for console, it’s possible some existing ghost behaviors may be modified or changed and that new ghosts could be added. If any changes or additions occur that may modify how players detect a ghost type in this challenge, they will be added here.

We gathered this information by playing Phasmophobia v0.8.1.7 on PC.

