If you enjoy Phasmophobia, you may wonder how fast these ghosts go. Since it was first released in 2020, Phasmophobia has undergone many changes; the ghosts’ speeds, however, have remained the same.

Because it is still under development, the multiplayer ghost-hunting game has undergone continuous changes and massive updates, including overhauling the main hub, adding custom difficulty, changing how equipment load-outs work, redesigning a map, and otherwise adjusting key game features.

As Kinetic Games has continuously developed Phasmophobia, the key antagonists of the ghost-hunting game have also undergone many changes. Those who wish to succeed in their investigations will need to learn all there is to know about how ghosts function, including how fast they can move.

All ghost speeds in Phasmophobia

Generally, all ghosts move at a base speed of about 1.7 meters per second. This speed is slightly quicker than players’ walking speed, which is 1.6 meters per second. However, players can utilize their limited sprint, which has a cooldown period of five seconds, to run at three meters per second for up to three seconds and thus outrun the average ghost.

Although the base ghost speed is about 1.7 meters per second, you can change this speed in the custom difficulty menu. The base speed that a ghost moves will gradually rise over time when they have a player in their sights. Generally, their speed may rise to 1.65 times their base speed.

How quickly ghosts speed up to the limit when they have players in sight is currently unknown. If a ghost loses sight of a player, their speed will steadily decrease to the base speed level.

Although most ghosts follow the same general rule structure, many notable exceptions exist. These exceptions are generally hinted at or directly stated in Phasmophobia’s ghost section of players’ journals.

Currently, eight different ghosts have a unique set of speed rules. Kinetic Games has continuously expanded the list of ghost types, and this roster may thus grow more in the future.

A group of four different ghosts will generally follow the basic speed rules but with a few situational-based exceptions.

The Jinn movement speed

The Jinn will move at 2.5 meters per second if a player is within sight, more than three meters away, and the fuse box is turned on. It will move as usual when players are within three meters of it or when the fuse box is off.

How to slow down the Jinn

To slow down the Jinn, ensure the breaker or fuse box is turned off. Apart from staying away and out of sight, the Jinn will pursue at average speeds with the fuse box off.

The Moroi movement speed

The Moroi will change speed based on the average sanity level. As the average sanity level decreases, this ghost will continuously move faster. When players’ average sanity level drops to zero, the Moroi will have a base speed of 2.25 meters per second. This speed may increase to 3.71 meters per second when the average sanity level is between zero and five percent, and the Moroi continuously has a player within its line of sight.

How to slow down the Moroi

To slow down the Moroi, up the player’s sanity levels. If you stay vigilant in your pursuit while ensuring your sanity doesn’t plummet, the Moroi’s speed will be minimized. Taking sanity pills will up your sanity by 40%.

The electricity-centric Raiju movement speed

The electricity-centric Raiju will move faster around functioning electronic equipment, which acts as fuel for this ghost. Raiju moves at 2.5 meters per second when close to active electronic equipment.

How to slow down the electricity-centric Raiju

Slowing down the electricity-centric Raiju can prove tricky. There isn’t any sure way to slow them down. The best course of action is to stay out of line of sight as much as possible while not using electronics that aren’t necessary.

The Twins movement speed

The Twins are a unique set of ghosts with varied movement speeds. The primary twin ghost will always move 10 percent slower than the base ghost speed, which means it moves at 1.5 meters per second. The secondary or decoy twin ghost will move 10 percent faster than the base ghost speed, which means it will always move at 1.9 meters per second.

How to slow down the Twins

The Twin ghosts cannot be slowed down all that effectively. Focus on identifying the slow one as the real ghost. Maintain your hiding spots and stay out of sight because both ghosts can start a hunt.

A different set of four other ghosts also have a particular set of rules where they do not gradually increase speed when they have a player in their line of sight.

The Deogen movement speed

The Deogen shifts its speed to a slower pace when it has a player in its line of sight at close proximity. The closer it gets to a player, the slower it becomes. When a Deogen is within 2.5 meters of a player, it will move at about 0.4 meters per second; when a player is further than six meters away, it will move at about 3 meters per second. If it is not actively chasing a player, it will stay at 1.6 meters per second or whatever its previous speed was, depending on which one is lower.

How to slow down the Deogen

The best way to slow down the Deogen is to stay close to it. Hide close to it. That way, its speed will remain low, and your other players can utilize its lack of speed. When near the Deogen, it is the slowest in the game and relatively possible to escape from.

The Hantu movement speed

The Hantu changes its speed depending on the temperature and thrives in a cold climate. The colder a room is, the faster the Hantu will move, with the maximum speed being 2.7 meters per second. If the room is warm, the Hantu will move more slowly, with a minimum of 1.4 meters per second.

How to slow down the Hantu

The most effective strategy is to leave the breaker on and avoid cold areas like the Ghost room. With the breaker on, the rooms will be at their warmest possible. Beware that the hantu can turn the breaker off.

The Revenant movement speed

The Revenant moves more quickly than the base speed when it has a player in sight and more slowly than the base speed when it does not. The Revenant moves at 3 meters per second when its eyes are on a player. When no player is within its line of sight, the Revenant will only move at a measly one meter per second.

How to slow down the Revenant

The best way to slow down the Revenant is to stay hidden. Staying out of sight significantly reduces the speed the Revenant will move and pursue you.

The Thaye movement speed

The Thaye has a unique speed ruleset of its own. Its initial speed is 2.75 meters per second, but as it ages, this number continuously decreases by 0.175 meters per second. Once it has aged entirely, its speed will be just one meter per second.

How to slow down the Thaye

The Thaye is active early on, so surviving early hunts will slow it down for later altercations. Also, the lower a player’s sanity, the slower the Thaye moves. So, late-game hunts are slower, but lower sanity levels will also slow them down.

In general, Phasmophobia players should always be ready to run or hide, as ghosts tend to be faster or faster than players. Because of how fast most ghosts move, it is often better to try and hide during a ghost hunt unless you truly feel confident in your ability to outrun a ghost.

