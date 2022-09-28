The latest Phasmophobia update allows players to set a custom difficulty for any of the maps on single and multiplayer. These customization settings, unlike parts of the new update, are not locked based on level and anyone can test them out now.

Phasmophobia previously had three different settings of difficulty that had different variables changed. Amateur is what everyone starts on, then Intermediate, and finally Professional. Later the developers added a mode called “Nightmare,” which was the hardest difficulty to date for the game. Now players can experiment with how the player, ghost, and location are affected to fully customize the experience. For players who want to continuously play on their custom settings, Phasmophobia has added three customization slots so that players can save their profiles for future use.

Image via Phasmophobia

To access the difficulty selector the player will have to go to the bulletin board that has the daily missions and player selection menu. From here players will be able to choose either multiplayer or solo play, which will prompt the user to then select which difficulty level they would like to play on. It is here that the customization can be changed by selecting the custom button and changing the settings from there. Here is a list of all aspects that can be changed in the customization option.

Player

Sanity Pill restoration amount

Starting sanity

Sanity drain speed multiplier

Sprinting use allowance

Sprint recharge time

Sprint duration

Flashlights being broken

Losing Items on death toggle

Player speed multiplier

Ghost

Number of evidence given

Chance of changing favorite Room

Interaction amount

Event frequency

Hunt duration

Grace period duration

Fingerprint chance

Fingerprint duration

Disable hunts

Kills extending hunts

Roaming frequency

Ghost speed multiplier

Contract