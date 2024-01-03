Phasmophobia 2024 roadmap: All upcoming update details

New maps, player customization, console release, and so much more.

The paranormal ghost-hunting game Phasmophobia steadily improves with each new update expanding upon the core of the game that launched in early access on Sept. 18, 2020. And 2024 is looking to be the most exciting year for Phasmophobia yet with a massive roadmap packed with more updates.

If you’re wondering where your ghost adventures will take you next, here’s the roadmap and a breakdown of everything you can expect to see as 2024 unfolds and Phasmophobia receives new updates.

Phasmophobia roadmap

There are four large updates scheduled for Phasmophobia throughout 2024, plus six other major features planned to launch in between them. All of these features are outlined on the official Phasmophobia roadmap.

It’s going to be a packed year of ghost-hunting. Image via Kinetic Games

Here are all of the known updates planned for Phasmophobia and what we know about them so far.

The 0.9 update is the first one we’ll see and is launching with the official end of the Holiday 2023 event sometime between Jan. 7 and 13. This update includes:

Another overhaul update to how the equipment shop works

Some adjustments to item tiers

A lighting overhaul and Screen Space GI

Improvements to the progression rate system

Eye adaptation

The 0.10 update seems to be a bit of a bigger one with the arrival of new equipment and changes to the evidence system. A Sound Recorder will join the lineup of ghost-hunting equipment and a new type of evidence that seems to be based on the Video Camera will be introduced.

Everything this update is known to feature is as follows.

New equipment including the Sound Recorder

Video Evidence

More tasks and optional objectives

Reward changes

We can already catch a lot on video, so I wonder how the Video Evidence will work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 0.11 update will allow us to customize our characters and add more animations for them. This update will also rework how the CCTV system in the truck works.

All planned features for this update are:

Character customization

More player models

More player animations

An overhaul of the CCTV system

The 1.0 update will bring Phasmophobia out of its early access state. Additionally, this update also includes:

More ghost models

Hallucinations

An overhaul to how ghost hunts function

More ghost interactions

Beyond these features, the devs also promised more content but didn’t say exactly what this content will be since the 1.0 update is fairly far off.

Outside of the specifically outlined updates, many of the biggest features for Phasmophobia in 2024 are launching whenever the devs have them ready to go.

Point Hope Lighthouse map The enigmatic Point Hope Lighthouse has been a hot topic in the community for years and this map is finally set to be arriving in the near future. This map features a unique circular structure with closely confined spaces designed to make ghost hunting more challenging.



This map is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen yet. Image via Kinetic Games

Console release Phasmophobia will be released for consoles whenever the team has this launch ready to go. It will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Other new maps No official information about the other new maps has been teased just yet, but the devs previously shared some map ideas in the Phasmophobia Discord for a sewer map, an apartment map, and a mansion map. Although these were scrapped to focus on other game features, these ideas may now surface again since the devs are now promising new maps.

Bug fixes Instead of only being included as part of larger updates, the Phasmophobia team will roll out bug fixes as they have them ready to go.



Performance improvements Like bug fixes, general performance updates will also be released whenever they are finished.

Map reworks Two of the known map reworks are for Grafton Farmhouse, which is becoming much more run down and messy, and Bleasdale Farmhouse, which is getting a fancy mansion-style upgrade. There might be more map reworks beyond these two, but these are the only confirmed ones so far.



One of the rooms in Grafton Farmhouse is becoming a seamstress’ workshop. Image via Kinetic Games

Outside of the 0.9 update, there are no scheduled dates or official release time frames for the rest of the Phasmophobia updates. The officially outlined updates will launch once all of the included features are ready to go, while the other updates may launch randomly at any point in between the larger updates since the devs want to push them out as soon as they are ready to go.

While you wait for new Phasmophobia content, there is still plenty to do in the ghost-hunting game, like working toward unlocking the prestige option, tackling the Apocalypse Challenge, or learning to use the powerful yet deadly Cursed Possessions.