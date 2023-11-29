What is Point Hope in Phasmophobia?

The ghost-hunting game Phasmophobia has a surprising amount of hidden secrets and puzzles you can uncover while working to identify what kind of ghost is present. One such puzzle leads to Point Hope.

Everything about Point Hope is shrouded in mystery, so if you’ve come across this term in your explanation but aren’t sure what exactly it points to, you certainly aren’t the only one. Here’s what you need to know about Point Hope in Phasmophobia.

What is Point Hope Lighthouse in Phasmophobia?

Point Hope is a lighthouse map expected to be arriving in a future Phasmophobia update. It originally started off as a joke, but this map now seems to be a very real and highly likely addition.

The idea of a lighthouse map originates from the collection of stories clipped to the wall in the truck. One of the news stories posted on this board is about three lighthouse keepers who went missing, so players saw this and got their hopes up for a map.

This story is still up on the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

The devs knew about this, so on April 1, 2022, they shared a fake set of patch notes for April Fools’ including a new lighthouse map. This was only a joke though, so after this, the talk about a lighthouse map died down a bit.

On Feb. 27, 2023, the 0.8.1.0 Phasmophobia update arrived and reignited the their of a possible lighthouse map in the ghost-hunting game. This update brought a complex rune puzzle with riddles, which can still be found around all of the maps.

When you combine everything from these puzzles, “Point Hope” is spelled out which is the first time this name was used. Nothing about this puzzle specifically mentioned a lighthouse, but players were quick to discover there’s a real haunted lighthouse in Michigan called Point Hope. Because of this, the lighthouse theory was officially reignited.

At this point, Point Hope was still mostly just players’ desires and speculations, but the Halloween 2023 update officially made it the real deal. In this update, the Maple Lodge Campsite received a dramatic refresh including a shiny new Reception building with a massive teaser for the future map.

Inside the Reception building, there’s a map with a few locations marked on it. One of these locations is called Point Hope Lighthouse, which officially backs the name from the rune puzzle being tied to a lighthouse location. There was never any reward for completing the rune puzzle, but it was a teaser for this future map.

You can see this lighthouse for yourself by visiting Maple Lodge Campsite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Point Hope Lighthouse map is not available to explore yet, but unless the devs are playing some really grand prank, it does seem to be a certain arrival for the future based on all of the teasers they’ve shared for it. You can also see this lighthouse from afar if you head to the end of the dock at Maple Lodge Campsite and look left.

The lighthouse at Maple Lodge Campsite has been around since the map first launched, but we didn’t know this was also Point Hope until the map in the Reception center illuminated its exact location in fairly close proximity to the camp map.

The Phasmophobia devs have previously said adding new maps is at the bottom of their priority list, so it might be quite some time before we actually see Point Hope Lighthouse come to life. But thanks to the map on Maple Lodge Campsite, at least we know a lighthouse map is a real deal now instead of just being a complex theory.