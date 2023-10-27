Phasmophobia’s renovated Maple Lodge Campsite hides massive teaser for future map

The lore behind a lighthouse map for Phasmophobia runs deep, and while it started off as a silly April Fools’ joke, it now seems to be confirmed we’re actually getting it as a playable map after all.

On Oct. 26, the annual Halloween event in Phasmophobia began with a freshly renovated Maple Lodge Campsite. And the shiny new reception area has a map with a location called Point Hope Lighthouse marked on it.

The lighthouse is located quite close to Maple Lodge Campsite. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you’re not familiar with the entire history of a lighthouse map in Phasmophobia, it all started with the collection of news stories that stays displayed on the truck wall. One of the stories mentions three keepers who disappeared from a lighthouse, and players have been hoping for a map to arrive ever since.

This newspaper clipping has been on display for a while, but so are many other stories about unique locations, so it wasn’t until April 1, 2022, when the devs released a fake set of patch notes highlighting a new lighthouse map, that this theory really took off.

Players are convinced all of the news stories are teasers for content. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Since this was an April Fools’ joke, no lighthouse map arrived, but players have persisted in their rallies for this map ever since. And when the 0.8.1.0 Phasmophobia update arrived on Feb. 27, 2023, with an extremely complex rune puzzle that ended up spelling out “Point Hope,” players were quick to believe this had to be associated with a lighthouse map, too.

Nothing about the rune puzzle mentioned anything about a lighthouse, but since there is an allegedly haunted lighthouse named Point Hope in Michigan, fans were sure the two had to be connected. But all of this was entirely based on players’ hopes and speculations until the 2023 Halloween update introduced the Point Hope name alongside a lighthouse.

The incredibly complex rune puzzle spelling out Point Hope backs it becoming a real map in the future, and now, the Maple Lodge Campsite map has tied this name to an actual lighthouse, which means it’s no longer a silly joke.

Point Hope Lighthouse is legit—it’s now just a matter of when it’s arriving rather than if.

Even though the Point Hope Lighthouse map doesn’t officially exist in Phasmophobia yet, you can actually see it in the distance on the Maple Lodge Campsite map. If you head out to the dock overlooking the lake and look to the left, you’ll spot a full lighthouse in the distance.

It’s pretty dark out there, but that lighthouse is quite clear. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This lighthouse has been viewable from the docks for a while, but it’s only thanks to the addition of the map in the Maple Lodge Campsite reception building we can now confirm this is indeed Point Hope Lighthouse. Before, it could’ve just been a fun cosmetic feature, but now, it is sitting exactly where Point Hope Lighthouse is marked on the map, which can’t be a coincidence.

There’s no information about when the Point Hope Lighthouse map could be arriving, but the devs have previously said in their Discord that new maps are at the bottom of the priority list, so it will probably be a while. The redesigned Maple Lodge Campsite has lots of content to explore in the meantime, though, with the many horror movie Easter eggs it hides and all of the ingredients you have to find for the Halloween event.

