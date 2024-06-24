In the Lights Out! Phasmophobia challenge, you’re forced to navigate through a sizeable house with essentially no light. It’s one of the trickier challenges to complete because of this and it’s also by far one of the scariest.

It’s nearly impossible to avoid getting scared by the ghost in this trial since you can’t see much of anything while working on your investigation. Finishing this task is no easy feat, so here’s how to complete the Lights Out! challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Lights Out! challenge in Phasmophobia?

Try to find your way through the dark.

The Lights Out! trial is one of Phasmophobia’s rotating weekly challenges, which means you can finish it to earn a massive cash prize of $5,000 plus 5,000 experience. Completing any weekly challenge is one of the best ways to level up fast, so they’re always worth trying.

Lights Out! Phasmophobia challenge rules

The main modifier in Lights Out! is that you have no real light to work with, but there are also a couple of other special rules for this trial you need to know about before attempting it.

The trial must be completed at 6 Tanglewood Drive .

. There is no grace period for setup.

for setup. Your sanity starts at 100 percent.

All screens in the truck are on and working .

in the truck are . The fuse box is broken , which means you can’t turn on any lights.

, which means you can’t turn on any lights. The Music Box Cursed Possession is always available to use.

is always available to use. You’re missing some equipment , including Flashlights, Head Gear, Motion Sensors, Sound Sensors, Parabolic Microphones, and Tripods.

, including Flashlights, Head Gear, Motion Sensors, Sound Sensors, Parabolic Microphones, and Tripods. You have a mix of Tier I and Tier II items to work with. Tier I: Sanity Medication, Firelight, Incense, Salt, Crucifix, UV Light, and Video Camera. Tier II: Igniter, EMF Reader, Spirit Box, Photo Camera, Thermometer, Ghost Writing Book, and DOTS Projector.

to work with.

You don't have much to work with.

How to complete the Lights Out! Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To successfully complete the Lights Out! challenge, you need to identify the correct ghost type at 6 Tanglewood Drive three times in three different contracts. Since this is a challenge mode, you can attempt it as many times as you need to without losing any money or items.

Phasmophobia Lights Out! challenge tips

The toughest part of the Lights Out! challenge is the lack of light to see, so if you need help navigating through it, here are some tips to help you get it done.

Start with an equipment pile

Since there’s no grace period for setup, the ghost can technically hunt you right away if you get unlucky and come across an early hunter. Because of this, it’s best to bring all of the equipment you need to the front door before you head inside to make an equipment pile.

The match doesn’t start until you enter the front door for the first time, so you can take advantage of this system by piling everything you need by the front door so you don’t have to trek back and forth between the truck and the house early on. This is a small but extremely helpful way to buy yourself more time, especially since your sanity will rapidly deteriorate due to the lack of light.

Walk around with a Firelight

You don’t have a Flashlight in this challenge, so you should instead use a Firelight as your main source of light. It’s crucial you use them sparingly because they burn out, so be sure to extinguish them whenever you don’t need them to be lit.

If your Firelight runs out, the next best light source is a UV Light, which isn’t great but is still better than your last resort, the Igniter. The UV Light isn’t so bad, especially if you’ve previously tackled the Glow in the Dark challenge, but the Firelight is certainly the best source of light to use while you can.

It's not much, but it's all you got.

Learn the map in a different mode

Since you have to navigate through almost complete darkness in this challenge, it can be pretty tough to get around. You can make this trial a lot easier if you’re familiar with the map, so consider visiting 6 Tanglewood Drive in a custom mode or regular mode to familiarize yourself with the layout before you work on this trial.

Once you know this map, it will be a lot easier to get around and quickly locate the ghost room. You’ll also have a much easier time escaping during a ghost hunt if you end up facing one.

Don’t use the Music Box

The Music Box is present in every contract, but you should always avoid using it. This is the overall worst Cursed Possession and is never really worth using, especially in this challenge.

If you do use the Music Box, a cursed hunt will automatically be triggered. You don’t want to face one of these since you can’t see much and it will be difficult to get away. The effects of the Music Box are also really unhelpful, so just leave this item be if you want to complete this trial successfully.

It can be tempting, but it's not worth the cost.

Keep your sanity high

Since you have almost no light to work with, keeping your sanity up is very difficult but crucial if you want to avoid hunts. Make sure you use Sanity Medication anytime you notice your sanity gets between 70 and 80 percent to ensure you avoid potential hunts. It’s also a good idea to try and have light on you at all times to slow how quickly your sanity falls.

