How to complete Glow in the Dark challenge in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia has many different ways you can put your ghost-hunting abilities to the test, but weekly challenges are one of the most formidable—and rewarding. The Glow in the Dark weekly challenge isn’t one of the toughest ones you’ll face, but it is one of the scariest.

As the name of this challenge suggests, you won’t have any solid light sources to work with while hunting the ghost, which makes it a whole lot more terrifying. Even though you’re way more likely to get jump-scared, the Glow in the Dark challenge isn’t too tough to tackle, so here’s what you need to know to successfully complete it.

What is the Glow in the Dark challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Glow in the Dark challenge is a weekly feat you can complete for a cash bonus of $5,000. Compared to most of the other weekly challenges you’ll face, this one is fairly easy to tackle once you know how it works.

It’s one of the more doable weekly challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Glow in the Dark challenge rules

The Glow in the Dark challenge has a specific set of rules you’ll want to be aware of before you embark on your first contract for this challenge.

This challenge must be completed on 42 Edgefield Road.

You only have Tier I equipment to work with. The equipment you have includes UV Lights, Head Gear, Salt, Photo Cameras, DOTS Projectors, Thermometers, Spirit Boxes, EMF Readers, Incense, Ghost Writing Books, Parabolic Microphones, Crucifixes, Igniters, Sound Sensors, and Sanity Medication.

to work with. Some equipment is missing including Flashlights, Motion Sensors, Video Cameras, Firelights, and Tripods.

including and You don’t have any grace period or setup time .

Your sanity starts at 100 percent.

All of the screens in the truck are working.

The fuse box is accessible but starts turned off.

How to complete the Glow in the Dark Phasmophobia challenge

For the Glow in the Dark challenge to count as completed, you must correctly identify what kind of ghost is present on 42 Edgefield Road in three different contracts. You can fail at this task many times and still successfully complete this challenge as long as you end up marking the right ghost three different times before this weekly challenge concludes.

Phasmophobia Glow in the Dark challenge tips

As long as you have solid mastery over how Tier I items work, you shouldn’t have too much of a problem actually finishing this feat. But here are some tips for the Glow in the Dark challenge to make this Phasmophobia task much easier.

Use a UV Light

Not having any Flashlights or even a Video Camera to look through is the worst part of this challenge, so your only real option for consistent and reliable lighting is a UV Light. Since all your gear in this one is Tier I, you’ll only have a glowstick which doesn’t provide amazing lighting, but it’s all you’ve got.

The Tier I UV Light will darken after one minute, but you can make it bright again by selecting the primary use button while the light is in your hand. You can do this endlessly, so even though the lighting isn’t great, it’s certainly better than nothing.

Turn on the fuse box first

Before you leave the truck, take advantage of the interactive map to figure out where the fuse box is located. Then, head inside and turn it on before you do anything else.

Your invention will be a lot less terrifying and tough to navigate if you can keep the fuse box on so you can have lights on within the map. The ghost can and likely will turn off the fuse box during the contract though, so keep its location in mind as you will likely need to revisit it at least a few times.

The challenge is a lot less terrifying once you’ve got the fuse box working. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take risks because you can

One of the best features of the weekly challenge system in Phasmophobia is that all of your equipment for it is given for free which also means you have nothing to lose. Because of this, the weekly challenge mode is the perfect time and place to take risks like using Cursed Possessions or otherwise purposefully trying to draw the attention of the ghost so you can get evidence.

There’s nothing to lose, so you can be as risky as you want without fear of losing all your equipment and money.

Pay attention to ghost behavior

Ghosts are less inclined to interact with Tier I equipment and you cannot concretely test for two out of the seven evidence types since you are missing a Video Camera, so paying attention to how the ghost behaves is key for successfully finishing this challenge.

You can use similar tricks as you would for challenges like No Evidence or The Apocalypse Draws Near to try and pick up on any unique ghost patterns.

Make a guess and try again

Since you don’t have access to Video Cameras, it will be impossible to identify some ghosts with 100 percent certainty. Because of this, sometimes your only option is to make an educated guess based on the evidence and behaviors you have seen and reroll for a new contract.

Some ghosts will just be much easier to spot than others, so luck plays a key role in the challenge which means you may just need to keep trying until luck ends up on your side.