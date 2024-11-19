The event board has several unique challenges you can complete to claim epic rewards in Phasmophobia. One of these trials is Lighthouse Keeper, and finishing this one gets you a special ID Card and Badge for your collection.

Point Hope is a pretty unique but terrifying map, so you might be struggling to complete this trial. If you’re stuck on this challenge, we’ve got some guidance to help you get through it, so here’s how to complete Lighthouse Keeper in Phasmophobia.

How to get the Lighthouse Keeper Badge and ID Card in Phasmophobia

You have to explore Point Hope many times to get this task done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Lighthouse Keeper challenge and claim the exclusive Badge in Phasmophobia, you need to identify the correct ghost at Point Hope a total of 50 times while also surviving until the end. This means you need to complete a minimum of 50 contracts to earn it, although it will likely take many more if you struggle to find the right ghost type.

Although this challenge might sound daunting, there are quite a few ways you can make it easier. The ID Card and Badge you get to claim in the end are exclusive items you can’t acquire through any other means, so this is a trial worth completing.

Phasmophobia Lighthouse Keeper challenge tips

Knowing what needs to be done for this trial doesn’t necessarily make it easier, but using some helpful tips can make a huge difference. Here are some of the best tips you can use to complete the Lighthouse Keeper challenge in Phasmophobia.

Learn the map

Point Hope is officially called a small map, but the 10 circular floors you have to explore certainly don’t feel small and it’s a very tricky map to investigate. One of the best ways to make this challenge easier is to learn the map before you start trying to ghost hunt on it.

Take some time to learn the rooms present on each floor and where good hiding spots are. Take note of any items that start off knocked over or broken so you don’t confuse them for ghost activity later on.

There are lots of items on this map that seem out of place at the start like the broken wine bottle on the dining room floor and lots of scattered toys in the living room and children’s bedroom. If you don’t familiarize yourself with details like this ahead of time, you might mistakenly identify the wrong room as the ghost room.

Get to know this map so you can more easily investigate it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make a custom match

While many special challenges require you to use specific settings and modifiers, this one is completely open-ended which means you can freely create a custom match to play on. In a custom match, you can modify features like how many Cursed Possessions are available to use and what the weather is.

You can even turn on the friendly ghost option to prevent the ghost from hunting at all. This means you won’t get any rewards, but you will be able to get the ghost type right to make progress in this event as long as you put in some investigation effort. Tackling this challenge with a friendly ghost is the best way to quickly make progress in this event.

Play on amateur difficulty

If you’re not willing to sacrifice all rewards in a custom match with the friendly ghost option turned on, at least play on amateur difficulty to increase your odds of success. Regardless of whether you’re a new ghost hunter or a pro, this mode is a lot more forgiving and is one of the best options if you want to focus on earning your Lighthouse Keeper ID Card and Badge.

Play it safe to increase your odds of successfully finding the ghost on this map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost hunt with friends

This challenge is a lot easier to finish if you team up with other players along the way. Even if you don’t want to ghost hunt with friends all 50 times, it’s at least worth trying to do so a couple of times since it makes the process much more efficient.

When you’re investigating on your own, the contract ends if the ghost catches you. With other players at your side, the contract continues as long as just one player is still alive. This means you have more time to work on catching evidence and determining the ghost type. Any match where you die won’t count for this trial even if you get the ghost type right since surviving is a key part of it, but your overall odds of success are still better with help.

Having other players help also means you can get equipment down all over the map much more quickly. Even if you don’t have friends who want to play, you can always use the matchmaking feature to find other players to ghost hunt with.

Use Crucifixes, Incense, and Sanity Medication to stay safe

Staying safe long enough to figure out what type of ghost is present is crucial for the Lighthouse Keeper trial, so be sure to place Crucifixes down in the ghost room and use Incense frequently to keep yourself safe. It’s also important to try and keep your sanity above 80 percent at all times by taking Sanity Medication as needed.

Avoid using Cursed Possessions

Cursed Objects can be really helpful in certain situations, but for the purposes of this trial, you should always avoid using Cursed Possessions at Point Hope. They’re high-risk, high-reward items, but your focus needs to be on gathering all three pieces of evidence to determine the ghost type which can only be done if you’re alive.

It’s pretty difficult to not initiate a cursed hunt when you’re using Cursed Objects, so it’s best to avoid them entirely to ensure you’re as safe as possible. The safer you are, the longer you have to investigate and determine the correct ghost type as long as you don’t run into an early hunter.

Point Hope hides many secrets, but you’ll be a pro at this map after finishing this challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re already working on exploring the Point Hope lighthouse map for this challenge, consider working on the Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg too. This is one of many Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia and it’s exclusively available on this map.

