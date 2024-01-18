All of the various kinds of equipment you can use to ghost hunt in Phasmophobia can be quite complex if you don’t know what you’re working with. Head Gear is by far one of the most confusing since each type functions in drastically different ways.

Once you understand how Head Gear functions, ghost hunting can become a lot easier since this kind of equipment is very powerful. Here’s how to use Head Gear in Phasmophobia so you can become a professional ghost hunter in no time.

What does Head Gear do in Phasmophobia?

The exact functions of each type of Head Gear in Phasmophobia vary, but their overall uses generally make investigating without a Flashlight easier. There are three different types of Head Gear you can use.

Tier I: A regular GhostPro Head Mounted Camera that can be strapped to your head. Unlock: Level 13

A regular GhostPro that can be strapped to your head. Tier II: An LED Head Flashlight that provides a decent amount of light while strapped to your head. Unlock: Level 49

An LED that provides a decent amount of light while strapped to your head. Tier III: Night Vision Goggles that let you see things you otherwise couldn’t. Unlock: Level 82

that let you see things you otherwise couldn’t.

How to use Head Gear in Phasmophobia

All Head Gear has to first be obtained using the “pickup” button and then turned on with the “special” button. By default, you can pick up Head Gear using “E” and activate it using “T.”

If these controls aren’t working for you, open your Journal and navigate to the Controls page. Scroll down to find which button is assigned to “pickup” and “special” functions. While you’re on this page, you can also modify them.

How to use Head Mounted Camera in Phasmophobia

The Tier I version of Head Gear is a Head Mounted Camera, which you can turn on to broadcast a live feed to the screen in the truck. Because of this, there is no use for the Head Mounted Camera unless you are playing Phasmophobia with at least one other player which makes it the overall most useless version of this equipment type.

This Tier can be useful if you are playing with at least one other player and you’re struggling to find Ghost Orbs. They can be picked up by the Head Mounted Camera as you move around the map, so if you have a teammate carefully watching, it can sometimes be easier to catch this type of evidence this way.

How to use Head Flashlight in Phasmophobia

The Head Flashlight is the Tier II variation of Head Gear and is a mediocre Flashlight strapped to your head that can be turned on to provide light. You don’t have to waste one of your three inventory slots carrying around a Flashlight since you have one lighting the way at all times in the Head Gear slot.

This version of Head Gear is decent, but the Flashlight is fairly weak and not great if you want to be able to see clearly. The level of light you get is close to a Tier I Flashlight, so it’s not great. I usually avoid using this Tier unless I really need that last inventory slot for something like a Cursed Possession or a Crucifix.

How to use Night Vision Goggles in Phasmophobia

Night Vision Goggles are incredibly powerful, which is why they’re the Tier III version of Head Gear and are quite difficult to unlock. Once you turn it on, this form of Head Gear allows you to freely see in the dark at all times without the need for a Flashlight.

This Tier is by far the most useful since Night Vision Goggles provide an excellent view of your surroundings at all times, although this view is tinted green and a bit grainy. You also need to be careful about using them since you’ll be in the dark a lot more often than you otherwise would which drains your sanity more quickly. As your sanity drains, the likelihood of encountering one of the early hunting ghosts or experiencing a regular ghost hunt goes up.