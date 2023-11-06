How to get and use the Night Vision Goggles in Phasmophobia

Night Vision Goggles are one of the most powerful tools at your disposal in Phasmophobia, but they can also be quite tricky to unlock and use.

Of all the Head Gear you can choose from, Night Vision Goggles are by far the most helpful tool overall. If you haven’t figured out how to unlock them yet or you’re struggling to actually operate them, here’s how you can obtain and use Night Vision Goggles in Phasmophobia.

How to get Night Vision Goggles in Phasmophobia

Night Vision Goggles are the Tier III version of Head Gear, so you’ll first have to unlock Tier I and Tier II of this equipment type before you can purchase and use them.

You’ll unlock Night Vision Goggles upon reaching level 82 and after first unlocking both of the lower-tiered Head Gear options.

Tier I (Head Mounted Camera): Unlocks at level 13.

Unlocks at level 13. Tier II (Head Lamp): Unlocks at level 49.

Unlocks at level 49. Tier III (Night Vision Goggles): Unlocks at level 82.

How to use Night Vision Goggles in Phasmophobia

To use the Night Vision Goggles in Phasmophobia, you’ll need to pick them up using the “pickup” button followed by holding down the “special” button to equip them. The “pickup” button defaults to “E” while the “special” button defaults to “T,” so if you haven’t changed your settings, you’ll just need to press these two buttons to get them working.

If you’ve changed your controls at all, you’ll want to check which buttons these abilities are tied to. To do so, you’ll need to:

Open your journal by pressing “escape” or “J.” Choose the Pause Menu tab. Select Options. Choose the last section called Controls. Scroll down until you find the key associated with the “pickup” and “special” buttons.

You’ll know you’ve got the Night Vision Goggles on if you see them move down from your head to cover your eyes and your vision turns green.

How to take off Night Vision Goggles in Phasmophobia

Taking off Night Vision Goggles is almost the same process as putting them on, so all you need to do is hold down the “special” button, which is “T” by default, and they will move to rest on top of your head again. You can equip and unequip them at any time by doing so and you’ll definitely want to remove them during a ghost hunt since they will attract the ghost.

They’ll always be hanging right by the door if you have them in your loadout. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sometimes, all you’ll have for visibility will be the Night Vision Googles like in The Apocalypse Draws Near challenge where Flashlights are disabled, so it’s important to know how to use this tool. They’re also immensely helpful since using them frees up an inventory slot as you won’t need to carry a Flashlight around to see.