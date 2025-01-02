Phasmophobia 2025 roadmap: All upcoming updates

Phasmophobia first launched in early access on Sept. 18, 2020, and it’s still yet to reach its big 1.0 debut. This means we can still expect plenty of fresh updates throughout 2025 as the ghost-hunting game moves closer to its official release.

There’s much to look forward to, with many new additions and big changes arriving throughout the year. Here’s a breakdown of the 2025 roadmap for Phasmophobia so you know what to expect in future updates.

Phasmophobia roadmap

There’s quite a lot to look forward to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Phasmophobia team hasn’t shared an official roadmap for 2025 yet, but they have provided lots of details for future updates in dev blogs and the 2024 and beyond roadmap. Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about so far.

The next official update for Phasmophobia doesn’t have an official release timeframe outside of 2025, but it’s a big one. It’s currently called The [REDACTED] Update and includes a complete overhaul of the Media system plus a shiny new piece of equipment to work with.

Taking photos will be a lot more worthwhile with this system overhaul. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this update, the photo quality system is gone, and the Media tab is split into unique sections that reward you for capturing evidence in every investigation. You can fill the first two pages with any photos you take.

The next two pages are for Video Camera evidence. This is a new feature entirely since you couldn’t previously submit videos as evidence. Many interactions previously captured through photos will be converted to Video Camera evidence if they make more sense for this category, such as a ghost appearing on a DOTS Projector or an active Ouija Board.

A shiny new Sound Recorder is joining the lineup of gear you can use with this update. Like all gear, this piece of equipment comes with three unique Tiers that all function differently. You can use it to find and record unique paranormal sounds that are replayable through the journal.

A new way to capture evidence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although The [REDACTED] Update doesn’t mention any new ghosts, there’s a good chance we’ll also see some new ghost types or changes to the evidence types for existing ghosts. Every ghost has three unique evidence types you can identify based on the available equipment, and since this update is adding a new kind of equipment, it has to be tied to specific ghost types to be useful. This means some fresh ghosts might be added that have the Sound Recorder as evidence, or existing ghosts may be slightly modified to accommodate it.

Bleasdale Farmhouse rework

The Bleasdale Farmhouse map is getting a complete overhaul in 2025. This map is receiving a very fancy redesign to help distinguish the two farmhouse maps from each other. The entire location is getting a new look with a slightly modified layout and new areas to explore, such as a garden area with multiple ghost rooms.

Although the entire new map hasn’t been revealed yet, we have gotten a look at some of the redesigned areas thanks to a dev preview. Here’s a breakdown of these new rooms.

A slightly larger and extremely fancy Dining Room featuring a long table covered by a green tablecloth. This room has lots of items for ghosts to knock over and toss around.

featuring a long table covered by a green tablecloth. This room has lots of items for ghosts to knock over and toss around. A dimly lit and cozy Living Room with a big fireplace, a piano ready to play a haunting tune, and lots of comfy seats. This room also has a glass door that leads outside into the new garden region.

with a big fireplace, a piano ready to play a haunting tune, and lots of comfy seats. This room also has a glass door that leads outside into the new garden region. An elegant Tea Room adorned with fancy plates, plenty of delicious treats, and warm tea. The plates in this room feature actual pets that belong to the dev team and various Phasmophobia creators, so there are sure to be quite a few adorable Easter eggs and secrets in this area.

adorned with fancy plates, plenty of delicious treats, and warm tea. The plates in this room feature actual pets that belong to the dev team and various Phasmophobia creators, so there are sure to be quite a few adorable Easter eggs and secrets in this area. A Trophy Room packed to the brim with rare collectible items. There are lots of cabinets and cases around this area.

The Dining Room looks stunning. Screenshot by Dot Esports Someone needs to turn on the lights in the Living Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enjoy a nice cup of tea in the Tea Room while hunting down ghosts. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ghosts are going to love tossing around items in the Trophy Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse rework

While Bleasdale Farmhouse is getting a fancy makeover, Grafton Farmhouse is becoming even more dilapidated and run down. We haven’t seen much of what this redesign will entail just yet, but we do know of at least two areas it will include.

The first area seems to be a newly designed outdoor space that has a chicken coop. The outdoor area on this map currently can’t be an area where the ghost can spawn, but the new space might be updated to include possible ghost rooms just like Bleasdale Farmhouse.

The other new area has only been teased through artwork so far and is an eerie workshop for a seamstress. This area will have lots of mannequins, boxes, fabric, and other debris scattered around it.

I hope there are actual chickens wandering around. Screenshot by Dot Esports This room is going to be terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The player model will be completely redesigned in a future update. This overhaul will include full character customization so you can create your own avatar, new base models, and fresh animations.

Holiday events

Special events for the holidays have become a staple tradition for Phasmophobia. We can expect to see events around Easter, Halloween, and Christmas each year, so there are at least three to look forward to in 2025.

Holiday events always feature terrifying new challenges and exclusive rewards you can earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other new maps

There are no currently confirmed plans for new maps, but the 2024 roadmap stated that new maps could drop whenever they’re ready ,which means there’s always a chance a fresh location to explore could randomly be added. No official information about any prospective maps has been released, but some previously shared ideas the devs posted in Discord include an apartment map, a sewer map, and a mansion map. These were all scrapped to focus on larger game updates, but they still provide a bit of insight into what type of maps the team has thought about.

1.0 release

The official 1.0 release isn’t officially confirmed for 2025 yet, but many of the features it will include have already been shared and there’s certainly a chance they could arrive sometime this year. These features are:

New ghost models.

An overhaul to the ghost hunt system.

A hallucination feature.

An overhaul to how ghost events function.

More ghost interactions.

There’s quite a lot to look forward to and as any new information is shared or existing planned updates are expanded upon, we’ll update all relevant details here. While you wait for new content to arrive, consider tackling some tricky challenges like Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned, Lighthouse Keeper, and Achievement Hunter.

